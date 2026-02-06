Everything Ashley Chastain Woodard said following South Carolina's loss to Virginia Tech in season opener

South Carolina head softball coach spoke to the media following the No. 12 Gamecocks’ 8-4 loss against the No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field on Thursday night.

Here’s everything she had to say.

Opening Statement

“I think we want to win every game we play. Obviously, you want to win on opening night, so disappointed that we couldn’t pull that one off. Felt like we got blitzed a little bit there in the top of the sixth. That was a lot of what we talked about, you know, just how to handle that situation a little bit better. I think we learned a lot. And, you know, we have a lot of players on the team this year that are really talented, but doing the job for the first time. And with that, I think they’re going to learn a lot over these first couple weeks, and I’ve been thinking a lot about that the past couple of weeks myself. They’re going to learn a lot. They’re going to be different in March than they are in February, and that comes when you’re developing players and giving them experiences for the first time.

“I thought there was a lot of good, you know, I thought Jori (Heard) started the game really well. I think she went four (innings) before (pitching coach Zack Parsons) pulled her out and put Josey in, which was the plan, and Josey Marron looked awesome. She did her job. She did exactly what we wanted her to do. Obviously, Emma Friedel did not get the job done, but we’re gonna keep giving her the ball. Emma’s really talented, and I think the night was just a little too big for her, to be honest. But we know what kind of stuff she has, and we’re going to give her the ball to give it a go again. And then Nealy (Lamb), I thought, looked really good there at the end when we needed a few more outs to close the game out. But there was a lot of good in there. I think Shae Anderson made some really good plays at shortstop early on. It was really good to see that from her. We need that. I thought Tate Davis made some good players. I do think overall as a team, when we got blitzed in the top of the sixth, I thought our play, our ball security, we talk a lot about ball security, I think our ball security kind of deflated a little bit and degressed, and that was some of our conversation after the game, of just how to maintain really good ball security when things aren’t going you way and you kind of get blitzed really quick by another team.

But no doubt, I mean, we need to play better in the top of the sixth and be able to put that one in the bag because we had a chance to win the game. And even after the top of the sixth, you come up and you get first and second, nobody out. (Quincee Lilio) pops up. Karlee (Shelton) rolls over to the third baseman, which is two of our best hitters in the lineup. So we’re second and third, (Arianna Rodi) walks, and we’re bases loaded with our most powerful hitter in the box, who was just a hair early to the (change-up). And she was sitting change. So, if you change that, she probably changes the game a little bit, and we’re probably talking about something different. But we’re really close. I felt like we were really close in that moment, and we just didn’t get the job done. So it’s just game one. It’s a long season. I do expect them to play better, 100 percent, but I thought there was a lot of good to take away, and we’ve got to learn from it and show up better tomorrow to play Syracuse. And, you know, with this group, we’re going to learn a lot every time we play here these first couple weeks.”

What did you see out of Emma Friedel in that inning, and what’s the approach with her after the game in terms of a conversation?

“I think the approach has to remain pretty positive. Emma, I would guess she’s probably pretty embarrassed about how she performed. I think she’s worked really hard since she’s been here. She has really good stuff, and she’s gotten our hitters out for the last eight months, and I’ve seen the ball flight, it’s really good. I think it was just probably the first time out there and jitters. I don’t know what you want to call it, but it seemed like it was a little bit of a too big a moment for her. And she probably was pretty embarrassed about how she performed, but I think my job is to, right now, remain really positive with her, remind her of what she can do, and give her the ball again in a different situation to see if she can go out and be better the next time. I don’t know if she could feel her fingers in her arm, not because it was cold, but just because I think she was pretty nervous in that situation. And Emma’s smart. She’s really cerebral. And I believe she’s gonna figure it out. It’s just a bad first outing, bad first showing, which was totally unexpected on our part because she has been lights out for weeks here in training. So it was unexpected.

Was there any thought keeping Josey Marron out there another inning, or was the plan always going to be one inning and then maybe even Jori Heard, bring her back out? What did you kind of think there?

“Yeah, the plan for that matchup was that Josie was more of a bridge option to Emma. And se we kind of expected Josey to get fewer outs than the other two. Josey is like a thumper, like she’s going to thump it in there, as you saw tonight. Her speed and the variability of what she does is really powerful. So we planned (it) to kind of be a short outing. We planned for a certain part of the order. It worked really well. Obviously hindsight, she probably could have gotten us another three. I think her outs will grow and stuff and sometimes we’re going to open her and leave her four or five, but the plan was that it was a short outing straight to Emma in the back of the game to close it out in a little bit higher leverage portion of the game. So, we kind of stuck to the script. And most of the time it works out and tonight just didn’t, but this is, I guess, the game.”

