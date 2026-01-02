Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina's win over Alabama

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media following the team’s 83-57 win over Alabama on Thursday. Here’s everything she had to say.

With Ta’Niya (Latson) out, it seemed like Raven (Johnson) really made an effort to be aggressive and get some points on the board. Is that something you had to ask her to do, or is that something you knew that she would do?

“I just knew she would do exactly what she did. You know, Raven really gets excited about SEC play. She knows the importance of it; she knows that she does not like losing because she hasn’t done that a whole lot over her career. But (she’s) ready. She actually does what’s needed to win basketball games. That’s just Raven in a nutshell.”

What went into the decision to put Agot (Makeer) in the starting lineup with Ta’Niya out? What did you see from her?

“The decision was, ‘Well, we got to get her going.’ That’s one. Two, it’s usually probably Mouse — Maddy (McDaniel) — but I didn’t want to put out both the point guards in the game at once because, a lot of times, we play our point guards heavy minutes. So, we just wanted to have an opportunity to bring someone in off the bench that really understands what we’re doing.

“And Mouse, I think she played by far her best game on both sides of the basketball. We need her to get going. It was the best of both worlds.”

You had that double-digit lead in the last couple minutes of the second quarter. Then, they got some momentum, hit a couple of shots going into the locker room. But you guys came out and took their steam away right away. Was it something you said to them at halftime? Or did they understand that, “Hey, we’ve got to get back on?”

“I mean, it’s a lot of things. We had to make some adjustments because they were burning us with certain low-shot clock plays that you need halftime just to make adjustments. They’re good. Like, they’re better than what the score says. They truly are. They execute their plays. It took us having to adjust two or three times in order for us to really disrupt what they wanted to do. And it’s a team that we have to play again down there (in Tuscaloosa). It’s always a close game. So, I’m thinking, when they came back, par for the course, this is what they do to us.”

Joyce (Edwards) specifically said that you were just saying, “Defense,” and she said it was just as simple as that. How do you assess the difference in the defense in the first and the second half?

“Engaged — like, all five players. And I thought Joyce did a much better job just forcing them to catch outside of where they want to catch, just getting deflections. Her rotating over when we had to switch our guards onto their bigs… Like, it was just a lot more activity.

“We know we could put some points on the scoreboard, but preventing other people from putting points on the scoreboard and just creating momentum for them… Because momentum is a crazy thing in our league. If you don’t have it, you’re susceptible to losing. So, sometimes, you got to create it.”

Raven’s scoring numbers this season are up significantly. She looks so confident shooting the ball. What have you seen from her from that part of her game? And how much fun is it to watch her be confident in that?

“I mean, Raven’s put the work in. So, you’re seeing confidence in and knowing that, when you’ve put the work in, at some point it’s going to start showing up. She’s been consistent with it. I mean, she’s a fifth-year guard that’s played at the highest level, and she’s just finding her groove. Sometimes, it just takes a little bit of time to get to this place and evaluate when you put the work in and when you haven’t. If you haven’t put the work in, you really shouldn’t complain, you shouldn’t cry, you shouldn’t expect anything besides inconsistent play. But when you put the work in, you expect the work to pay off. And it’s paying off for it a big way.”

Is there a prognosis for when Ta’Niya might return?

“I mean, she’s day to day. It’s a sprain. Like, it’s her pain tolerance. It’s the ankle that she rolled earlier this season, and it just got irritating again.”