Everything Dawn Staley said ahead of South Carolina's matchup with Florida

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the team’s matchup against Florida, which is set to tip off at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Here’s everything she had to say.

Has Alicia (Tournebize)’s paperwork been squared away where she can play on Sunday? How’s that process going for her?

“No, there’s is a lot of stuff you gotta do. She got a lot of it done, but it’s gonna take, maybe, another day or so.”

Is Alicia going on the trip to Florida?

“Yeah.”

What’s it like getting Alicia into the fold and acclimating her to Columbia and her teammates?

“I mean, it’s easier for us. It’s probably a little bit harder for her, but I think she’s a lot more mature than her 18-year-old self. I mean, she’s been a pro for a few years now, so she understands what that’s like. I’m just happy that we got her. We thought she was gonna have to stay in the hotel for about 10 days. We actually got her apartment squared away today so she can just kind of settle in.”

Is Alicia learning plays? What’s her adjustment period right now?

“Not yet. I think we’ll do that when once she’s able to hit the floor. And that’s probably gonna be sometime next week, I imagine.”

How much does Alicia’s professional basketball experience help with acclimating to how you do things here with the program, if at all?

“I don’t know. Obviously, it’s gonna be a big transition. I mean, this is hard, to come in the middle of the season, to pick up on some things. I know we’re going to probably shorten her playbook until she gets acclimated. And once we can see how she fits in with us, we’ll start running some specialized plays for her. But for now, it’s just doing this housekeeping things to get her settled in to get her ready to hit the score.”

What are the keys for an addition that joins mid-season like this to hit the ground running?

“One is the one-two, and she wants to do that. So, yes, we approached the idea of her coming to college and playing right away. She wasn’t playing a whole lot on her professional team, and it’s just because she’s young. So, we just thought (it) kind of worked out with Chloe (Kitts). Being able to come into play right away was something that was appealing to her. So, we just took that approach with Alicia and her family, and it was really enticing.”

Joyce (Edwards) is wearing sweats today. Is she okay?

“Yeah, we finished (practice) earlier. Everybody else is getting extra shots up.”

Did Ta’Niya (Latson) practice today?

“Ta’Niya did not practice today. Maybe tomorrow, I don’t know.”

Looking at Florida, what have you seen from them on tape? What’s the concern about going on the road for the first time this SEC campaign?

“Florida’s playing much better. I mean, defensively, they just get after you. They deny; they make it difficult for you to make any entry passes. They got players who have improved over the past year; they have a freshman group that’s playing well and inspired basketball.

“It’s on the road. It’s always a little more difficult to play on the road in our league. But we just have to stay in character for us — just be who we’ve been. We gotta pack our defense; we gotta pack our rebounding. We gotta find a way to get up and down the floor. And then, we gotta convert.”

This isn’t your first time going through in the SEC. Is there one road gym that you don’t like more than any other, or are they all the same?

“Well, this is the year which is more favorable to us traveling. This is the off year. Next year is going to Missouri, is going to Texas A&M, is going to all of those long plane rides. So, this is the kind of year that we got to take care of it because we got some of the top teams at home. And that’s a good thing.”

How much SEC basketball are you able to watch in-season since so many games are at the same time as yours?

“A lot. Like, I got a toy at home where I can watch eight of them at the same time. That’s probably too much stimulation, but it’s a good thing. It really is a good thing.”

Do you know any French?

“Oui. I played in France, but I didn’t really learn the necessary stuff that you need outside of the court. They gave me all the things, all the bad words, you need while you’re playing. But I’m down to learn a little bit more. I like France; I like the country. And I like the fact that we got a French woman (on our team).”

Chloe’s shooting pretty well at practice today. How is her recovery going? Is there any outside chance that, maybe, towards February and March, that she’ll be back?

“She’ll be back. Like, her rehab is going great. It’s probably too fast. You know, Chloe can’t… she’s gotta keep going.”



