EJ Walker becomes latest Gamecock to enter transfer portal

South Carolina forward EJ Walker, who began the season as a redshirt only to move into a key reserve role as the year progressed, is entering the transfer portal, GamecockCentral has confirmed.

Walker was a three-star recruit in the class of 2025, per On3. He was one of five freshmen in a class that also included Eli Ellis and Hayden Assemian. All three of those players either started multiple games or averaged at least 20 minutes per game.

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Walker’s best performance this season came in a road game against Texas in January. Earning the start, he scored eight points in 21 minutes. Walker also collected three rebounds in that contest. In another game against Arkansas, Walker totaled seven points and two rebounds.

South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati announced that Lamont Paris would be returning as coach for the 2026-27 season. Following South Carolina’s loss to Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament, Walker announced his support of the decision.

“I think it’s good,” Walker said. “I mean, I don’t know if everybody else believes in us, but we believed in each other as a team…we had a good culture, so I think he’s building something good here.”

Walker initially hinted to a possible return following the team’s early exit in the SEC Tournament.

“The plan is to (return)”, Walker said. “Coach Paris is coming back, so most likely. But just got to talk to my family, and if they still want me back, then just make sure everything’s right.”

Walker has three seasons of eligibility remaining following the 2025-26 season. The transfer portal opens on April 7 for a two-week window.

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