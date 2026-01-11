Everything Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said after loss to South Carolina

Following a 65-43 loss to South Carolina on Sunday, Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson spoke to the media about her team’s performance. Here’s everything she had to say.

Can you talk a little bit about the length that South Carolina has and what it’s like facing a team with that much size?

“I mean, we got size. We just didn’t have Mia Woolfolk today. She’s obviously a really good post player with more size, but I thought we did a really good job of holding, I don’t know if they’re number one in the country, I don’t know what they are, to 65 points, I think that’s the lowest they’ve scored. So our goal was not to let them get transition layups, which they’re amazing at, right? And then try to keep them off the boards.”

Was it frustrating that you guys were forcing some missed shots by South Carolina in the first half, but at the same time, the shots weren’t falling consistently for you guys as well?

“Yeah, I know that you guys are focused on South Carolina. I get it, but eight of my players have never played here. We have eight new players. Eight. So, five transfers, three freshmen, haven’t played here. Our four returners have come into this atmosphere, which is amazing, and it’s great and wonderful. I mean, that was kind of like the first half, kind of jitters. I said I should have put a bunch of music on and loud. And so a lot of them haven’t played here. So we really settled and settled down at halftime, and then we started to kind of get our flow back a little bit. But I mean, defensively, we did a great job.”

After a week where you took on LSU and then today against South Carolina, what’s just your big takeaway for your team?

“Well, we played Ole Miss, and we didn’t do well offensively. It’s never been defense for us. It’s always been offensively. And our players really want to go, you know, and they get really excited. So against Ole Miss, we kind of lost it in the third quarter. In the last game, we kind of lost it offensively in the fourth quarter against LSU, because we were right there in that game, too. So what I take from all of this is like, yeah, we’ve had a tough draw with who we played first. But if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play against some of the best, right? So, I think our team is going to be really, really good. I mean, Zhen Craft is a freshman. Dani Carnegie is a sophomore. Trinity Turner is a sophomore. Woolfolk is a sophomore. So we have a lot of good pieces. Rylie Theuerkauf is a junior. So we have all different pieces. We just got to, you know, once again, they’re taking new ones. So they got to get used to playing in, you know, this league. They haven’t really played in this league. Only four of them have played in this league. So I think it’s hard to play these tough teams first, right? But it’s really tougher than us up to.”

What was South Carolina able to do to make life tough on Dani Carnegie today?

“They didn’t let her use on-ball screens. And obviously, Dani has never played here either, so it’s the first time, and she’s a sophomore, and I really applaud her, because she has a lot of pressure on her now that she’s been their leading scorer. Every night is something for her, right? And once again, it doesn’t help that we didn’t have Mia, because Mia takes a lot of pressure off everybody, because she’s a bucket. She’s a human bucket on that little block. So, and then we can pass it in and out and stuff. And so, you know, obviously, Vera (Ojenuwa) is really a stretch four and likes to shoot outside. We asked her to step up and maybe make some low-post moves for us. But I think it’s just how they played Dani. I mean, that’s how I would guard Dani. Just deny her. Don’t want to get the ball face guard. Don’t let her use on-ball screens. She kind of got going a little bit in the third quarter.”