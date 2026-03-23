Everything DE/OLB coach Deion Barnes said about South Carolina spring practice

South Carolina defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes spoke to the media on Monday to share an update on how spring practice has gone so far. Here’s everything he had to say.

How do you tailor your coaching about who you have, who you hope to have, with injuries this spring?

“The standard is always going to be the standard. So the guys out there, we’re going to push them towards that standard. The guys that’re not out there, they’re working towards getting out there. So, I mean, it’s all about hard work. The guys that have been out there have been doing some great things, as far as working hard and continuing to work day by day to get better.”

When you guys brought in Caleb Herring from the transfer portal, what did y’all see on tape with him? What have you seen so far here these first few days of spring?

“An SEC player that put some good tape out there. He had a couple of sacks, was a good run defender, and that’s what you see. Good run defender — long. He makes plays when he’s using his power. And also, he’s a great kid. Really listens and takes good notes, and then he’s been helping the young guys out. So just that veteran presence is something that’s helping us out a lot this spring.”

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What stands out about a guy like Julian Walker so far?

“Just the day-by-day strides you can see from day one, I think it might be day seven, how he listens, he applies it, and he gets better every day. I mean, you can’t teach the length, you can’t teach the strength. So that stands out as far as football, but mindset-wise, you can just see he takes to coaching and tries to get better every day. He has been doing it.”

Dylan Stewart obviously hasn’t been out there on the field with y’all since we’ve been out there. But what can you share about him and where he’s at in your work with him, whatever you guys do?

“He loves football. That’s the biggest thing. I know he loves football. He’s with his teammates, cheering them on, making sure they’re doing the right things, and he sees things that maybe they don’t see, and he pulls them to the side. So I’ve been seeing a little bit of just trying to help guys out. But that’s one thing I’d say. He loves football.”

When this position group loses a guy like Bryan Thomas Jr., who played so many snaps last year, what goes into identifying the guys who might be able to step up and take his place, not only on the field, but as a leader as well?

“It all goes into consistency. Those guys that are consistently going to be able to, you know, it’s gonna pop out on tape how consistent they can be. It’s hard to replace snaps, but at the same time, we’ve got to consistently do things right over and over again. That’s the guys who’re gonna be able to help us on the football field on Saturdays.”

When you’ve been out on the practice field with these guys, what’s the one thing that you’ve been maybe emphasizing the most in trying to coach them up to play how you want them to play?

“Not to sound cliche, but the consistency. I mean, consistency is everything. That’s how you become dominant. That’s how you become the player you want to be. It’s just not one play; it’s from play one to play six, or whatever your rep is. You be as consistent as possible. That’s the biggest thing. That’s the details from play one: Was I dominant against a run? Play two: Did I win on my pass rush or one-on-one? Play three: Did I beat the tight end as far as when he’s trying to cut me out of the gap? So if I could be consistent, that’s gonna be the thing. I’m gonna applaud them when they do things well and coach them when they do things wrong. But if I can consistently do it right over and over again, that’s how I become a dominant or elite player. That’s what I’m pushing guys towards.”

If you could just share a couple quick thoughts on Anthony Addison and Drew Collins with what you’ve gotten out of those guys?

“I really like Ant. He is a guy that gonna go out there and give everything you’ve got on every single play. Drew as well. Drew’s a guy that, I mean, his effort has been shown on tape. Both of those guys have been guys that you can see out there. They’re trying to apply what I’m teaching to try to apply to the practice field, and then try to apply it from the practice field to the team here. So those guys are taking strides every day.”