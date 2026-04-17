Emily Beamer honored as SCFHOF 2025 Humanitarian of the Year

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame recognized Emily Beamer as its 2025 Humanitarian of the Year during its 13th annual Enshrinement Ceremony on Thursday in Greenville.

The honor recognizes individuals who make a meaningful impact on the Palmetto State while embodying the values of leadership, service, and commitment that the SCFHOF seeks to promote.

As anyone reading this article already knows, Emily is the wife of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer, who had the pleasure of first breaking the news to her.

“I was very surprised,” Emily Beamer said. “I thought he was saying that he was going to get the award, so when he said that I was, I was shocked. But I’m super honored. We don’t do anything to get any type of credit, we just do it because we want to, so this is totally unnecessary. But I’m honored.”

Emily heads up the Beamer Family Foundation, a Columbia-based nonprofit that focuses on addressing important educational and medical needs by partnering with local elementary schools and Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to support the youth in Richland County.

It is also a premier sponsor of the USC Dance Marathon, the largest student-run philanthropic organization in South Carolina.

“Shane and I feel very blessed that we are in this position to be able to give back,” Emily said. “So it was very important to be able to do that and provide some type of outlet. Kids obviously mean a lot to us, so we just wanted to be able to do that.”

Beyond leading the foundation, Emily serves as a mom to Sutton, Olivia, and Hunter at home — and to over 100 Gamecock football players each season.

“It’s my second favorite job,” Emily says of her role as team mom. “I love it. We have relationships with those kids. I love those kids; we follow them once they graduate. We love to get invited to weddings and baby showers and follow them through their whole journey, and that doesn’t stop when they leave us.”

Shane, usually the member of the Beamer family in the spotlight, said Tuesday he was proud of his “rockstar” wife.

“Really proud of her, and what she does, again, it starts at home,” he said. “We have our own foundation here in Columbia, the Beamer Family Foundation, which she really heads up and works to give back to the community. Work closely with the children’s hospital here in town. Work closely with local elementary schools in town to support them. And different other endeavors with the opportunity to give back.

“So we’re very blessed to be where we are here in Columbia. We love living in South Carolina. We love being members of this community and want to be able to continue to make this a better place. And she’s very passionate about that and proud of her and excited for her to be honored for all of her accomplishments.”