You said the script. At what point in the year do you feel like you tend to go away from the script?

“I think for us, like we, the script is always just a plan in the game; every game we play tells us what to do. Like, I’m never going to stick to the script if it, you know, causes us to not win the game or something like that, like we’re always going to do what the game tells us to do. And in that scenario, like there was no reason that Emma wasn’t the answer there in the top of the sixth with what we believe that she can do. It just didn’t work out for us, and so unscripted, we had to go back to Jori, you know, and see if we could get back into it. So, I think right now when we script it, it’s just matchup-based. It’s like parts of the order that we think certain arms are really good at, but the game always dictates what we do in our decisions, and the plan is just the plan. So we do go off-script often, based on what happens.”

With how much stock was put into what you guys were able to do in 2025 and the hype and expectations that came with that, for you, or for your team, is it almost a relief in a way to get going on 2026 and be able to kind of leave that behind you, even though it was a great year, to just have a fresh slate and move on?

“Yeah, maybe in some way … we had a lot of fun in 2025 and did a lot of really great things. I mean, for us internally, we haven’t talked a ton about it other than just what last year’s team really learned and the legacy that they left and what we can carry on from the work that they did, or we did, I should say. So I don’t think that’s a narrative internally for us, as much, maybe, as it is on the outside. You know, this team is different and this team is different people and this team is really good and this team can do the same things that last year’s team did. I definitely think we are relieved to have started season just because we love to play ball. So, I don’t think it has anything to do with trying to run away from last year and getting this thing started, but just the ‘We’re competitors, and this is our favorite part of the year.’ We play a lot of games and this is just game one, and unfortunately, we didn’t win it.”

Is it almost more beneficial in a way to get this one out of the way now and have more time to grow through that and grow through these lessons?

“Yeah, I mean, that’s the perspective you have to take, I think. I mean, I would take 20-0 again, but that’s clearly not an option now. But I’ll take 19-1, you know? I mean, we try to win every game we play. So, you know, the 20-0 start last year was magical and it was awesome and it was a lot of fun, but there was no pressure on this group to have to repeat that kind of success. If you look at our schedule, just purely match up and RPI, like this year’s schedule, preseason before the SEC, is way harder than last year. We tested going on the road to Duke last year and some of these things, but I mean, that’s a top, probably top 15 team right now, 20 team. I mean, our schedule is harder, preseason, with this group. So, yeah, I think we’re going to learn a lot. I do think we’re going to win a lot, but we’re going to learn a lot every time we lose, and we just talked. We talked for 15 minutes about all the things we learned.”

A little bit of a tough night for Quincee Lilio in the outfield with some misplayed balls. What did you see out of her?

“Yeah, I think Q is so good, and I agree. I thought it was a little uncharacteristic, and we’ve had a lot of discussion in the offseason about whether to move her to left or not. We ultimately made the decision to commit to that and move her over there because Tori (Ensley) is so rangy in center and you want your most range in center. And so it kind of shifted her over to left, and I do think there’s a level of like, she’s slightly uncomfortable over there, even though we trained her over there for months. I think the world of Q, I love Q. I think she’s a really good player and I don’t think she’ll play defense like that again, but I do think the reads were a little funky, and her and I talked about that after the game. But it’s a different angle, and we face a lot of righty pull-hitters that hit the ball really hard that way. You know, the first ball that kind of went right overhead, I mean, she had it in her glove, basically. I mean, she tipped it in her glove, and it was hit hard, but she can make the play. I think she’ll be better. I think she’s got to settle in over there a little bit, but I don’t think it’ll take her long to do that.”

You mentioned it was just one game. Did you get the sense that they understand that in the locker room when you were talking to them?

“Yeah, I think so. When I walked in the locker room, I could tell they were trying to read me of what I was going to be like. You know, and for me, it’s not that I’m disappointed. I’m upset we lost. I’m always going to be like that, but I think they really wanted to see kind of how I would react a little bit to how they played. I just, I’m like in it with them. I’m like, ‘Hey, we learned a lot.’ So yeah, I think they were a little bit like, ‘Okay, we’re disappointed in ourselves that we didn’t win the game, but okay, it’s behind us and we’ve got to be better tomorrow.’ And I do think we will be.”

