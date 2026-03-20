Elijah Strong first player from South Carolina to enter transfer portal

South Carolina forward Elijah Strong, who played a major role this past season in the frontcourt for the Gamecocks, will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Jamie Shaw first reported on Friday.

Strong spent two seasons at Boston College, where he averaged 6.8 points per game. He committed to South Carolina from the transfer portal in April of last year. He was one of four Gamecocks averaging double figures this season, finishing the season with 10 points per game.

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Strong’s best performance this season came in a road game against LSU in January. The Gamecocks won 78-68, and Strong led both teams with 30 points. He also had games of 22 points against Charleston Southern and 18 against Virginia Tech.

Following South Carolina’s loss to Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament, Strong hinted at wanting to return for next season.

“Oh, absolutely. I plan on being a player for Coach Paris,” Strong said. “I want to be that dude for Coach Paris. Conversations obviously have to be had, but my intention has not even thought about anything else besides being a good player in a Gamecock uniform.”

However, that will no longer be the case as he has one season of eligibility remaining. The transfer portal will officially open on April 7 for a two-week window. Strong is the first player from the Gamecocks to enter.

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