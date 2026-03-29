Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina women's basketball advanced to the Elite Eight

South Carolina women’s basketball advanced to the Sacramento Regional 4 at Golden 1 Center final against the winner of No. 10 seed Virginia and No. 3 seed TCU on Saturday. The Gamecocks avenged a regular-season loss to the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners with a dominant 94-68 victory in the Sweet 16.

Here is everything head coach Dawn Staley had to say after the win.

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Opening Statement

“First, I want to congratulate Oklahoma on a great year. We’re very fortunate/unfortunate that we at least have an SEC team in the Elite Eight, at least one. Actually, we’ve got Texas, right? Is that it? For right now?”

“Okay. So, I mean, I attribute us advancing to just playing in the type of league that we play in. It prepares you. It prepares you to be able to continue to advance. It is unfortunate that we end up having to play one of our very own. The good thing about it is that one of us will be representing the league in the Elite Eight.”

After the guards gave you the hot start, there were quite a few possessions where y’all took it deep into the shot clock and then somebody else would hit. Was that by design or necessity?

“By design. I think when we have advantageous basketball, we need to play what’s given to us, and if we don’t, then we want to just be a little bit more patient, see if we can get a couple of reversals and get maybe some easier looks, because a lot of times defenses are a little impatient. If you can wait a little bit longer, you can get cleaner looks, and everybody feels good because they’ve touched the ball.”

In a moment like this, for Raven Johnson to have a game like this and her leadership. How much has she meant to this group, and her ability to lead in moments like this, because she’s been here a million times?

“I mean, I’m super happy for Raven. Raven’s been through a lot. She’s standing strong today, and she’s performing at a high level, which we all know she was capable of playing at this level. But she sacrificed a lot of her beginnings and actually some of her end of her South Carolina career by just being a giver, by just being a winner and making winning plays.”

“Fortunately for us, we need her to score. We really do need her as a part of taking really good shots. I think the game has slowed down for her enough to where she knows where she needs to implant herself in scoring the basketball for us.”

“And today was just beautiful to see, just her taking those shots. Because the time she’s had a core group of players, like the Kamillas and like the Freshies, like when she’s had those groups of players, she was probably the fifth option. And she didn’t mind being the fifth option. She’s probably option number two or three in the depth chart of getting shots. But she can manufacture her own shot at this point.”

“So I’m just happy she played efficiently. She’s leading, I mean, she’s leading beyond the game. She’s leading in shoot-around. She’s leading at the hotel because she wants to win. And she wants everybody to all be on the same page and have that winning attitude.”

How would you categorize Madina Okot’s impact on this game, especially with the tough match-up inside she had?

“You know, Madina, to me, is probably one of her stronger games just from a mental standpoint. The last time we played Oklahoma, she was on a mental struggle bus. It was the whole pressure of playing for us and having to perform at a high level for us. She didn’t get the points that she probably wanted to get. But the rebounding, she’s able to turn a page and know that her contributions in other areas help us win.”

“I like where she is right now. I like the fact that she just wants to win. She’s Raven’s roommate for a reason, and she’s starting to just talk like Raven about just making an impact and just wanting to win.”

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Seemed like you have such a good balance where your kids play hard, they’re disciplined, they take it seriously. But you have fun wearing Raven’s shirt. How do you balance that? And is it healthy to have some fun when it’s so serious too?

“I mean, it is. I mean, they’re young people that have a lot on their plate. They have a lot of people coming at them wanting things, right? They want things. I think for us and how we’ve operated at South Carolina, we just gotta prioritize and we’ve got to compartmentalize. There’s a place for everything that you want to do. It’s about prioritizing.”

“For me, they probably call me a little bit of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde because I give each moment its place. If I feel like laughing in the middle of practice, I’m going to crack up, right? But I can turn it off to get back into where we were. I think they’ve probably taken a little bit out of that. Like, I want them to be who they are, you know? It’s not always [about] being serious. It’s not always [about] being in the gym. There’s a balance to everything we do. We just try to prepare them for life, and life isn’t just one-dimensional.”

Your players are saying how there’s still a next level, still room to grow. The point differential you put up against your opponent so far is quite a large one. Where do you see room to grow as you head into the Elite Eight, and where do you want to see your players improve?

“I’d like for us to be a little bit better at putting the ball in the paint and scoring. We’re used to having a dominant post that can alleviate some of the pressures that are happening, especially in the half-court. I think we can be more patient offensively. Like for better looks. If the paint is crowded, no need to put that ball in one of our bigs’ hands for everybody to collapse on them.”

“If we let the offense run a little bit more, they could probably get easier looks where there’s maybe not two and three sets of hands digging at the ball, it’s just one. And you can play a little bit better, efficient basketball when you’re just dealing with one person.”

We saw a huge improvement in the 3-point shooting today as opposed to the last couple games. What fueled that improvement? How can you sustain it going forward?

“We got some good shooting in here. We took the shoot-around today. We practiced [for] an hour yesterday. And we really just wanted to make sure that we can break the balls in, and we can understand how that ball’s coming off the rim.”

“I mean, we had a new smell. The gym was new. The floor was new. And our coaches do a really good job at staying routine and the type of shots that we get in the game. And we were able to do that twice over the past couple of days. And I thought it really helped us.”

Want to test your memory about when you played here back in the day against the Sacramento Monarchs. What do you remember about the atmosphere at that time and during your playing days?

“I mean, this was one of the arenas that really got loud. That really actually created a home court advantage to the point of, you guys had a really great team that you won a WNBA championship. So when you can create a home court advantage, you create opportunities for you to win and win big. So I do remember it being rocking in here when I played, and that was a really long time ago.”