Everything Lamont Paris said after South Carolina loss to Texas

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris spoke with the media after an 84-75 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night.

Here is everything he had to say.

Opening Statement

“We did a lot of right things that allowed us to be in a position to win the game. We talked about that in the locker room beforehand. Those were the two things we wanted. One, our first responsibility was to do enough right things that when it got to game-winning time, you were right there to win the game. Then once those circumstances had worked out that way, then you have to make some game-winning decisions and or plays.”

“Probably a combination of both, but the decisions are the ones that are really important in that stretch, and we’re still getting better at those decisions. You know, I think this season one and five in games that are five points or less. This one does not fall into that cohort, but it’s a one-possession game with a couple of minutes left. So those are the times where we really got to dig in and make better decisions and make a couple of plays. But we did some good things. It stings to be in that position and then in the last two and a half, three minutes, not be in a position to win the game.”

You guys were very tight up until the last run. What did they present to you that just opened it up for them?

“We had a couple of decisions that weren’t great. They made a couple of plays. We got beaten one-on-one. I think it was a two-point game if I’m not mistaken. Right around three minutes or whatever it was. And then in two back-to-back plays, we give up a one-on-one attack, um, for a shot at the rim. And then we give up a backdoor dunk. And two turns to six quickly, and six at that point, it doesn’t look as appealing to young people as two does.”

“And so, you know, then they made some plays. [Jordan] Pope hits abaseline jumper. Even the very last shot that I think [Tramon] Mark maybe hit to pull up when we were right at the point where it was we could foul and try to start that game or get one more stop and then move it forward from there, and the clock was at 10. So, we just decided just to play it without fouling, and then he hits one at the buzzer at the shot clock.”

“So, really, they made some plays. They made some plays, but we also had a couple possessions there that I don’t think, you know, the back door, and then we got scored one-on-one in a back-to-bac,k and that changes things pretty quickly.”

How were you guys able to get Meechie Johnson going tonight? Also, what did you make of Dailyn Swain’s performance tonight?

“Meechie has had a good year. He’s been getting better at his one-on-one attacking. So he’s been doing that a lot more, I’d say, in the last few games, especially getting to the rim and finishing strong. That’s been a point of emphasis for himto try to improve. So, it was good to see him do that. You know, the way they were guarding allowed him to get it a little bit of a head of steam and then, you know, he had to make decisions at the end of it. And, you know, [Matas] Vokietaitis is big, so you got to constantly know where he is when you’re attacking the rim. But I thought Meechie did a good job of getting his body into defenders. He was patient around the basket, made a couple of really strong finishes. Um, so he’s growing as a player. It’s amazing to say he’s been in college for, I don’t know, double figures years, I think. But, um, he’s still growing as a player, so that was good to see some of that.”

“And then, Swain, we played him when he was at Xavier. And so, I have a different perspective in his growth, really more than anything. And he’s grown so much as a player from the time that we played them before to just uh the things that he’s doing now. I mean, he played with real poise. He was never rushed. Got into some tough spots and made tough finishes, and we had seen that on film too, but he had a big bucket where he drove left, pivoted back to the right, and then made an off-balance shot at the end of the game, which was a big play for him and for them. But he’s a talented player. He’s shooting the ball better, especially as of late. But he’s a talented player who has grown. I mean, these guys in a couple of years or a year, there’s a lot of growth that takes place, and he’s one of those guys forsure.”

Haven’t seen you guys play a whole lot. Does Meechie get a lot of one-on-one defending like he did tonight? Is that unusual, or does he play against a lot of doubles during the season?

“No, there’s not a lot of guys that double necessarily, but there are a lot of guys that switch. I mean, honestly, that’s been a big part of why he’s done more one-on-one, because a lot of teams in our league switch pretty much everything. Sean [Miller] doesn’t do that. Not right or wrong or indifferent, but we don’t do a ton of that also. Some people do.”

“And so, when you do, you get these matchups. We’ve had a few guys playing a lot more one-on-one just because we’ve played some teams here recently that do a lot of switching. And so then you know, coming off of screens is not quite as effective and so early in the game. I thought he did a tremendous job cutting, it was less one-on-one seems like the games all end up in at the end in the final five minutes; it all ends up being ballscreens or one-on-one. It’s just everybody or maybe you throw a play in there here and there, but early on, guys are running offense and throwing duck-ins, and you know, you get towards the end of the game, you know, let a couple guys do their thing. So that’s what we did he was feeling good he was making good plays for himself he was getting some other guys involved too so that’s what he did but uh but yeah there’s there’s a lot of one-on-one um honestly recently it’s been against bigger guys this was probably the first time in a while it’s been one-on-one against perimeter guys.”

Y’all killed Texas in the paint tonight with 46 points, obviously a whole lot of that was Meechie getting to the rim. Your description of Texas defense, and do you feel like that’s a big liability for them?

“I’m not, that’s not, I mean, I thought we did a good job of getting into the paint. It’s been a point of emphasis for us recently. And more importantly, if you look back to when I answered the question about Meechi, I was really excited about strong finishes because we’ve been getting into the paint some, and then some of the finishes just haven’t been strong. In this league, you have to make strong finishes, in this league, or you don’t uh one, you can’t get to the free throw line or anything like that. But I was happy that we got in there and we made strong wemade some strong moves and some strong finishes. So, that was encouraging for us as we moveforward and we’ll continue to try to do that and, you know, hopefully we can, on the same day, get guys doing that and then guys making some shots from the outside, too. But, um, uh, you know, historically Sean’s been a good had really good defensive teams. So, um, it’s hard for me to evaluate any of that, but I was happy we were able to get into the paint and get some things happening around the basket.”