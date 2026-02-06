Dowell Loggains hires South Carolina staffer as offensive coordinator at Appalachian State
Long-time Kendal Briles right-hand man Mike Anthony‘s stay at South Carolina will be a short one.
Anthony, who was hired in January as the Gamecocks’ assistant quarterbacks coach, has been hired as Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator.
Second-year Mountaineers head coach Dowell Loggains, who spent two years as South Carolina’s OC, announced the news on Friday.
Prior to his month or so in Columbia, Anthony spent three seasons at TCU, where he served as senior offensive analyst assistant (2023), assistant wide receivers coach (2024), and assistant quarterbacks coach (2025) with Briles.
Prior to that, Anthony spent three seasons with Briles at Arkansas as “offensive quality control.”
“He’s a football guy through and through. That’s all he cares about,” Briles said of Anthony previously to The State newspaper. “And just incredibly smart. Knows the offense. He’s good with the offense and, you know, we just think the same.”
“He’s great on game days, as well,” Briles continued, “as far as making adjustments and helping me.”
Anthony spent the 2017 season as an offensive analyst at FAU, then joined the Houston football staff as an offensive football analyst in the spring of 2018. He worked on the Florida State staff as a Senior Offensive Analyst in 2019.