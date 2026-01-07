Everything Dawn Staley said ahead of South Carolina's matchup at Arkansas

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon before the team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Here’s everything Staley had to say.



Are Alicia Tournebize and Ta’Niya Latson going to be able to play tomorrow?

“No, probably not. They’re ramping up, though, which is good. Allie, we’re gonna call her Allie.”

What does Arkansas do that is maybe different from the last few years?

“What they’re doing is, they’re spreading you out. Do they shoot threes? Yes, they shoot threes, but I think their M.O. is to control the paint through the threat of shooting threes. I mean, we have to guard both. We have to protect the paint. We probably got to speed them up a little bit, make them play faster than they want to play, and then rebound the ball.”

How have you seen Allie adjust in these early days of being here?

“Great. I mean, she’s been a pro, so she understands what she needs to do to come in here and get in the weight room, get a little treatment, come out here and practice a little bit…not much. She hasn’t practiced a whole lot. We’ll continue to ramp her up. We don’t want to just throw her out there. It’s unfair to her to do that, but at some point, hopefully soon, that we get her out there in the game.”



How do you foster an environment where players feel like they can support each other and encourage each other?

“Well, here’s the thing. At some point in everybody’s career here, some teammate has helped them. So, it’s just the way it is. You have bad days, or you’re the new person on the block, or whatever it is, you always feel indebted to give what you’ve been given. And it’s just been that type of culture for a long time, because everybody understands, everybody’s really good at what they do. They’re really good players. We try to make sure that players are just confident, even on bad days, meaning just playing through things, because we’ve all been there. And I think they show good empathy towards each other when it comes to that.”



You were talking about how you guys want Madina (Okot) to be dominant. How’s that looking as of late, and what does that really look like in your eyes?

“Being dominant is a process. Like, be better in here in practice. Be dominant in here, know what the feel like and to have that translate over to a game. She’s a dominant rebounder. She’s got to be a dominant finisher. Like, she’s got to finish for us, and that takes time because playing for us is probably a little bit different than playing for a Mississippi State, so to speak, where every single missed shot or missed layup or missed defensive assignment is scrutinized and you know, magnified. It’s hard to keep your confidence. For us, dominance is just to stay confident through it. Play through whatever missed shot, whatever great rebound, just play through that. Don’t get too high with the highs or low to the lows, and just maintain, and that’s more mental strength. So it starts with just being a dominant, mentally strong individual.”



What have you seen from (Agot) Makeer for you, especially in these last two games?

“Great, great, great. She’s been practicing well. I think with someone like Agot, she needs time in the game. Like, you gotta play. I do think she’s somewhat of a gamer, but she’s had two great practices, like, really great practices, where she’s playing on both sides of the ball. Sometimes when you know you’re gonna play, you’re more focused, and you really understand. Sometimes when you don’t know if you’re gonna play, it’s hard. It’s hard for young people who (are) used to playing a whole lot to stay engaged. She’s been very, very engaged.”

How do you handle it when Ta’Niya Latson comes back and reclaims her starting spot?

“I mean, we’ve been playing our starters for 30-plus minutes. So we’d like to knock that number down a lot if we can. And (Makeer) is actually proving that she should be playing more minutes. So we can ease ‘Niya back in, but her and Maddy (McDaniel), they got to play there, because they’ve been playing at such a high level. Like, I think it’s all just coming together. I think it needed to develop, and now we are where we are. They see their impact; it’s been pretty good.”

Allie can really shoot the ball. How much will that help where she fits in with that versatility?

“It’s needed. You know, her ability to shoot from the outside, her ability just to kind of see over defenses. Like, our high-low game has been nonexistent. We’ve been really good at high-low game, like, for a long time, and maybe we get one a game, maybe. But I think bringing Allie into the fold, we’ll get a lot more opportunities. And sometimes when players see other players doing it, it becomes contagious, so she’ll be a threat out there for high-low passes, for scoring on the outside, whether it’s outside the three or mid-range.”