Cooper Parks hopeful for larger role after making big strides in offseason

South Carolina’s pitching staff, at least on paper, should be much improved in 2026. Head coach Paul Mainieri and his assistants made it a priority this offseason to add harder-throwing, more SEC-caliber arms after the Gamecocks finished 2025 with a 6.41 team ERA.

They certainly addressed that need by bringing in 14 pitching newcomers from the high school ranks, junior college and the transfer portal. But the biggest strides may be coming from within, as several returning pitchers have taken noticeable steps forward.

Cooper Parks is a prime example.

He appeared in seven games last season and posted a 14.14 ERA, typically sitting 92–93 miles per hour and only occasionally touching 95. More often than not, he was one of South Carolina’s last-resort bullpen options.

Less than a year later, Parks looks like a completely different pitcher. He’s now consistently throwing 96–98 mph, pairing that velocity with good movement on his offspeed pitches.

“I was here over the summer a lot, and staying with it with a strength coach,” Parks told GamecockCentral. “We got Mike White and Billy (Anderson). I stayed with them, and I think just staying with them and conditioning got me up there.”

Parks also spent extensive time working with pitching coach Terry Rooney and Chris Gordon, South Carolina’s director of operations and player development. A major emphasis was placed on analytics, along with continued work using Maven Baseball Labs, a technology service the program has utilized for the past few seasons.

“We needed to maximize the power and velocity of all of the returning pitchers,” Rooney told GamecockCentral. “Now, look, there’s a lot of variables that go into increasing velocity. There’s not one magic bullet. It’s everything. It’s the throwing program, you know, it’s the metrics, it’s the analytics, it’s the work that Billy Anderson does, Cory Barton does. Believe me, it is a collective effort to get the pitchers firing on all cylinders.”

Rooney also pointed to a change in fall routines as a key factor. Rather than throwing every few days at a lower pitch count during scrimmages, pitchers threw just once a week with increased pitch counts, essentially putting everyone on a starter’s routine.

“Basically, everybody was on a starter’s routine,” he said. “… When you throw once a week, you know you’re going to pitch on this specific day, then throughout the week, it still gave them an opportunity to build and get stronger. … So I think you saw guys’ velocities pick up in large part because of the ability to throw once a week, in conjunction with all the other variables.”

Parks noticed the jump almost immediately once fall practice began. While he wasn’t sure anyone expected that kind of increase, the response was hard to miss.

“His fastball is a real heavy fastball with a lot of movement,” Mainieri said. “I don’t know, I’ve just got a sneaky suspicion that that kid’s on the verge of doing something really outstanding.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore right-hander is likely to open the season in the bullpen again, but he’s hopeful the work he put in will lead to expanded opportunities.

“I didn’t really earn a better position than that,” Parks said of his role in 2025. “But I worked hard all offseason, and I hope I can get better chances this year.”

