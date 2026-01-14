Everything Dawn Staley said prior to highly anticipated rematch against Texas

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon before the Gamecocks host the Longhorns in Colonial Life Arena.

The no. 2 versus no. 4 showdown is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday. Here’s everything Staley had to say.

Did you talk to the kids about the standings and scenarios, and saying with tiebreakers and all of this, this game really is more than just one game?

“I mentioned it after our last game. Just the ramifications of wins and losses and tiebreakers, and all of that, and seeding, and NCAA selection seeding, and what they look for in this type of matchup. So yes, a little bit, but I don’t think they’re tuned into that right now. They’re really locked into the game”.

How much weight do you put in when you’re playing, where you’re playing, and how the schedule shakes out?

“It’s the SEC. The SEC is unforgiving, no matter how you look at it. If you focus on anything beyond the immediate game, it’ll catch you. We’ve been the top team in this league for a very long time, and yes, we break down the schedule, and I don’t think the schedule benefits us because we’ve been at the top, and I don’t want it to. Don’t give us anything. Even the type of success that we’ve had, don’t give us anything. We expect nothing because the road is hard. If someone sets you up to eat off this golden platter, it’s not for you; it’s not going to be the right seasoning.”

Anything you looked at from the Vegas game against Texas that you were able to take away, saying we got to work on this for this time around?

“Not necessarily. I think we are both two different teams, meaning we’re sharper in certain areas. For us, we’ve got more depth. For them, they have more depth. They are who they are, we are who we are. I think when it comes down to it, it’s not going to come down to what we didn’t do in Vegas. It’s going to come down to what we do tomorrow night. I think when you come into these basketball games, it takes on its own identity, and you’re going to have to figure out what needs to be done in real time. So Vegas really doesn’t have anything to do with it.”

Are you surprised that someone would complain about the scheduling, because in the SEC, you pick any sport, everybody’s going to have a tough start?

“Let me just say this, it’s a tough business. We get stressed out about who we have to play, where we have to play, and we do get stressed out about it. I think they probably get a little bit more stressed out because it was after a game, after a loss, and that’s when you’re at your most emotional state. Sometimes you just let it all out, sometimes you can’t control it. I’ve been there in certain instances, and you get it out, and you move on. I’m sure he’s not talking about it today. He’s talking about what needs to be done to beat South Carolina at South Carolina.”

When you look at LSU’s win over Texas, what was LSU able to do so well to make it such a tough day for Texas?

“I think they just simplified their offense and just took what the defense gave them. I thought they did a really good job of rebounding the basketball. That’s one of the keys: in order to beat Texas is to outrebound them. And they did that. Then they made layups, they made layups. And then it came down to big shots like Mikaylah Williams had a big shot. Sometimes, that is the game changer, and that was the dagger that gave them enough space to just hold on to get a win.”

What do they (Texas) do so well defensively, and what do you want to see from your team defensively tomorrow?

“They make it hard. They make it harder for you to make entry passes anywhere on the floor. Anywhere, Anywhere. For us, we just have to be disciplined and disciplined in the way that we want to play defense and not give them multiple ways of coming off screens. You’ve got to give them one direction. That’s hard enough to guard, but when you’re giving them options, you’re going to be running all over the place and spending energy that we need on the defensive side of the ball as well as the offensive side of the ball.”

How much do you relish this team putting on a show for women’s basketball, especially with this type of regular-season big showdown?

“Our kids are going to play. Texas is gonna play. We’re going to play, whether that looks ugly or not; it’s going to be a knockout, drag-out like they normally are. What that looks like as far as advancing women’s basketball, I don’t know. But you’re going to see two tough teams just battle it out in front of, hopefully, a sellout crowd, and just play our game the way it’s supposed to be displayed and appreciate it for what it is.”

How’s Allie (Tournebize) looked in practice this week, and do you think she could play tomorrow night?

“She looked good. She’ll play. She’ll definitely play tomorrow.”

What do you think’s the difference between this year’s Texas team compared to the four times you’ve played them last?

“I think what’s so good about Texas, they’re just consistent in what they do. I don’t think there’s much difference. They play good players, and they play. He (Schaefer) plays a certain style on both sides of the basketball. That has been his staple for years and has worked for him to get him to final fours, national championship game appearances, and SEC titles. So you don’t want to drift too far right or left from what has consistently been your go-to. And that’s what makes them good.”

What will it take this second time to lock in to the level of one-on-one, what kind of matchup does Booker bring?

“It all comes down to defense. For us, there’s no secret. We need (Madison) Booker to shoot very inefficiently. Lots of shots, not a lot of makes. It’s real simple, hard, but what we need is to control the paint. Booker is just one of the one-on-one matchups. (Kyla) Oldacre, another one that is probably going to get targeted to command the paint. You got Jordan Lee, who does a really good job at spacing the floor, knocking down shots, and putting us back on our heels in the paint. A lot of those matchups, but it’s probably going to come down to all those little things, those intangibles, the loose balls, the fifty-fifty balls, the toughness, the being able to play under pressure in a very poised way. Just poise, more offensive poise that we need to have.”







