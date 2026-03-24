Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina women's basketball advanced to the Sweet 16 in dominant win over USC

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media following the Gamecocks’ dominant win over No. 9 seed Southern California.

Here is everything she had to say.

Transcript courtesy of ASAPSports

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Q. I don’t mean to sound like a broken record continuing asking about Agot’s defense, but what did you see from her and how would you rate what she’s given you the last two games?

DAWN STALEY: I think Agot’s been building towards playing the way she’s been playing. Like, she’s been playing very consistently. I do think that when she knows she’s going to play, she practices better, she prepares better, she focuses, better. And that’s probably just, you know, a young thing.

But I think she’s probably the most talented guard that we have on our roster, like, just both sides of the ball. I’ve said that a number of times. She just needs to get playing experience under her belt. As you can see, the more she plays, the more you can see what she can do out there on both side of the floor, and I think it’s just a tip of the iceberg. I think she’s got more in her tank and she’s got more to give and more to grow. Once she’s able to do that, you’ll see just a really incredibly gifted player.

Q. I don’t know if you know, but with tonight’s attendance, it’s the 12th season, 12-th consecutive season with you guys leading women’s basketball in attendance. Can you speak to the fan culture here at South Carolina.

DAWN STALEY: I mean, the fans are like no other. I think they have created not a movement, but a lifestyle. It’s a lifestyle for people to set their schedules to come to our game. They budget to come to our games, to buy season tickets, to go on the road, to support us. You can do some marketing ploys, you can do some of that, but what’s happened here is pretty magical. I think it was done by word of mouth. It was done by people enjoying themselves and then buying more and more season tickets so other people can experience it, and then from that, it really just has grown.

Now it’s just — culturally it’s what we do here. It’s a beautiful thing. It really is. It is hard to duplicate, but certainly the way you do it is you give access. We give our fans access to us whether it’s open practices, whether it’s — I think we did a — the opening season. It wasn’t Midnight Madness. I mean, when we do things like that and give students and the community access, they want more and more and more. And they come in numbers. So it is quite an honor to play before them each and every game.

Q. Big day for Virginia women’s basketball. First Sweet 16 since 2000 and obviously the news with Tammi at Florida. How meaningful is it that starting next season you’ll be able to look across and be coaching against her?

DAWN STALEY: It’s pretty cool. I think Tammi’s built for high-level basketball, and she’s very passionate about the game. That’s all I’ve known her to be in all the years that I’ve known her. I think she will be a really good fit for Florida. I think they have to get ready for her, though, because she’s going to need to be supported. She’s going to be — she’s going to speak out on being supported. But I do think it will be a changing of the guard that will elevate Florida women’s basketball in a great way.

Q. Your players seem locked in right from the beginning of this one, and this was not, you know, a 16-seeded team. This is a talented team that knows how to play and advance in the NCAAs. I mean, you got to be — how driven are they right now to achieve the things that you put on the table?

DAWN STALEY: I think we’re starting to connect. I do think the excitement of playing in the NCAA tournament has lifted them to play connected basketball, to know that the stakes are high at this point. It takes a win to advance. I think that it’s bringing out the ultra competitiveness in them. But we know we also have a really good team ahead of us in Oklahoma, someone that beat us this year, and that we are going to be challenged. So if we are so blessed enough to make it to the Elite 8, we know we beat an incredible, hungry basketball team.

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Q. Did you peek ahead at all to see that Virginia won today and you could match up?

DAWN STALEY: I did. I watched ’em. Yeah, there’s a possibility. I’m very happy for Virginia. I’ve been in really close contact with Coach Mox throughout her tenure, and I’m really happy that they made it to the Sweet 16 and they’re probably a little bit hungry for more. I don’t put anything past them continuing to win.

Q. On the note of that Sweet 16 matchup versus OU, I think that obviously a crucial matchup between that will be Madina versus Raegan Beers. What did you see in the first matchup and what can you tell us about prepping for the second time?

DAWN STALEY: I mean, I thought they were on, I think, a three-game losing streak, and they wanted to win. I mean, it was imperative that they win the game that we played them, just for morale, just for making a run in our league. I thought they wanted it more, and they played that way. I thought we played wanting it for about a two-minute stretch to get it tied up, and then we really had a chance to win it in regulation, but didn’t come up with a good look. We turned the basketball over.

So it was just a battle of wills and their will was much stronger than ours in that particular game.

Q. At the end I saw Maryam with some tears in her eye. It was also her last game. Can you speak to what she’s meant to this program? And she had nine points and two “and ones” tonight?

DAWN STALEY: Maryam has been someone that has been a giver. She’s sacrificed her career for the betterment of our team, and she does it in such a classy way. She obviously wants to play and she feels like she’s good enough to play. And we feel like that too. I think that because of who we have on our team, it didn’t allow her to play as much as we anticipated her playing. And she got off to a really slow start last year. I mean, she’s actually doing what she did for us last year. So she got just more confident at the end of the season, and now we don’t second-guess to put her in the basketball game.

But she’s helped with recruiting. She’s helped just being a great teammate. She’s helped with — she’s just very, very positive. Even though, you know, things aren’t probably perfect in her world of basketball in wanting to play, but we don’t feel that. We only feel what she positively impacts our basketball team.

Q. The SEC has been a monster conference all year long and it’s that way again. I think there’s six teams who advanced to the Sweet 16. With a couple of rematches, I think Texas and Kentucky are going to play, along with you guys and Oklahoma, I mean, what does that say about this conference and the amount of respect and ability that it has when it comes to these big moments like the NCAA tournament?

DAWN STALEY: Yeah, it’s indicative of the quality teams. Alabama lost by two, I believe. So we’re right there almost having seven Sweet 16 participants. I mean, our league prepares us for this level of play. Like, there isn’t an opponent out there that we don’t feel like we’re prepared for because of what we have been challenged with in the regular season and in the SEC tournament.

So it’s a testament to our league and a testament to the great coaching and the great talent that we’re able to rise to that challenge and win basketball games and advance to the Sweet 16.

Q. There’s been a lot of talk from fans in around the internet as to who the really USC is, and even the game at Crypto earlier this season was billed as the real USC, so is that something that you guys wear as a badge of honor? Is that even on your guys’ mind?

DAWN STALEY: I think that’s probably more of a fan thing and something to discuss on social media. Obviously, we want to play the game because they’re a top-10 program in the country and they got some pretty talented players. And then they will be super talented next year, so I’m sure — actually, I’m not even going to go there right now. I’m just going to enjoy actually advancing to the Sweet 16 because who they’re bringing to the table next year should be a truly quality opponent in November.