Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina women's basketball win over LSU in SEC Tournament Semifinal

Transcript courtesy of ASAP Sports

For Raven Johnson to come back and have these goals, and no matter how much you want it, it doesn’t always play out like this. What about her has allowed these things to come to fruition? Scoring career highs against LSU twice, where they’re two of your tightest games of the season.

“I would say this. The year that we lost in the 2023 Final Four, I mean, it was an embarrassing moment because Caitlin Clark did the wave, and a lot of people don’t know, Raven was 2-4 in that particular game, shooting extremely well from outside the 3. They can take that as something to pound on.”

“So we won the championship that following year. Raven went to work in the gym like she did. She went to work in the gym. She probably relied heavily on Kamilla and that group of players that we had together to win a National Championship, but she did. She put the work in.”

“Her percentages were pretty good, pretty solid. And then after that year, she got happy. She didn’t put the work in. She did not put the work in and she knew it. I had to remind her during that year, you didn’t put the work in. You can’t get it back now so you just have to suffer through this year and figure out how we can continue to win and you continue to make plays when it’s there. But after the season, you have to really put the work in.”

“And she’s seasoned. She’s a veteran at this. So she really understands, this is her fifth year doing this. I mean, she’s played at a high level. She’s been to Final Fours every year of her career, except COVID year. Every year. I think she’s really understanding where she can really benefit from being a scoring threat out there.”

Q. You’ve talked a lot about standards in your program. In a game where every mistake is magnified, what separates teams that want to be the best from teams that prove they’re the best?

DAWN STALEY: It’s about habits. We always try to mention to our players, bring your practice habits to the game. Now, you got to have some pretty good practice habits because you’ll bring the bad habits to the game as well.

We always talk about that. That is not just basketball. That’s mentality, that’s culture. That’s being a good teammate. That’s respecting the game and approaching it that way. We’ve had enough leadership in the locker room to understand that and to bring that.

If someone else deviates from that, they look and feel out of place. That’s what the standard is. That’s what the culture that we try to create at South Carolina. And fortunately, for us, it’s producing a lot of winning.

Q. MiLaysia has always played well in this tournament. What did you see from her today that allowed her to be so successful?

DAWN STALEY: I knew she was going to have a good game. After the first time we played them, I mean, I still think MiLaysia is a generational talent. She does things out there on the floor that I haven’t seen a whole lot of female basketball players do.

I’m generally happy for her. Like, I’m super happy. She’s actually doing some of the things that we talked about her doing. Just direct line drives and making plays. We all know she can play. We all know that she undoubtedly is a tremendous player.

She’s also a junior now so some of the things that she’s doing now, you just do because you’re more seasoned doing it. But I’m happy for her. Like I’m really happy for her. She played two years for us, and we’re always going to be happy. We always consider her a Gamecock, no matter what uniform she puts on.

Q. You’re playing for another SEC championship. I think a lot of people maybe take it for granted a little bit, the difficulty of getting to this point, considering the conference, who you guys are, and the expectation level.

Can you just kind of put into context being able to get back there and play for another championship in this season with the depth of the conference and who you’ve had to go through?

DAWN STALEY: Some coaches may say and the location, right? I mean, this is a hard league. When we came to the SEC 18 years ago, coached in the A-10 for eight years, we came here for just this, to play against the best, to coach against the best, to try to outfox the other coaches down the sideline.

I didn’t think it was going to be this hard. Because it’s incredibly hard. It’s not for the faint at heart. But to do it in the fashion that we’ve done it, you got to give it up to our players. In this climate, especially, we don’t have a brand of basketball that, to me, if you’re not really a basketball enthusiast, if you’re not willing to sacrifice and hear the hard truths, that’s not popular. It’s not popular.

Well, our players are conditioned to hear the truth. If you suck, we’re gonna say you suck. But here’s how you don’t suck, right? We don’t say it like that. We don’t really say it like that, but we’ve got good parents who we work, we work together for our principal. And the principal is our players. The principal is their daughters. We all want them to be successful. How they go about doing that varies.

Some people have to get in the gym. Some people have to get out of the gym because they’re so obsessive with it. We have to figure out what fits best for each and every player. We have those conversations, and they believe in it.

We may have transfers. They still believe in it, but they choose to go elsewhere for a change of pace, for more playing time, for whatever it is. I get it. But I know the players that we coach are better human beings, are better basketball players, are better sisters, are better daughters because of the experience that they have at South Carolina.