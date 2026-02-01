Every former Gamecock that has won a Super Bowl

One week from Sunday, Super Bowl LX will be played in Santa Clara, California, between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. From a local perspective here in South Carolina, three former Gamecocks are vying to win a championship.

Marcellas Dial Jr. is a second-year member of the Patriots, though he’s missed the entire season with a torn ACL. On the opposite side, Ernest Jones IV and Nick Emmanwori have been key players for the Seahawks’ defense this year.

This year’s Super Bowl, which is on Feb. 8, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on NBC from Levi’s Stadium. Ahead of next Sunday’s game, let’s take a look at each of the former South Carolina players who have won a Super Bowl.

Dan Reeves, Super Bowl VI: Reeves logged one carry for seven yards in the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins for the first Super Bowl title. A few years later, Reeves won another championship, this time as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, helping them to a 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII.

Jay Saldi, Super Bowl XII: Like Reeves, Saldi, a 6-foot-3 tight end, was also a member of the Cowboys’ second Super Bowl-winning team. He didn’t record any stats in the game, but he caught 11 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns during the 1977 season.

Steve Courson, Super Bowl XIII, Super Bowl XIIII: Courson, a 6-foot-1, 274-pound offensive guard, won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1978 and 1979. He played with the Steelers from 1978-83 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1984-85 and started 73 games in his career.

Max Runager, Super Bowl XIX, Super Bowl XXIII: Runager won two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers in the mid-1980s. The Greenwood, S.C. native had three punts for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per punt in San Francisco’s 38-16 win over the Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

George Rogers, Super Bowl XXII: In Rogers’ final NFL season, the former Heisman Trophy winner won the Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins in 1987. Rogers had five carries for 17 yards in the team’s 42-10 blowout win over the Broncos.

Brad Edwards, Super Bowl XXVI: Edwards played a key role in the Redskins’ 37-24 win over the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-2 safety finished with four tackles, broke up five passes and returned two interceptions for 56 yards. He was the runner-up for that Super Bowl’s MVP award.

Robert Brooks, Super Bowl XXXI: After finishing with a career-high 1,497 receiving yards in 1995, Brooks suffered a severe knee injury in Week 7 of the 1996 season, forcing him to miss the rest of the year. He was unable to play in the Super Bowl as the Packers earned a 35-21 win over the Patriots. Brooks returned the next season and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, catching 60 passes for 1,010 yards and 7 touchdowns in 1997.

Duce Staley, Super Bowl XL: Staley was the Steelers’ third-string running back in 2005, behind Jerome Bettis and Willie Parker. However, the former Gamecock won his first and only Super Bowl title as the Steelers defeated the Seahawks, 21-10.

Anthony Wright, Super Bowl XLII: Wright was the third-string quarterback on the New York Giants in 2007 when they famously upset the previously undefeated Patriots in a 17-14 Super Bowl win.

Jamar Nesbit, Super Bowl XLIV: Nesbit, a 6-foot-4 guard, won the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in his final NFL season in 2009. He played in 13 games that season but didn’t make any starts.

Darian Stewart, Super Bowl 50: Stewart recorded three combined tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and sacked Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the Broncos’ 24-10 win.

Alshon Jeffery, Super Bowl LII: Jeffery caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots. His lone touchdown was a 34-yard catch that gave the Eagles an early 9-3 lead in the first quarter.

Stephon Gilmore, Super Bowl LIII: Gilmore won the Super Bowl when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a 13-3 win in 2019. He finished with five tackles and broke up three passes.

Rashad Fenton, Super Bowl LIV: Fenton’s rookie season ended with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the 49ers in a 31-20 win in 2020. He recorded one tackle in the victory.

Chris Lammons, Super Bowl LIV: Lammons was also a member of the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in the Super Bowl in 2020.

Ryan Succop, Super Bowl LV: Succop made a 52-yard field goal and all four of his extra-point attempts in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in 2021.

Ernest Jones, Super Bowl LVI: Before this year’s Super Bowl, Jones began his career with the Rams and helped Los Angeles to a title win over the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie. Jones finished with seven tackles and one sack in a 23-20 win for the Rams.

E.J. Jenkins, Super Bowl LIX: Jenkins makes this list since he spent one season at South Carolina in 2021. After previously being cut by the Eagles in 2023, the 6-foot-6 wide receiver returned to the organization in 2024, just in time for their 40-22 win over the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl.

Nick Muse, Super Bowl LIX: Muse signed onto the Eagles’ practice squad on Jan. 22, 2025, during Philadelphia’s run to win the Super Bowl over the Chiefs.