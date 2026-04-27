Dawn Staley offers evaluation as five-star Oliviyah Edwards inks with South Carolina: 'A deep toolbox and elite intangibles'

A few days after Oliviyah Edwards committed to South Carolina, the Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln class of 2026 five-star has officially signed with Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks.

Staley, South Carolina’s legendary coach, provided a statement Monday on what her program is getting in the 6-foot-4 standout.

“Big Oh already has a deep toolbox and elite intangibles,” Staley said. “She can score, pass, handle the ball, defend and process the game at a high level. She’s a competitor, a communicator and a good teammate. With that as her starting point, she has the hunger and the work ethic to continue elevating her game. We’re excited to get started with Big Oh.”

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Edwards is ranked third in the 2026 recruiting class by ESPN, fourth by 247Sports, and fifth by On3 | Rivals. She’s a consensus top 2 forward in her class.

She averaged 30 points, 22 rebounds, five blocks, and four assists in her final campaign, guiding her team into the Washington 3A State Tournament as a senior.

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American collected eight points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in the elite all-star game, taking first in the “Thirst for the Crown” 1-on-1 competition and third in the Slam Dunk competition.

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Edwards originally signed with Tennessee but requested and was granted a release from the Vols. She visited South Carolina, Texas, and Louisville before committing to the Gamecocks.

“I chose South Carolina because it felt like home,” Edwards told ESPN. “Coach Staley, the staff, and the team showed me a level of love and belief that stood out. I know I’ll be pushed every single day, and being surrounded by that kind of energy and support means everything to me.”

Edwards is among five new additions to the roster, joining Kelsi Andrews, Jerzy Robinson, and Kaeli Wynn from the high school ranks and Texas transfer Jordan Lee.