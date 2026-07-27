Dates and matchups revealed for South Carolina men's basketball's SEC schedule

The SEC has announced game dates and matchups for the upcoming 2026-27 men’s basketball season, including for South Carolina. The Gamecocks will be on the road at LSU on Jan. 2 to open SEC play.

More from South Carolina Athletics’ press release…

All mid-week games are still subject to change for TV according to SEC Scheduling Parameters. Game times and TV designations will be finalized over the coming weeks with ESPN serving as the home family of networks for SEC basketball.

The Gamecocks will play Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State twice this season, while squaring off with all other league opponents once.

Five of the nine home games will be played on Saturdays with the first Saturday showdown in Colonial Life Arena coming against Texas A&M on Jan. 9. The Gamecocks will also welcome the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Texas into town this season. The final home game for the Garnet & Black will be on either March 2 or 3 against Florida.

The final game of the regular season for the Gamecocks will be on Saturday, March 6 at Georgia. The SEC Tournament will be back in Nashville, Tenn. March 10-14, 2027 at Bridgestone Arena.

The SEC finished 158-50 (75.9 percent) in non-conference games a season ago with nine of the 16 teams posting double-digit victories outside of league play. In addition, the KenPom.com rating for the league was +19.65, just one year removed from the highest rating ever in league history at +22.09. During the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament, 10 SEC teams were selected to compete in March Madness with four of those squads advancing to the Sweet 16. Tennessee advanced the farthest, reaching the Elite Eight before falling to eventual NCAA Champion Michigan.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to GamecocksOnline.com for more information on the team’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Season tickets for 2026-27 will start as low as $99. To request information on season tickets, visit https://cloud.e.athletics.sc.edu/bb26

2027 South Carolina Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 2 at LSU

Tuesday OR Wednesday, Jan. 5/6 vs. Arkansas

Saturday, Jan. 9 vs. Texas A&M

Tuesday OR Wednesday, Jan. 12/13 at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Jan. 16 at Missouri

Tuesday OR Wednesday, Jan. 19/20 vs. Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 23 at Mississippi State

Tuesday OR Wednesday, Jan. 26/27 vs. Texas

Saturday, Jan. 30 at Oklahoma

Tuesday OR Wednesday, Feb. 2/3 at Florida

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Georgia

Tuesday OR Wednesday, Feb. 9/10 at Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Auburn

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Ole Miss

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Tennessee

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Mississippi State

Tuesday OR Wednesday, March 2/3 vs. Florida

Saturday, March 6 at Georgia

March 10-14 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

– home games in BOLD