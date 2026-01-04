Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina victory over Florida

South Carolina women’s basketball defeated Florida on the road 74-63 on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s everything Dawn Staley said after the game.

21 turnovers today. I know you really looked at the film so far, but what are your initial thoughts on that?

“Got sped up. Just that kind of game. Sometimes when it’s that kind of game, you’ve got to go with it. You’ve got to find a way to win a game, no matter how ugly it looks. And then you win ugly, and you go home, and you figure some things out, and hopefully you can correct some things and hope that it doesn’t lead to another performance like this. But I like the win in the end.”

How beneficial is it to get a test like this early on in SEC play and survive?

“I mean, they’re all going to be like this. They’re not gonna be like, we just want to walk through and win games by 30 points, that is not how going to be in our league. But, I mean, we knew it was going to be a tough game. Last time we were here, we were down big, like, it might get down digits. So we were reminding our players of that, and I don’t think any of them were on the team, maybe Raven [Johnson]. So, I mean, you would keep that in the back of our minds and just, you know, in real time, you’ve got to figure out how to win. You’ve got to make adjustments. You’ve got to gotta make sure your players are confident enough to turn the page and get to the next thing, so it doesn’t impact what’s happening in real time. So, I mean, they’re still very young, still a young group as far as how much time they’ve been together. But they’re growing up in there?”

What was going through your mind in that second quarter when Florida came up and were ahead and then what was your game plan to come out of that?

That it’s normal. It’s really in SEC play where you think if you build a big enough lead to where you can just continue to build on it, and then momentum shifts. And then with the momentum shifts, I try to be more calm in those moments because, you know, you get too flustered, then the players will follow your lead. So I’ll probably get more mad at that when we’re leading versus when someone takes a lead. So you just got to be calm in the middle of the storm and figure out how you get some stops, to get some easy buckets on the other end, and I thought we did that.”

You got big games from Raven and Maddy McDaniel. Just what did you see from them trying to corral things?

“I thought they did a really great job on [Liv] McGill. I mean, she’s a 30-point night player. She’s a dynamic, spectacular, can carry a team, and I thought we did a really good job crowding her space and not giving her easy pathways to the basket or easy pathways to playmate for her teammates. I mean, Maddy, especially, we know Raven has the ability to do that, but Mouse hasn’t displayed that consistently in the game, and maybe she’s never played 33 minutes in the game, but she played 33 minutes because we felt like he couldn’t take her off the floor because she was making that much of an impact.”

I think it was 34% from the field, the lowest this season for you guys. Was that just as simple as sometimes the shots weren’t falling, or was it something Florida was doing on defense?

“I mean, Florida sped us up, you know. They made us play faster than our skill set can handle, right? And then I think we just were rushed. I think it was some options out there, like multiple options. If you get confused on which one you really want to do, one you want to shoot, you want to drive it or you want to drive and kick it. All those things probably are going through our players’ minds because there were gaps in their defense. But there were gaps in the defense because they were only playing us and making us play fast. So we did not handle that part well. We’ve got to get better with that. But I’d rather be playing faster than slower.

You’ve spoken about sort of not having to say things to Raven, obviously, she’s a veteran, but in that moment or today in general, is that sort of her responsibility to recognize that things are being sped up? Your assessment on how you guys were able to still kind of bring things back to a good pace?

“I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever used every timeout in a very long time. Like, in a very long time. I’m not a timeout type of coach. I’m not. We couldn’t function well without it. I think we were a little fatigued. I think we just needed to kind of reset and give them a familiar play, you know, and I thought we came out of timeout, scored, and I was hoping that we the play that actually, give us the momentum to keep going. But sometimes it’s just like, you gotta grind it out and win the game no matter how it looks.”

Agot Makeer looked like she was one of those who got sped up in the first half, but then Agot still bounced back and made an impact in the second half. How proud of you to see her kind of adjust on the fly?

“Well, you know, out there, we’ve thrown her out there. Ta’Niya [Latson] went down, and we’ve thrown Gotty out there, and Gotty really hasn’t had a whole lot of practices. Like, maybe she’s had three or four practices, and then now she’s starting, and it’s a big responsibility. And for us, I’m not disappointed in her play. Like, we put her out there, we know she’s going to make mistakes. She’s a freshman. I’m glad we afforded ourselves an opportunity to put her out here. So she can learn. We need somebody. Ta’Niya comes back. We don’t want to play our starters 35 minutes, 37 minutes a game. So these are valuable minutes for Gotty to see had a spurt where she scored an and-one. I thought her defense is getting a lot better. So her process is happening in the ways it’s supposed to happen.”