Elijah Strong's career night guides South Carolina to first SEC win over LSU

In the blink of an eye, South Carolina went from looking invincible on Tuesday with no signs of slowing down to the team that has struggled against quality competition all season.

Just when things were going so well, they were starting to collapse, like watching a car crash happening in slow motion. But the Gamecocks, who saw a 28-point lead nearly evaporate in the second half, managed to hold on and finish off LSU for a 78-68 win in Baton Rouge.

There’s a lot to unpack here. This is not only South Carolina’s first win of SEC play, but also its first win against a high-major team all season. It will be a Quad 1 win since it comes on the road against an LSU team ranked No. 38 in the NET.

It’s also the Gamecocks’ first road win since Dec. 3, 2024, snapping a 10-game road losing streak that dates back to last season.

Right out of the gate, South Carolina (10-5, 1-1 SEC) jumped all over the Tigers with a 10-0 run before LSU called an early timeout. From there, the strong start continued as the Gamecocks made their first nine shots, six of which came from three-point range. Their first miss didn’t come until more than eight minutes into the action.

This early run was anchored by Elijah Strong, who scored 14 points, almost all of which came from four made three-pointers, within the first five minutes. Strong finished with a career-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

Strong’s excellent shooting performance seemed to be contagious as the Gamecocks continued to hit shots from all over the floor. Meechie Johnson was nearly as good as Strong was, putting up a 15-point first half with a perfect 4-for-4 shooting and a trio of made threes.

By halftime, South Carolina scored 50 points, its most in a half all season, and did it on 51.6 percent shooting and 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) from beyond the arc.

For as good as the team’s shooting was, the defense also stepped up and looked significantly better. It held LSU to 28.6 percent shooting in the first half and made it tough for the Tigers to get anything going, as no player had more than one made shot by the break.

As expected, LSU made adjustments going into the second half, which led to it cutting a 25-point halftime deficit down to single digits by the eight-minute mark. Roles from the first half were reversed as the Tigers were the ones making the shots, while the Gamecocks were missing much more frequently.

LSU shot 47.1 percent from the field and hauled in 25 rebounds in the second half. The Gamecocks shot just 40 percent and only had 11 rebounds after halftime.

Despite this, South Carolina continued to hang onto its lead and finished the game having never trailed. With the Tigers down by seven with three minutes to go, Strong and Eli Ellis knocked down consecutive threes to create some much-needed separation to start putting the game away.

Behind Strong’s 30-point night, Johnson finished with 19 points on 4-of-9 shooting, while Ellis had 10 points and knocked down two threes.

Up next: South Carolina will return home to face No. 18 Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

