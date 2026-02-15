Everything Ashley Chastain Woodard said after South Carolina doubleheader wins on Saturday

South Carolina softball coach Ashley Chastain Woodard spoke with the media after a pair of doubleheader wins on Saturday.

Here is everything she had to say after defeating Boston University 6-1 and Kennesaw State 12-0.

Opening Statement

“Yeah, I thought it was a great weekend for us. A lot of wins. And I think what we need, going into a tough week three, you know, we’re going to face some really good opponents here in the next seven days. So I thought it was really good for our confidence. I thought we did a lot of things really well. I think we had a total of 41 hits on the weekend in four games. So a lot of offense, a lot of people doing a lot of great things, really proud of so many of them, honestly, a couple of people that really stand out in my mind, Nia McKnight stepped into a starting role this weekend for the first time in her career as a sophomore, and I think she looks like a pro. Think she’s doing really, really well with what we’re asking her to do.”

“I think Quincy [Lilio], Karley [Shelton], Ari [Rodi], those guys at the top, they’re walking a lot. Karley had four RBIs in that game against Kennesaw. So I think pitching is better. You know, I think coming out of week one, we’re a little disappointed in the pitching performance. Holistically, we have high expectations for those guys, as do they have those for themselves. And I thought that they pitched better in week two. So I think we’re learning a lot, getting better as we go overall, just a really great weekend for the Gamecocks.”

As far as Nia McKnight goes, came into pinch run a lot last season, doing more this season. What does it say to the hard work that players are expected to put in and the rewards she’s getting now?

“Says a lot. You know, I think Nia is a team player, and she’s been really patient in the background, waiting for her opportunities. Never complains. Always works. Very consistent. We kind of, we think of her as very steady. We always know what we’re going to get with her. And I think along the way, the past year and a half, almost, she’s earned a lot of trust from the staff, earned a lot of trust from her teammates. You know, that’s what you want.”

“You want to be high trust on the field for the people that you’re giving multiple at bats too, and playing multiple positions on defense, so, you know, she’s high for us, for us, and just really proud of her. And you know, she’s kind of just been really embracing whatever role we’ve asked her to have. And right now we’re asking her to start. I actually talked to the team about professional she looks, especially in the box. After the game, every day when we take BP, when we hit live in our offensive training and inner squad, she’s been really professional with the opportunities that she’s had there, and that has translated, so, really proud of her. I think she’s going to be a big-time player for us this year, and her speed always plays. And it’s really nice to have it as a starter, you know, in the outfield and on the bases multiple times a game, not just that one time for like a roadie. So I’m just really proud of her.”

Back-to-back doubleheader days, how much do weekends like this prepare you for the grind of the NCAA Tournament?

“Yeah, it prepares us a lot. They are long days, a lot of innings, but our team is super tough, super resilient, but it is a good test. I really liked the test of playing Boston [University] twice back to back days, because we faced that a lot in the year of being, you know, faced with an opponent multiple days in a row. So I thought it was a really good test for us to see them two straight days and have the performance that we did so but yeah, doubleheader days are not for the weak. They’re for the tough. I’m probably the weakest one of the program when it comes to that after the double header is over. But you know, the girls are ready, and they’re resilient, and they’re just, I think, prepared to take on, you know, whatever’s thrown at them as far as the game goes.”

How much harder is it to manage four games in two days and make sure the team is rested throughout the weekend?‘

“Yeah, I think there’s a lot of management that goes along with that leading up to the weekend, because game days, it is what it is. We have to be here most of the day. We make sure we feed them enough, and that they’re fueled enough, and that we can do everything we can to help them, you know, just prepare for the grind of the actual back-to-back games on back-to-back days. But I think more of our preparation with that comes earlier in the week, controlling how many reps they’re getting, how many times they’re throwing, lifting, you know, just really making sure we set them up for success, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so they feel really good going into Friday, Saturday. So we are really mindful about those things in our training.”

Jori gave up that early run in the first game, then struck out, I think, three of her next four, and got the next six out. How did you see her settle in there?

“I thought she was really good. We talk about high trust. Jori is also really high-trust with the program. She has the most experience on our staff and the uniform. We really don’t think there’s anything she can’t handle. She came into a jam yesterday, bases loaded, two outs, and looked great in that situation. She gave us a good start today. So I think Jori is entering a phase of her career where, you know, she feels really confident, no matter what happens, she’s not phased by a lot.”

“So, you know, I’m really proud of her, and I thought she was good. Anytime you give her the ball to start, you can feel the team. The energy is just really high, because everyone likes playing behind her

In game one, you went 1-11 with runners in scoring position, and in game two went 7-15. How much was it a point of emphasis to improve in that area between games?

“Yeah, we talked about it in the locker room. For sure, we left too many people on base in game one. And we’ve done that several games so far. You know, still pretty early in the season. I think we played nine games at this point, but we have, I think, a handful of games left, too many people on, and it just comes down to someone getting a hit in that situation when we need it. So we talked about it, we’re trying to almost lower the intention a little bit in those moments, lower the stress, be a little bit freer.”

“And so I think you saw an adjustment there of just a little bit more freedom in the box of, not, you know, gripping too tight, but we’re, you know, staying in the process of being able to get the job done. And, you know, we’re going to need to score those runs. Next week we go to the Mary Nutter tournament in Palm Springs, facing really good teams, really good offenses. If we’ve got a chance to score, you know, we’re going to need to capitalize on that. So it was good to see that adjustment today from one to two.”

You mentioned earlier the number of walks you’re able to get. What does that speak to the discipline of your group at the plate?

“Speaks loudly, in my opinion, you know, when you have your best hitters at the top and Quincy and Ari, and you know, this guy’s walking a lot, I think it speaks volumes to our process and who we are as an offense. You know, obviously, we like homers and doubles and scoring a lot of runs. We’ll take that stuff any day. But we also respect the walk, and if the opponent is going to give us a walk, we’re going to take it. We’re not going to expand the zone just because we can hit the ball.”

“I think the longevity of the pitching that we’re going to face will really pay off for us, you know, the longevity this season and swing decisions we call, you know, taking ball, swinging at strikes, swing decisions. And we evaluate that every time we play. We evaluate that every time we train, just making sure our swing decisions are elite, and you can see the older players that have been really good at that for a while, like a Q and an Ari, they’re starting to pass that along to the younger players that are starting to be everyday players in an order for the first time in their career. So, you know, it’s really important to us, and you know, I think it’ll pay dividends for us throughout the whole season.”

Precious Bross got her first hit as a Gamecock, but also seemed to get somewhat of an injury. Is there any update on her status?

“I mean, she’s better today. She’s better today. I know first hit as a Gamecock, and we just kind of all gasped when, you know, it kind of looks like her shoulder dislocated a little bit, and came back in, you know, we’re looking to take care of her, you know, earlier in the week, just kind of see exactly what happened. She was better today on the eval. So it’s very encouraging that she had more strength in her shoulder today than what happened yesterday. So it’s still TBD on kind of what’s going on there I think. She was in better spirits coming to the stadium today than when she left last night. And she is just such a wonderful person, a wonderful teammate. And I think our hearts just broke for her in that moment, as we were really excited for her to get the hit so TBD on, kind of where she stands, but someone that has really gotten so much better since they walked into the program, and really someone we could see to be in really important offensive moments for us. So I hope she’s okay, because she does provide a lot of value coming off the bench in certain, you know, hitting situations. So we’ll have to see kind of the evaluation and the answers to what the doctors think is going on next week.”

