Decision day for South Carolina four-star DB target Kelvin Millington

South Carolina has already landed two football commitments this week and will look to add another on Thursday.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee class of 2027 Rivals four-star cornerback Kelvin Millington will announce his decision Thursday evening at The Opening.

Millington is down to South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Texas Tech, but he only ended up taking an official visit to Columbia, and the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine points heavily towards the Gamecocks.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Wes Mitchell and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Millington took a mid-May unofficial visit to South Carolina before returning to campus for his OV in early June.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is being recruited to Carolina by co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

A raw but tall and athletic DB prospect, Millington is ranked the No. 38 cornerback and 297 overall prospect in the country by Rivals.

If Millington does choose the Gamecocks, he’ll be the third commit this week, joining Richmond (Va.) Huguenot four-star WR Iveon Lewis, who flipped from Kentucky, and Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View three-star IOL James Ross, who landed an offer and quickly committed to the program.

In addition to his finalists, Millington also has offers from Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and Cincinnati, among others.