Everything Dawn Staley said following South Carolina's win over No. 4 Texas

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley spoke with the media following South Carolina’s 68-65 victory over No. 4 Texas at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday night.

Here’s everything she had to say.

Dawn, you said it several times that when Raven (Johnson) is on the floor, you win. Did you have to tell her to take over in that last minute when she made the two buckets? Was that here decision? What was the breakdown there.

“Ray’s a playmaker. I did ask her after the game, ‘What was she thinking in that moment?’ She was upset that she missed Joyce on probably one of the easier plays, but she just overthrew the pass. So I guess that mean, ‘I’d rather shoot it than pass it’, and she actually delivered.”

Madina (Okot) hasn’t exactly been a three point shooter to this point in her career. What have y’all done to work with her to where she had the confidence to shoot that shot there in the game?

“We worked, like our bigs are very capable of making threes and we’re comfortable with them taking the threes because we work them. She couldn’t hit it at a more important time, for her and for us, because she got to take something from this game that she’s got to feel good about. She’s working through some things, and sometimes when players are working through some things, they just got to get to the other side. The more you wallow in it, the worse it gets, the more you just think about just getting through. It may be ugly, it may make you feel bad, but they’re all just growing pains. She hasn’t been in this situation. This is unfamiliar territory for her regarding big stakes, big game, everybody’s watching, so it takes some time to get used to it. The way Adhel (Tac) played and had her back, we’re getting better. So I hope she can see we’re still winning with her not even being at her best. So once she’s at her best, maybe the score wouldn’t be as tight as it was.”

Raven said this game just came down to the will to win. How proud are you of the fight of your team tonight?

“That’s what we thought it would come down to. It’s not going to be, we’re both setting up plays for us to execute. There’ll be some of that throughout the game. When it really comes down to it, it is about making plays. I thought Joyce (Edwards) got some key offensive rebounds, some key tie-ups. It is those plays that really are game changing and it gives you the momentum to continue to try to win the game. I thought our crowd was great. They wouldn’t let up and they also willed us to a win.”

After your game against Texas in November, you said you could clearly see the areas where you needed to get better. I’m curious how you evaluate your team now in those areas versus where they were at Thanksgiving?

“We were still plagued by some turnovers, some miscues late in the basketball game or just within the game that could be momentum shifting. We just couldn’t get to that point where we got over the hump. And we finally did (with) Madina’s three, but that’s not what we anticipated that shot being. It is getting stops, it is getting steals, it is making a play and live-ball turnover scenarios. And we just turned it back over and we gave them clean opportunity to increase their lead. What I liked is, we won the game just gutting it out. Making plays by different people. It wasn’t just one. I thought Ta’Niya (Latson) got us off to a great start, just being poised, and then it was huge for her to attack Jordan Lee in the second quarter to get her third (foul), so you don’t really play as your normal self with three fouls in the third and fourth quarters.”

You look back on last year’s team and nobody scored more than 12.7 (points per game). This year you’ve got four players that are above that. Why is it that are you feeling like the starters are obviously playing more minutes?

“I would say last year’s team, we probably didn’t have five players on the court that actually could score. They could score, but they didn’t consistently do it. These players have consistently done it. Our individual offense, it was a lot more better this year versus last year, last year was more of a team. A core group of our players were together, so they really understood the pecking order of how we want to put people in positions to score. This team, it took a while for our defense to connect but that’s probably normal when you have so many players playing out of the roles they they played previous to this particular season. We do have a lot more people that can score the ball, even coming off the bench. So it’s something that we really haven’t played our best basketball yet, and I hope it’s coming.”

What is it about Texas’ defense that, especially the press, that makes it difficult to start the offense and run it?

“They’re disruptive. They dictate, they make it hard for you to catch. Their man-to-man press, they top you, they make you make the perfect pass for 40 minutes. I didn’t think they were gonna press us as much as they did because they alleviated some of that pressure when we played them the first time, but they kept on. We were very bothered by it, and could we have done a better job at being more prepared? But I don’t think if we just worked on our press breaker, if that would have been it. You’d have to be able to just make plays in that moment because they take away your first and your second option. So you got to get a little bit deeper into what you’re doing and stay poised. We worked that, when we made enough plays to get the ball in bounds.”

How do you prepare players for when they’re in those valleys mentally?

“I believe the more mentally prepared individuals are, bad plays don’t bother them long. So we have somebody like Madina, who’s going through it mentally. Physically, look at her. I mean, she is female Adonis, right? But if anybody wants to do a study on it, just seeing her, and we just talked to her about next play. Next play. You got to keep repeating it, next play. I told her at the beginning of the game, no matter what the game looks like, you turn the ball, you take a rushed shot, you miss, whatever it is, I yell at you. Next play. It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen, all these things are going to happen in the game. And we just keep saying it. I said it after the game, once you don’t wallow in it, find your way out of it. Fight your way out of it. She got great teammates. Great teammates that are constantly talking to her, but until she gets there for herself, we got to continue to support her. And once she does, I think we’re going to be a better team but she also needs to see, even while she’s going through it, we’re still winning basketball games.”

How much do you value the experience for your newcomers of players against the pace and press that Texas brought, especially in the first quarter, and what do you hope they take away from this game in that run?

“Well, we watched them. Half of this team has played against Texas’ pressure, and as much as you can work on it, you still have to get open. The hardest part is inbounding the ball, because once you inbound the ball, it’s not as much pressure bringing the ball up the floor, and then there’s more pressure when you’re in your half-court set. I think for us, what we work was just simplifying what we do, dribble entries, double drags, like all those things. Our players knew we were going to be in because they were going to make it very difficult for us to catch it on the wing. It’s good to experience it because the next time, maybe we won’t have as many turnovers. I thought we executed, like we threw some long balls, that’s what we wanted to do to see if even that would alleviate the pressure. It never did. They wanted to win. They knew how important this game was, and so did we. It was a knockout drag out. It was as advertised.”

You’ve gone on the record saying you don’t treat freshman like freshman, and it felt like Agot Makeer really lived to that tonight. Just your assessment on her performance, and then also your assistants and managers had really nice shirts on today, your thoughts on those as well.

“She’s reliable. If you can say that about a freshman, that’s a big word when it comes to freshmen, but she’s been through some things. She’s gotten experience, like really great game experience. We could have gotten here a little bit sooner, but she’s been in and out of the lineup, on injured reserve. I’m proud of her, because probably maybe a month or two ago, she probably thought she would never play. When you think you’re never going to play, then something else enters your brain. But, happy for her, didn’t play a whole lot, but the time that she was on the floor, she really made it impactful. And I think it was a charge. It was a charge. She thought it was her first charge that she’s taken, and she wanted it for our team.

The shirts? So, he’s a vendor. He’s starting his business and I bought some shirts for him and I didn’t really want to give them out because it’s my face on the shirts, but they’re cool shirts. We did a collab and I just supported him in that way. And I thought it would be great to give them to our staff and whoever else we could give them out to. That’s it. I told him this, I said, ‘We’re wearing these shirts. You have to restock, because Gamecock nation is real, it’s real. Thank you.”