Disastrous third inning dooms South Carolina as season comes to end at SEC Tournament

If there was any chance of South Carolina snapping its 12-game losing streak with a win on Tuesday, it vanished almost as quickly as the brief sliver of hope appeared.

After the Gamecocks scored three runs in the third inning to take their first lead of the day, Tennessee answered right back and batted around with a six-run inning. It would be an early but final dagger in a long, disappointing season as South Carolina lost 11-6 in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks (22-35, 7-23 SEC) will finish 2026 with their most single-season losses in program history and carry a 13-game losing streak into next season.

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Tennessee had already been hitting Brandon Stone hard through two innings, but it became much worse in the bottom of the third when it opened the frame with three straight hits. Then, with two outs, the Vols scored three runs after two more hits to take the lead for good.

The damage could’ve been limited there, but on what should’ve been the final out of the inning, KJ Scobey made his team-leading 15th error on a fairly routine groundball hit to him. Garrett Wright took full advantage of the miscue with a two-run single in the following at-bat to give Tennessee a five-run lead.

It was one of many mistakes that the Gamecocks made defensively as they finished the day with three errors. The other two came on a throwing error by Patrick Evans in the first inning and then a muffed throw by Talmadge LeCroy in the fourth.

Either way, it didn’t change the fact that Stone, who got the start on the mound for South Carolina, had a rough outing. The right-hander lasted just 2.2 innings and gave up eight runs (five earned) while striking out four over 53 pitches.

Tennessee left-hander Cam Appenzeller, who was previously committed to South Carolina in high school, got into some trouble in the third when the Gamecocks plated three runs. Evans tied the game with a two-run triple into the gap before LeCroy gave them the lead with a sacrifice bunt.

But after that, Appenzeller looked sharp as he made it through five innings and only allowed those three runs to score on six hits. He struck out five and walked three over 84 pitches in his second career start.

The Gamecocks showed some life with three more runs in the seventh as Evans, who went 3-for-4 and was a double shy of the cycle, launched a solo homer into left. Later in the inning, Will Craddock cut more into the deficit with a two-run shot to make it a three-run game, which was as close as they got.

Up next: With the season now over, South Carolina’s attention will turn to the offseason as the program will hire its fourth head coach since 2012. The transfer portal will officially open on June 1 for all players to enter.

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