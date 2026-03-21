Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina women's basketball's opening round win over Southern

South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media after an opening-round win over the No. 16-seeded Southern Jaguars.

Here is everything she had to say.

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Opening Statement

“It was good to get the tournament started here on our home court. I thought Southern did a really good job of defending and doing the best that they can against our team. They are a well-coached basketball team on both sides of the basketball. I like to say, when we were in [Southern’s] position, we used to get out-talented. I thought they got out-talented tonight. Nothing against the effort that they put out there on the floor.”

“Proud of Southern. They should be proud of the season that they had, and they should look forward to continuing to make noise when they play the power 4 teams and continued success in the NCAA Tournament.”

With the head pass from Ta’Niya Latson to Joyce Edwards, as a coach, what do you think when you see a play like that?

“Ta’Niya has done it before, and probably to Joyce. It’s just players out there playing, just feeding off the moment. But I don’t think they do it in a — I don’t think Ta’Niya does it in a gym that’s not full of people. I think she played a little bit to the crowd, and the crowd really celebrated the move. It was just another play for me. I’m glad we didn’t turn it over.”

I saw that you have a connection with Dove and The Game is Ours movement. How do you see your own team and body, this sort of reclaiming of confidence for women athletes?

“I’ll say that I usually get behind things that I’m passionate about. I was a recipient of body shaming when I was growing up. Obviously, I’m short. I’ve got big shoulders. I got a big head. I got big hands. I got big feet. When you’re growing up as a girl, you’re called many different names, and you have to be stronger in situations.”

“Raven [Johnson] doesn’t like her arms. She’s got great arms. Are they muscular? Yes. But in order for her to play at the level she has to play, she has to have them. And I got the most compliments when I did have arms. So you have to combat some of the things that are being said about women athletes who have to do certain things in order for them to compete at a high level.”

“So, I mean, the more young girls hear the body-shaming names, the more we have to combat that with the direct opposite. So being a part of the Dove campaign is something that’s near and dear to me because, as Biggie Smalls would say — and I’m gonna probably get this wrong — I’m not only a player, but I’m a player’s president, or something like that. Y’all understand what I’m saying when it comes to me being a recipient of the name calling.”

“I’m not only the player, I’m the player’s president. I think that’s it.” (It was not it.)

After the flip from Ta’Niya to Joyce, Ta’Niya just deeply smiled the moment she heard the crowd’s reaction to it. How do you see the players’ joy on the floor growing throughout the games?

“We missed being in here. We haven’t been in here in a long time. To do it while playing in an NCAA Tournament game is always great. I want our players to play with joy. I want our players to play the game that they love with joy.”

“And obviously, when they are able to convert plays like that, it brings the crowd to its feet. Not only probably our fans, as well as Southern fans, probably had a great appreciation for good basketball.”

Seemed like in the first half, any jumper-based offense struggled. Settled down in the second half. The speed and turnovers for defense. Was that a concerted effort on your part, or did it unfold that way?

“We were just knocking the rust off. Sometimes when you haven’t played in a long time, you don’t know how you’re going — no matter how well you practice, it’s a little bit different when you’re out here in front of a crowd, and you’ve got an opponent that you’re unfamiliar with. You’re just trying to play the right way.”

“I thought our players tried to play the right way, moving the ball. Didn’t hit our shots. Sometimes you have to pick up the D to get easy buckets and see the ball go in. Then we started knocking down some shots. That was good to see as we ramp up to the second round.”

Can you share about Madina Okot’s struggles with homesickness and her return to full strength, particularly going into the tournament?

“Madina has worked harder than she’s probably ever had to work. When you’re in that situation, you miss the comforts of your family and your friends. When you’re working your hardest and feel like you can’t go anymore, you need a little bit of home cooking in order for you to make it through.”

“Thank God for technology, but it’s a thing that we’ve gone through with several of our players where we’re hand in hand with them. They may think they’re alone. They may think it’s really tough, but we’re right there beside their side, going through it with them, but they do have to get through. We can hold their hands, but they’re going to have to step through the moment.”

“You’ll hear her say she’s ready, and I do think she’s ready, no matter the early foul trouble she got in today. She came back, only played 17 minutes, and almost got a double-double. I think when she was going through it, maybe she doesn’t come back and get close to a double-double. But you see she’s working through. She’s got some defense mechanisms that she uses to continue to face those challenges that you’ll face every round, every moment of basketball that is unfamiliar to her.”

“But the stakes are higher each and every time we step on the floor, so she’s equipped with handling it in the moment, in real time. If she’s not, we’ll give her a breather, take her out, and she’ll go back in and right the wrong.”

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You’ve had many great post players in the past, but you’ve also had many great point guards. As a point guard yourself, what have you seen throughout your time here that is in all of your great guards?

“Well, I mean, one, they’re super competitive. So we’ll start there. Two, they’re coachable. You’ve got to be coachable. You’ve got to understand that we’re preparing them to handle the very worst in the situation. So we’re trying to familiarize them with situations that, when they arise, they’ve already been through it. That’s my job as a coach.”

“And as someone who’s played the position for a long time and at a high level, you just have to be calm. The more you see, the more you’re able to operate in the space and the more options that you’ll have. That’s how I’ve seen our point guards grow in that area, and they’re strong, they’re mentally tough, and they’re able to handle any basketball situation that arises.”

Do you feel you’re more demanding of your point guards than other positions?

“Oh, for sure. It’s a position in which, if everything goes right, they get all the praise. If everything goes wrong, it’s their fault. And you have to condition them to believe that. So they’re always on their A-game, they’re always understanding their responsibility on the floor. And sometimes they can handle it very early in their career. Sometimes they can’t, and you have to wait until that process catches up with them.

“But you also have to, you know, hold their hands there it and then at some point you do have to let go and allow — it’s almost like parenting. When you allow your children to grow up, it is a direct reflection of your parenting. Direct. If you hover over them all the time and they can’t work through problems, they’re going to have issues. You’ve got to let them work through problems because they’re working through the things you’ve instilled in them. That’s the same thing with point guard play for us.”

You said early that you guys out-talented them, which is what you’re supposed to do. How do you, as a coach who has been through this many times, view the first-round games?

“I would say this. At halftime, I give our team what it needs. This team is a little bit different than the teams that we’ve had because we don’t really have a core group of players that have been together that really understand it. So I did. I said, well, I’m watching the tournament. I’m watching. We’re going to have a game. Between Clemson and USC, it’s going to be a real game on Monday. I’m watching Oklahoma. I’m watching Michigan State. I’m watching Iowa. All the teams that are in our bracket, we looked a little bit different in the first half, looked a little different than them.”

“We’ve got to find a way to elevate our play to play on the scale of — because we’re going to get everybody’s best. No matter what, we’re going to get everybody’s best. We shouldn’t have to get a wake-up call in the first quarter or the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter to say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to really play now.’ We’ve got to play to our strengths, and we’ve got to play to our capabilities, and we’ve got to play on guard, like on guard.”

“I mentioned all of those programs that are part of our region so they can understand that there’s a level of basketball being played out there, and if we’re not playing at that level, then we’re going to get sent home early.”

Are there any special shoes for the first-round game?

“The special part of these shoes is they’re comfortable. So, yeah, they’re special.”

The Biggie Smalls quote was, I’m not only a client, I’m the player president.

“There you go. Yes. Thank you for correcting me. Hey, I need y’all to edit. I’m not only a client, I’m the player’s president. So cut, paste, put it in there. I don’t know what I was saying earlier. I was close, though.”