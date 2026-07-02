Decision Day: Is four-star DB Davion Jones next to join South Carolina's class?

All of a sudden, South Carolina has recruiting momentum.

After starting the first day of the month by launching the Nike era and ending the day by landing five-star cornerback Josh Dobson, the Gamecocks are looking for more good news on the second day of July.

Cornelius (N.C.) Hough class of 2027 four-star defensive back Davion Jones will announce his decision Thursday night among finalists South Carolina, LSU, Auburn, and Georgia. 247Sports will carry the announcement at 7 p.m.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Wes Mitchell and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Jones took recent official visits to South Carolina and LSU, his perceived Top 2 going into the ceremony.

Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray has served as his recruiter of record.

Jones is ranked as the No. 201 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 18 safety nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a composite of the major recruiting services. He is the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina. Rivals ranks Jones No. 128 overall and No. 12 among safeties in the class.

Jones finished the 2025 season recording 50 total tackles, batting away four passes and picking off four others. The junior also contributed on offense with 14 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown.

While Jones played last season at West Charlotte and Dobson at Catawba Ridge in Fort Mill, S.C., the two DBs will be teammates this year at Hough.

Gamecock fans will find out tonight if they’ll also be teammates in the Garnet and Black.