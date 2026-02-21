Craddock, LeCroy spark South Carolina offense in bounce-back win over Navy

After Paul Mainieri felt South Carolina failed to play like the aggressor on Friday, the Gamecocks were in need of a spark. Will Craddock wasted no time providing it.

Hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time on Saturday, Craddock smoked Navy right-hander Matt Archibald’s second pitch over the left field wall for a solo homer to open the game.

“We talked about it pregame. We wanted to come out hot, kind of set the tone,” Craddock said. “So that’s what we did. The whole offense did a good job. We hit balls hard, we squared them up, and it just all fell into place today with our approach.”

Craddock was only getting started, though. After back-to-back singles to open the third inning, the freshman first baseman ripped a two-run double down the left field line. He drove in South Carolina’s first three runs in an 8-0 win over the Midshipmen.

“He’s probably the largest leadoff hitter in captivity,” Mainieri said. “… I always had it in the back of my mind that maybe if the time was ever right. I didn’t think it’d be this early in the season. He’s a young kid trying to get his feet wet in college baseball, but he’s a unique kid. You can see why I’ve said that so many times. I think he’s a very gifted player.”

Craddock, who had three hits and reached base five times in his debut on Wednesday, finished 2-for-4 with four RBI. He’s recorded six hits in his first 11 at-bats at the college level.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

While Craddock helped get the Gamecocks (5-2) off to a fast start, Talmadge LeCroy provided just as much thump in the lineup. The fifth-year catcher had a pair of RBI doubles, one in the third and another in the fifth. He finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and is currently hitting .462 this year.

“I haven’t had a lot of fifth-year seniors in my coaching career, but when I have had them, they’re like a different animal when they’re in their fifth year,” Mainieri said. “… He’s just been so focused and such a leader, just because I think everybody looks up to him, I really do, and he works really hard. He’s been in the weight room and he’s gotten in better shape than he’s ever been in. He just feels like the leader of the team.”

Amp Phillips was equally as good in his second start of the season. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three and walking two.

That lone hit was a leadoff double in the third. He avoided trouble for most of the afternoon until the sixth, when he issued back-to-back two-out walks, but he ended the inning by striking out the next batter on three pitches.

“Just better execution, throwing more strikes,” Phillips said about what worked well for him. “I have to give credit to my offense, too. When you’ve got a lead and guys like Will Craddock making plays behind me, it’s really fun to pitch and really easy to pitch with the lead.”

Phillips had turned in perhaps the pitching staff’s best outing so far. With the Clemson series coming up next Friday, Mainieri wasn’t ready to officially commit to moving Phillips around in the rotation, other than saying he’ll definitely be starting at some point next weekend.

“We recruited him here to pitch like he pitched today, and he looked so confident out there, and he looked just so in charge,” Mainieri said. “Even when he threw a pitch that was probably a strike that the umpire called a ball, he didn’t let that fluster him at all. He just overcame everything that came his way, and he made a lot of big pitches.”

Cooper Parks and Hudson Lee combined to pitch the final three innings and picked up where Phillips left off. Parks threw two shutout innings and struck out one, while Lee struck out the side in the ninth. He’s struck out all five batters he’s faced so far this season.

The Gamecocks also got RBI doubles from KJ Scobey and Dawson Harman, while Logan Sutter went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. He’s now 5-for-7 since hitting his first homer of the year back on Wednesday.

Up next: South Carolina will close out Salute the Troops Weekend with Air Force Sunday afternoon. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. Brandon Stone (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will be on the mound.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!