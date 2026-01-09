Everything Kelsi Musick said after Arkansas' loss to South Carolina

Arkansas head women’s basketball coach Kelsi Musick spoke with the media following South Carolina’s 93-58 win over the Razorbacks on Thursday night.



Here’s everything she had to say.

You’ve played three really good team to start off SEC play. What do you hope this is doing for your team, this experience?

“We’re playing the best, I mean, the SEC is the best league in the nation. I think one positive takeaway for today, we only gave up seven points off of second chance, and we had been struggling rebounding. We’d given up a lot of O-boards in the previous contest in the SEC and I thought that was a focus for tonight and I thought that was something that we actually took heed to. I thought we were physical and we rebounded a lot harder. Obviously, we implemented some different attacks, ways to get within our offense and ways to get downhill and share the basketball. We needed to shoot it a little bit better obviously, but I thought we really did try to attack them and still try to share the ball and I thought those were a couple of the positives.”

In the second quarter when you (finished) equal, 19-19, what do you think the team was doing so well in that quarter?

“I think we were really trying to force the issue off the pick-and-roll, and really try to get it from side-to-side. We tried to focus on paint touches, and when we actually did that, we were able to get down the lane line or spray it for a three.”

How much do Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson help their offense, just everything run through them? What do you see from those two guards?

“First of all, they’re very efficient, so whenever they get an open shot they’re knocking it down. When Tessa goes 3-4 and Raven goes 2-4 from the three-point line, that’s extremely efficient from the three-point line, but then they can also get downhill. I thought they were kind of turning the corner because we weren’t hedging properly, especially in the first quarter. So we’ve got to make sure we stick to the game plan and we execute and we stay aggressive in our ball screen coverage.”

How tough is Joyce Edwards to stop?

“She’s just a force to be reckoned with in the paint. When she gets low, she can elevate, she’s long, she’s physical, and so when you’ve got a four and a five like that, that are just a huge presence in the paint, they obviously take a huge focus, but she’s one of the best players in the nation.”

You were winning the rebound battle at halftime. What did you see from the team today to compete on the glass, to do better than most teams against them?

“It was a huge point of emphasis. Like I told them: ‘We have to make sure that we’re blocking out.’ And if we can keep their bigs off of the boards, then our guards have to go get it. I thought there were a couple we could’ve went and snatched, but at the same time, I thought the points of emphasis and for my team to respond and to be physical and to rebound at the rate in which we did, I’m extremely proud of them.”

With a game against Tennessee coming on a quick turnaround, what do you hope that the team learned from last week’s experience to be more ready this time when they have that next Sunday game?

“Like you said, it is a quick turnaround. We have to take the positives from today and we have to grow on them, but we have to take the negatives and we have to fix them. Obviously, one of the negatives was our turnovers again today, and that’s going to be a point of emphasis that we have to be able to handle because Tennessee’s gonna press us. So we have to make sure we value possessions, value the basketball and limit careless turnovers.”

What are those little areas you can use from a night like tonight that can get you to picking up a big win in tournament play and getting this team to where you want it to be come the end of the year?

“I think fixing some things within the offense, like Jada (Bates) mentioned, the initiation, it’s just a motion to get into our offense, but utilizing the pick-and-roll, I thought we did a really good job with that considering that’s been a point of emphasis this week. Like I said, the rebounding was a point of emphasis. Like I told them in the locker room after the game: ‘You just showed that you’re capable of rebounding, so no excuses.’ We’re capable of being physical, we’re capable of rebounding and we have to do that night-in and night-out, because it is a gauntlet in the SEC. So we have to take the positives, and we’re going to continue to work on the things that we need to grow and get better at, and we’re going to continue to climb the mountain.”

What did you make of Jada (Bates’) night tonight?

“I was extremely proud of her. She’s been really working hard. I’ve been pushing her in practice. I think that the fact that she’s been working on that first step, getting downhill and staying within that lane line and then when she gets that open shot, she has a great shot. And so she can score at all three levels, especially off that jump shot, and I think she’s just getting more comfortable. She’s playing at a really high rate and being more aggressive and that’s exactly what I need from her.”