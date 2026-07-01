Decision day for five-star South Carolina target Josh Dobson

Decision day has arrived and there will be four hats on the table as priority five-star South Carolina cornerback target Josh Dobson will announce his college choice tonight.

The Hough (N.C.) High Blue Chipper will commit to one of his four finalists — South Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Auburn — during a Rivals broadcast at 6 p.m. ET.

GamecockCentral readers can watch via the video embedded below.

While technically currently the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina, Dobson began his high school career across the border at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge, where he emerged as one of the top players in the country.

A prototypical cover corner, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2027.

Dobson has been on South Carolina’s radar since his eighth-grade year, emerging as a major priority target for Shane Beamer and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

He took official visits to all four finalists after whittling down his recruitment from a massive list of Blue Bloods, with the Gamecocks getting the final visit a couple of weekends ago.

Despite not making his final group, schools like LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Tennessee were all considered major factors with Dobson at various points in the recruiting process. Not to mention offers from schools like Georgia, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and Oregon, among many others.

But now it’s time to narrow it down to one, which Dobson will do at 6:00 tonight.

“I’m so excited,” Dobson told Rivals. “I can’t wait.”