Everything Dawn Staley said before South Carolina travels to the SEC Tournament

South Carolina women’s basketball kicks off SEC Tournament play on Friday afternoon between the winner of No. 9-seeded Kentucky and No. 8-seeded Georgia.

Here’s everything head coach Dawn Staley had to say before the team travels to Greenville, SC, for the conference tournament.

Noticed Ta’Niya Latson was not here today, anything to be concerned about for Friday?

“No, she’s just a little under the weather.”

And just overall with the team, mentally, a few days off before you go. How beneficial is that after a long season?

“It’s great. I mean, it’s one that we take the two days off after the regular season. We’ve done that for forever, just to just rejuvenate us and hopefully give us enough umph for a long weekend.”

Do you have any update on Ahdel Tac? Is there a chance she can play this weekend?

“Probably not, I mean, probably not. I know she’s tired of the scooter, but I think we just need to be just really cautious with it, and just, I know she’s antsy to get off the crutches and off the scooter, but, I mean, she knew it’s going to be rest and staying off of it as much as possible.”

She looks like she is having a lot of fun on the scooter

“She does. She’s an expert at driving that thing.”

Do you feel you guys are firing on all cylinders and playing your basketball at this point, or do you feel like they’re still a little bit to grow this weekend before the tournament?

“I think it’s always room to grow. Us putting 60 points on the scoreboard, you know, really uncharacteristic of us. So hopefully we can leave that where it is and put some more points

on the scoreboard. But I do think we’re able to score the way we’re playing defense. It gives us enough cushion to where it’s not a one or two-possession game at the end of the fourth quarter.”

Do you start scouting Georgia and Kentucky now, or do you wait to see which one you play?

“Oh yeah. We started that as soon as we saw who was on our side of the bracket. And fortunately, we played Kentucky recently. Georgia wouldn’t have it played in a long time. So it’s good to see who comes out of that, whoever it is, a tough matchup for us. So we got to be ready for it.”

Looking back on the Kentucky game, just what was the issue at the end of each half?

“I mean, I thought it was a tough environment, one. I don’t think that environment really phased us to that point. We looked back at the game, and I mean the layups alone. I mean Madina [Okot], Joyce [Edwards], I mean, you name it. We were at the rim, Tessa [Johnson], we were at the rim. We just got to hit it on that, that white square. It’s universal. You hit it on the square, where it’s supposed to go, it’s going to go in, but we had bad angles.”

“So I mean, we’re fortunate that our players really wanted to win the game, okay? They bore down and won the game. They could have easily given up. It doesn’t change anything for us. It changes everything for Kentucky. But we wanted to win the game.”

What have you or the team told Tessa to get back into a rhythm after an off-shooting stretch?

“One, keep shooting. I mean, for shooters that can shoot the ball, we don’t want her to get gun-shy at all. Shoot the ball, shoot the shoot the right shots. Obviously. I think for Tessa, I think we need her to get the free throw line a little bit more. So put it on the floor, get to the rim, just balance out. Sometimes shooters just need to see the ball go in, whether it’s layup, whether it’s at the free throw line. I think that she’s a, she’s a pretty darn good free throw shooter. Just doesn’t get there enough. So we want her to get to the free throw line. To get more to mix up, mix up what she’s doing from outside the three.”

Struggled shooting against Kentucky. Was that something they did on defense or were you guys just cold from the field?

“I don’t think Kentucky’s defense was anything different than what we’ve seen. I mean, they played a little bit more zone, but I don’t, you know, I don’t think the zone gave us an issue. I think what gave us issue was probably a little fatigue. We played a lot of players, a lot of minutes. Fatigue, finishing at the rim was, I mean, we make our layups alone. I think it’s a different game coming down the stretch, where you know it isn’t call the timeout, advance the basketball, and run the play, cat and mouse type of thing. So it’s just making layups.

One-and-done season. Is that something you mention to the team?

“I mean, postseason, you do have to approach it that things may happen in the postseason and didn’t happen in the you know, in the regular season. One, it’s about matchups. It’s totally about matchups on any particular day. You know what that looks like, feels like it sounds like, you know, I think Kentucky felt like a little bit of a postseason. Didn’t play Ta’Niya down the stretch, which, that was the first time that we’ve ever done that.”

“But I just felt Maddy [McDaniel] was just doing such a great job. Such a great job. She didn’t play much in the first half. And I just thought her presence, and I thought her sometimes having to be the primary ball handler, because we needed Raven [Johnson] on the floor. Because Raven was just playing well on both sides of basketball, but she was getting a little winded, so having her bring the ball up and run the show. I just thought favored that particular game. I don’t think it’s anything that has any connection with any other game in the future, but at times, it will be that way. It could be Raven, it could be Big Mama [Madina Okot], it could be Joyce. It could be just, it’s a feel for what’s happening out there on game day in the postseason, and I think we have to prep our players for those scenarios.”