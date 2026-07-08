ESPN recruiting writers break down five-star Josh Dobson's fit with South Carolina

On July 1, three days before fireworks erupted across the United States, South Carolina football launched some of their own across the college football world after landing five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson.

Dobson’s commitment to the Gamecocks marked the highest-rated defensive back commit in program history. Additionally, the No. 12 prospect in the nation is the third-highest-ranked Gamecock commit ever, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

On July 3, ESPN’s Craig Haubert, Eli Lederman and Tom Luginbill predicted the fit of all current five-star prospects with their future schools. That list included Dobson’s fit with South Carolina.

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“ESPN’s No. 2 cornerback was a priority local target for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer in the 2027 cycle,” Lederman wrote. ” … If he signs later this year, Dobson will represent the program’s highest-ranked signee since defensive end Jordan Burch arrived at South Carolina as the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2020 class.”

Dobson, originally of Fort Mill, S.C., transferred to Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C., after his junior season. In the days following his commitment, his Hough teammate, Davion Jones, joined him in South Carolina’s recruiting class.

“A long, gifted corner with elite level speed, he posted a 4.39 40 this spring. Dobson is smooth and transitions extremely quickly in and out when turning and running or closing on the ball,” Luginbill wrote. “He can mirror without allowing separation in man-to-man, shadowing receivers out of their breaks. He tracks the deep throw well, showing a second gear to break under the ball and has outstanding hands and ball skills.”

The former quarterback and ESPN national recruiting director also predicted that Dobson can be an early starter at South Carolina.

There is precedent in ensuring young defensive backs see the field as freshmen under Beamer. During the 2025 season, true freshmen Kendall Daniels Jr. and Damarcus Leach saw limited action.

Daniels featured in nine games primarily on special teams while Leach saw limited time across seven matchups. Both players returned to the Gamecocks for a sophomore season in 2026.

Earlier during the Beamer era, Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, and Jalon Kilgore all earned Freshman All-American honors with the Gamecocks.

“He also shows good closing speed and aggressiveness in run support, and isn’t just a finesse cover corner,” Luginbill wrote about the Gamecocks’ 2027 Freshman All-American hopeful. “Dobson has awareness and instincts for the position that are coveted, and his speed sets him apart.”

Dobson’s speed features 100-meter track times in the 10.4-second range alongside his 6-foot 5-inch wingspan.

However, the crown jewel of South Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class still has a senior year to play. In an age of NIL and constant player movement, Dobson’s recruitment remains far from over. Should the Gamecocks retain their potential star through signing day, the sky is the limit for him and Clayton White’s secondary.