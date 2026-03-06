Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina women's basketball's SEC Tournament win over Kentucky

South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media after defeating Kentucky, 87-64, in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Here is everything she had to say.

Dawn, with Clara Strack and Teonni Key in particular, did you adjust any of your defensive plans compared to the last time you played them six days ago?

“It was pretty much the same. We executed better today. I thought we wanted Strack to put

the ball on the floor and then bring the help, bring the digs from the other big. We didn’t have that the last time out, one, because we just were so locked into our guarding the player that we were guarding. And the only people that we wanted to guard like that were their shooters. So I thought we did a really good job at digging in and closing out to the shooters and just giving Strack a much different look than she got on Sunday.”

What did you see from Joyce Edwards defensively that impressed you?

“I saw Joyce just adjust. I thought in Sunday’s game she expended a lot of energy, a lot. Probably too much, and I think she wanted to be more sure than not. And I thought we made her feel a lot more comfortable with knowing that, if you send her in a certain direction, we have your help. If you send her in another direction, we probably don’t have your help. So she was really good at just locking into where she knew her help spots were going to be and funneling Strack to those help spots. I mean, she wants to win. And she knew the best way for us to win the game is just kind of cut Strack’s production in half.”

How much does it mean to have been able to get everyone on the floor today, get everyone some minutes, have that tournament experience going forward?

“It’s super important. One, because you don’t know how much we can play everybody as we come down the stretch in the postseason. We’re very honest with our players in letting them know that at this point, we have to win basketball games, and it’s nothing against your skillset; it’s everything that has to do with the unit that’s out there on the floor. If they have a certain flow, we’re probably going to let that unit keep flowing.”

“Today, Raven was out of the game, and the five players on the floor had a good flow. So I wanted to insert her back in the game. She was like, No, they have a good flow going on, right? So it’s good to hear our most experienced player just wanting the five that were out there to continue to flow. And that’s just messaging, right? She heard that before. I actually need to tell our team that. I do need to tell our team that she elected not to go back in the game because she thought they had a good flow.”

“And when your most experienced player that’s played in this tournament, has been in this tournament here five times, when she says that, it means she only wants to win.”

Were you pleased with how your team pushed the pace? Was there anything they could have maybe done differently?

“Very pleased. I thought Kentucky, the first time we played them on Sunday, did a really good job of slowing the pace down and making us play in the half-court and kind of just took away some transition buckets. Once we get transition buckets, we flow a lot differently in the half-court, where we don’t feel as much pressure to score in the half-court when we get some easy buckets. I thought we executed that. Joyce got out in front in transition.”

“Raven passed the ball. I thought we did a great job. Our guards were sprinting down the floor the way we like them to sprint down the floor, that they didn’t do too much the first time we played Kentucky. So that’s probably a difference maker in the amount of transition points that we got.”

How much do you all enjoy coming out to Greenville and getting to see some fans who may not necessarily get to see you play in Columbia?

“It’s women’s basketball, right? The state of South Carolina wraps its arms around our game. And they do it with their money. There are people paying to come fill this place up. I would much rather, if we were at a disadvantage, if it was in somebody else’s backyard, would we complain? Yeah, probably would, in the confines of my office, with our staff, I would complain about it.”

“But then, overall, you have to look at what we’ve done in this state, what we do in our

home arena, what we’ve done when we go to Paris. You know, our fans are traveling, whether we’re playing here or you pick. They’re going to figure out a way to get to where we’re playing and support us and support the game of women’s basketball. So I think it’s cool that the arena is full, that you can hear the crowd appreciate our play as well as good basketball.”

You played the game. Is there something you learned about being calm going into a game?

“Well, I mean, for us, it’s don’t get too high with the highs and too low with the lows. Just have to maintain. When people go on scoring runs, is there a high alert? Yes. But that’s normal. It’s not anything extraordinary. It’s part of the game. I think when you are at your calmest is when you create options.”

“You could see options out there on the floor that you wouldn’t see if your nerves are up or if you’re ebbing and flowing on what’s out on the floor. We try to act like we were here before. We do. Even if it’s new or unfamiliar territory, if you’re calm about situations, you can see more. You can act more. You can do more.”

Tessa had a 10-0 run by herself in the second quarter. How big was that run to create some separation early? Also, what do you think of the Tournament Tessa nickname?

“I mean, Tessa has been in somewhat of a slump, as far as shooting the ball. So it’s good to see her actually see the ball go in, especially those 3s. I thought she did a great job at mixing it up, driving it at the basket, pulling up, getting to the free-throw line because her skill set speaks to all of those things.”

“I know she’s known for shooting 3s. But, I mean, she’s really good at scoring the basketball. I mean, she scored a lot of points in the state of Minnesota. It was good to see her get back to doing a lot of things that she’s capable of doing.

“And I actually like the name Tournament Tessa. And it is funny to hear her say she likes something that brings attention to her, because she doesn’t really like a lot of attention brought to her. So it’s cool that she embraced the nickname.”