Everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina's win over Georgia

Following South Carolina’s 65-43 win over Georgia on Sunday, head coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media about her team’s performance. Here’s everything she had to say.

With Georgia’s defense, the Bulldogs were collapsing on you guys on the inside. How tough was it to get past that, especially in the first half?

“I mean, I thought we just played sped up. We just took rough shots. I don’t even think the defense was really impacting. And I thought we just were out of sync. I thought Madina (Okot) did make some adjustments and make quicker moves out there, and sometimes she’s just gonna have to continue to make them to see how effective it is. Just off offensively, just off, and the field goal percentage shows it. It’s not to say that Georgia did not play with defense. It wasn’t that, but I thought it was more us, you know, because it wasn’t our normal shooting motions. Everything was too fast with more than two or three people.”

Alicia Tournebize was stretching with the team before the game. What went into the decision not to debut her today?

“More practice time. She’s been having to do orientations and all of that. So she’s missed some practice time. So we want to give her some more practice time. I mean, classes in front of her, which will be her normal, so she’ll get out there on Tuesday and Wednesday, probably get a workout in on Monday as well, just to load her up a little bit.”

You mentioned the offense was off. What do you do or what do you want to see in-game to help that change, especially when it’s a lot of turnovers, and it’s kind of sloppy on both ends?

“Just to be a little more disciplined. We weren’t even in our spots on the floor. We weren’t even moving smoothly to setting screens. It was just like weird, like it was weird. You just want to play this when you try to get them in sets where you know what people are supposed to be and they can get to those spots, so we can get into a rhythm where people are shooting where they’re supposed to shoot, and in rhythm, probably got a little bit of it in the third quarter. We ended up losing that quarter, so it was at the expense of us not playing better defense. And then we got a little bit with it in the fourth quarter when we inserted Ayla (McDowell), started looking a little bit more like ourselves.”

You talked about the first half missing shots, but it seemed like everything else was going well. Going into Texas, how does that make you feel about the team, even when you maybe can’t make shots?

“I mean, you’re gonna have to put more than 65 points on the scoreboard to beat Texas. I do think that defensively, we did some nice things, like we were all the intangibles went our way. I thought we did a good job at that, you know, changing our defense up and playing a little bit of zone. I thought we executed that extremely well. We’ve been working on that rebounding well, and I thought for the most part, we were locked in on how they were screening a small-ball screening. So, I mean, we have to put it together. We’ve got to have a really solid game on both sides of the ball to beat Texas. Big game for us. Everybody knows that. There’s a lot of implications regarding the game that are near and far.”

How do you like how your bench is developing?

“Very nicely. It’s starting to come together for them. They’re starting to make an impact when they come into a basketball game. And that impact starts in practice. They were actually cheering when we decided to bring Agot (Makeer) off the bench, that they had their bench back together, people back together. They’re a group that has worked extremely hard. And they’ve been a group receiving the brunt of it; they need to improve, like a lot, and they’re finally coming out of, it’s the best time of the year for them to do that SEC play. They can make an impact. So the better they play, the more extended minutes they’ll get.”

Do you think any of the offense’s poor shooting at times was because they know that Texas is coming up next, and they know how big a game that is?

“No, no. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t really know what it was. Besides, you know, we want players to be aggressive, like we want Tessa (Johnson) to be aggressive. We want Raven (Johnson) to be aggressive. We want Joyce (Edwards) to always be aggressive. Ta’Niya (Latson) is always aggressive. So I think it was a, you know, I don’t know if it’s just a product, to have Ta’Niya back while they’re still being Ta’Niya is not here, so let me continue to be aggressive, but it’s a different type of aggressive, where we don’t want people driving in and shooting over people when other people are open like we don’t want those type of shots in. And we’ll watch it. We’ll watch a little bit at halftime, and they saw some of the things that we need to correct. Hopefully, we can do that and play well in the first half.”

What did it kind of mean having Ta’Niya Latson back? Also, considering that your team has battled illnesses, injuries, was it nice having the consideration of Georgia to not spread any germs with the whole handshake thing?

“Yes, it’s great to have everybody back healthy. Ta’Niya has been working her butt off just in rehab. I know rehab gets kind of boring, you know, so you heal up a little bit quicker, so you will have to be in that routine of having to do rehab, and you’re actually in practices. So it was great to have her back. I mean, Georgia has had a death from the flu on campus, so I think they’re really cautious of just making sure that we keep everybody safe.”

Can you talk about when you have a bad night shooting in every category, your defense carried you tonight, and how the 1-3-1 with your length really looked good and gave Georgia a hard time?

“Well, it’s not ideal. It just kind of brought us back to the days in which, you know, my first couple of years here, we just had to win our defensive effort, and then we went into a space where you’re balancing both out when you win national championships, when you’re able to do that. So I like it, but I don’t like it. I like the mode of being able to put 80 points on the scoreboard. 80 points can win you a basketball game. 65, it’s a toss-up, not enough in the SEC to win the basketball game.”

What does the 1-3-1 defense give you guys in terms of defensive versatility, and how’s that kind of grown throughout the year when it comes to installing it?

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve been working on it probably for a week now, and they actually wanted to play it in Arkansas. The fact that they wanted to play it because, you know, we’ve disrupted the highlighters with it. When you can have a good test of doing well against the highlighters, you’ve got a shot at being good at it, because they move the ball shooting well. They shoot the ball extremely well. They’re good readers of defense. And I just thought our length, our athleticism, you know, and our enthusiasm to want to play really helps. So you got all those elements and and hopefully we could plan for some extended minutes, but I’m sure everybody’s going to scout. It was a little bit different, because we do have some length on the perimeter and inside.”

Is rebounding something you hope to carry into Texas, or is that a point of emphasis during the game?

“I mean, rebound is always a point of emphasis. I thought Joyce did a good job at just being truly aggressive and going after you on the rebounds. We built our program on rebounding the basketball, and we found really good success with rebounding. We know that on We Back Pat Day, you know, Pat (Summit) says, ‘Offense sells, rebounding wins championships.'”

How do you manage the typical stress of coaching, preparing your team for an SEC game, while also knowing there’s an Eagles playoff game coming up afterwards?

“It seems like it happens a lot now. Well, I really don’t even think about the Eagles when we’re playing, until the buzzer sounds, and I’m like, ‘What time is it?’ Sorry to some of the fans I had to cut the autograph and the selfie line short today, because I gotta get home.”