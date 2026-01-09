Everything Dawn Staley said after the Gamecocks routed the Razorbacks

Following South Carolina’s 93-58 victory over Arkansas on Thursday, head coach Dawn Staley addressed the press about the Gamecocks’ performance. Here’s everything she had to say.

Opening Statement

“I thought we were up for the challenge. A little different style of offense where they just spread you out, drive it down your throat, see if they can get ahead of possession, kickout for threes. I thought our players were really disciplined for the most part. You’re not going to totally shut a team out that does something so well, like they do. I thought that over the course of the game, we were actually locked in. We did what we needed to do from an offensive standpoint. Got out in transition and made some layups early in the basketball game.”

We all know that your reserves could play starter minutes for a lot of teams today. You got to really get into your bench. I don’t think a player played under 15 minutes for you. How valuable is that in SEC play to get your entire team playing like that?

“I know our bench has developed over the past couple of weeks. You were seeing a little bit more now because we had an injury, Ta’Niya Latson’s out, and there are thirty minutes right there for someone to step into. I think Maddie McDaniel and Agot Makeer are doing a really great job. Great job on both sides of the basketball, just being very predictable. You want the people that come off the bench; you want to know what they’re going to give. And then Adhel Tac is doing a great job at just imposing her will. So it’s growing, I mean it took a long time and we were being intentional when we were totally healthy. But when we had a starter go down it just opened up the floodgates for some of our younger players to step in and do a great job for us.”

Jada Bates had one of her best games as a Razorback. What did you see from her tonight when she was able to score at will, it felt at times in the second quarter?

“Yeah, hard guard for us at that. At the time in the second quarter, it was an even quarter for us, and she was the main reason why we had a really hard time, just a matchup problem. When she was driving it down our throats or stopping to shoot a three. Happy for her, it should be a confidence booster for her and for Arkansas overall.”

And seeing after the game, all the fans stopping by and appreciating you, your team, your players, what does that mean to get love from even the other side here in Arkansas?

“It is great. I would say when we are in between the lines, you are cheering for who you came to see, but when it’s all said and done, we are all SEC fans. We want each other to do well. They have a really good appreciation for good basketball, and that’s cool. It really is cool for having them come out and also to know the people bought the book, my book, here in Arkansas.”

Y’all were losing the rebound battle at halftime. End up winning it by about ten, how big of an emphasis was that in the locker room?

“Not so much. We didn’t have very many offensive rebounds because we were shooting the ball so efficiently. I was surprised to see that, in the second quarter. But sooner or later, we were going to miss a lot of shots, and it created opportunities for us to get offensive rebounds. I thought Arkansas did a good job at boxing out and giving us one shot. But over the course of forty minutes, we got a big team, and the emphasis is always on dominating the boards.”

Speaking of efficiency, Tessa (Johnson) and Joyce (Edwards) both really efficient from the floor. How have you seen those two develop now that they have been with you a couple years, to where their offensive game, it seems like they’re really picking and choosing and getting good shots off?

“It’s called just growing up and maturing. I mean, they know Tess(a) has been in our program for three years now. Joyce, this is her second year. You just learn to play good basketball. You learn to make good decisions. You learn what’s a good shot, what’s a bad shot, what’s a makeable shot, what’s not a makeable shot, and you play the percentages. For us, if you shoot over fifty percent, you could take any shot. Because more times that not, you take really good shots that you can make.”

Your first time coaching against Kelsi Musick here, what stands out about going against them?

“You really have to gameplay, their styles of play, the offensive style of play. It wasn’t just do a regular scouting report; you hit it once or twice. We actually had to break down how they play and where they place their guards. How they rotate up the floor when they got downhill drives. It’s not an offense that you can just prepare for one day. You really have to set out to pick and choose how you want to guard certain movements out there on the floor, and we did that. Fortunate for us, we did take the time to have a game plan A, B, and C just in case it wasn’t working out for us.

You had to build South Carolina up from the bottom, and that’s what she (Musick) is trying to do here (Arkansas). What’s a word of wisdom or advice for first-year coaches in this league who are taking over a situation where it really has to be a build?

“A lot of times we have our preferred choice and players, right? There’s an A list, and there’s a B list, and the C list. Take players that want to be here, no matter what list they on. Sometimes very early on, we try to wait until they get the big fish right, when sometimes you lose the big fish, and you lose the ones on the B list and the C list, and then you’re just out getting anybody. So if anybody that’s interested in playing for Arkansas, I would say go get them. Obviously, if you know they are on your list, you know that they can play for you, and you also have a preference. We all want the talented player, but the talented player doesn’t always want to make a decision in time for you to make a decision and not lose the other players that you could get on your roster.”

I think the loudest cheer, I think where both sides got involved, was Maryam (Dauda) hitting her three. The impact she’s had on your program now second year with her?

“Quality individual. An awesome soul. Maryam, I know she doesn’t play as much as she probably anticipated her playing, but she comes to practice every single day. Anytime we have a recruit on campus, she’s there to greet them. She is a solid citizen. She’s very good friends with Joyce Edwards and Adhel Tac, like, I will hire them. If she was done with basketball, she didn’t want to play, I would hire them. I need them around our program because they are just quality people. Quality people that trust in us, even when it’s not favorable to them. That’s really hard to do when you’re a young person. They always have a soft place in my heart, especially Maryam.”