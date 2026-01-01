Everything Dawn Staley said ahead of South Carolina's SEC opener against Alabama

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the team’s SEC opener against Alabama, which is set to tip off at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Here’s everything she had to say.

Do you have an update on Ta’Niya Latson? Was she able to practice today?

“No, no practice today. Won’t play tomorrow.”

Do you know about her availability for Sunday yet?

“You take it day by day. I’m hoping; I’m praying. If not, we got to keep going.”

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

The gauntlet that is the SEC schedule starts tomorrow. How are you approaching it?

“I mean, it’s here. There’s no hiding from it. You just got to take it straight on. It isn’t for the faint of heart; it is for programs that want to win national championships. If you play in the SEC, it affords you to compete for national championships. And we’re excited about that.”

What are you happiest about with your team as you head into conference play?

“I’m happy that we’re playing better together. Like, we’re practicing like we want to play. And that’s a really good thing. So, we’re not surprised by the progress that we’re making in games because we’ve been practicing that.

“(I’m proud) for all of our players because they’ve improved. They’ve improved individually, and they’ve improved in the concepts that we want to display on the floor as a team.”

How do you feel like the non-conference slate has prepared you for the SEC?

“I do think it wasn’t as competitive as it normally is. That’s just from not being able to schedule who we actually like to schedule, who we normally schedule, for one reason or another. Scheduling is hard. It really is hard. People think you’re supposed to just ‘plop.’ You plan years prior to your actual play date. And if you break that, then you got to pay. We’re fiscally responsible when it comes to that.

“But I’m just happy that it afforded us to play a lot of different people. We were able to work on some things because we needed to. Like, we had a lot of players that were playing different roles for us. So, we were able to allow them to play those roles and not feel the pressure of having to perform with a small margin of error.”

You’ve had a lot of success in the SEC over the past 10 years. A lot of these players have been part of that. Do you talk about the expectation or the success that you’ve had as you go into another conference season?

“Yeah. I mean, we talked about being ‘the hunted.’ Like, I don’t think it changes. You know, maybe some other people are favored to win the SEC. But I’m sure with the success that we’ve had in this league over the past 10 years, people want revenge. And if they feel like this is the year they can get it…

GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

“It really doesn’t matter if they feel like it’s the year they can get it or not. They’re going to bring their best, and we’re forced to embrace that challenge. For the most part, we’ve been successful. And I hope that we stay in character and everybody else stays in character, as well.”

Have you gotten any word on whether Alicia (Tournebize) may be ready to play by Sunday?

“Well, I don’t know. Maybe.”

Alabama comes in undefeated, but they look a lot different from previous years. What have you seen from them?

“They always find a way to just… I think they have silent, like, intangibles. They play like an SEC team — which is gritty, which is hard-nosed. They find a way to decrease your momentum throughout the 40 minutes. We’ve had success, but it’s taken a really long time for us to just create some separation. And we’re going to this game thinking the same thing. Like, it’s been hard. So, hopefully, we can use this place (Colonial Life Arena) as a home-court advantage like we have in the past and get our first SEC win.”

How important are players like Raven (Johnson), Tessa (Johnson), these players who know what this conference brings? Even, you know, Joyce (Edwards) and Madina (Okot).

“I mean, it’s super important. I think Raven yesterday was like, ‘It’s SEC time.’ Like, she was really excited about it. I don’t know if she’s saying that because this is her last go-around, but I think she was excited about SEC play. It’s a place that leads to championships, and it leads to competing for national championships.”

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

“I’m going to change my diet a little bit. We’ll do some smoothies and a sensible dinner. A sensible dinner is, like, rice and salmon. Or, if you like chicken, rice and chicken. That’s probably what I’m gonna have for the next… whenever.

“But I got to challenge myself. I ask our players to make some sacrifices, and I try to make sacrifices in my own personal life because it’s hard. And I want to do a hard thing because I asked them to do a hard thing. So, no sugar.”