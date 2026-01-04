Everything Lamont Paris said after South Carolina SEC opener loss to No. 11 Vanderbilt

South Carolina men’s basketball dropped its conference opener, 83-71, to No. 11 Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon.

Here is everything head coach Lamont Paris had to say after the game.

Opening Statement

“I think that game for our guys, hopefully, was a lesson in what aggression really looks like. Aggressive manner of play when you attack the rim, especially. You know, we did attack some; we needed to, you have to, the way they play, make you attack some. But as the finish was taking place, theirs involved more contact, more friction, and because they were initiating it, they were also prepared for it and expected it, and then were rewarded by that. As well as some free throws. And ours worked for finesse-full, and we have a skilled group.

“And aggressive doesn’t mean doesn’t just mean willingness to shoot the ball makes me an aggressive player. I’m talking about aggressive moves, aggressive attacks. And so I thought that they did a good job of that, and we did not do a great job of that. Aside from some other things, I think we didn’t shoot the ball great, but that was the thing that stood out the most to me, and so it’s just a decision guys are going to have to make. We’ll try some things to simulate that, but it’s just decision guys are going to have to make when you attack, going to be aggressive like that. They’re aggressive defensively and reaching and all that kind of stuff. And if you’re going to do that, you’re going to have to pay the price because we’re going to attack aggressively off to dribble. I thought that was really my biggest takeaway in terms of how the game played out, disregarding, you know, they made threes. We didn’t make threes. Some other things that happened, but I thought that was really the thing that dictated how the game went.”

Seemed like the defense had a really tough time keeping them out of the paint, especially in the first half. Is there one clear problem you see right there? Communication or guys just not being in their spots?.

“I don’t know, I’ll watch the game again, but you know, you gotta guard the guy. They’re good in the ball screen. They do some other things. Our ball screen coverage in this game was a little softer. We do an aggressive ball screen coverage, too, but you know, when we do that, when we get in rotations a lot.”

“And I wanted to stay out of rotations with the way [Tyler] Nickel has been shooting the ball, and they got a lot of guys that have been shooting the ball well. So, yeah, this isn’t a world of extremes. This is what can happen. One game you do, like, we could come out in the LSU game and give up eight points in the paint, the whole game, and that probably doesn’t mean that we have it solved. Sometimes a guy gets a feel for what you’re doing, and he gets better at getting it in there. That’s why there’s a variety of different ball screen coverages and the ways to defend, and you know, they had a guy. he’s fast, and they were able to to get into the paint.”

You guys had that stretch, kind of towards the end of the first half, you make four straight threes, you get the lead down to four. What made it tough to build on that, heading into the second half, and what did you see during that run that you guys had?

“Well, one thing, I don’t want to be, whatever, but we made four straight threes, so that in itself changes what’s going on. And then also, it’s in conjunction with some stops, and our quality is shot, sometimes, was enhanced by getting a defensive stop versus taking the ball out the net and letting a good defense set their defense up. But you know, it’s a game of runs. We had a good run in that moment. Just basketball is the game of runs. And so we would have liked to be able to extend it, halftime came, and then I don’t know if there were a ton of adjustments, but we also took some questionable shots at times. We settled, I would say, not that they were terrible shots, but just based on how any particular player has been shooting and the way the game is going right now, it just probably not a high-quality shot that you would expect to go in.”

“But you know, some of that might have been the moment. That’s why I tell these guys, you know, everybody wants to ask you, SEC play is starting. Well, I’m not surprised by it. It was on the schedule. This is the day that they told us we would play our SEC opener. So it came, and we did that, right? And you have 32 games, and 18 of them are going to be in the league, and so you start to make a big deal out of that. For the fans, I guess it’s great. We get more fans in the SEC games than we do in the nonconference games, right? So it’s good for the fans to say, ‘Oh, it’s SEC, let’s go.’ Well, for us, it’s another game, and we’ve got to get ready, and until it’s made to be something other than that, and guys go out there and maybe like, ‘Oh, SEC, I got to do this now. I gotta change what I’m doing here or whatever.’ So, you know, it’s why I’m very mundane with my answers when they ask me about what the difference of SEC play is, you know, other than the general quality of the opponent overall. But anyway, yeah, it’s a game of runs; we went on one good one. We weren’t able to capitalize on that momentum as we came out in the second half. A lot of it had to do with, you know, just to getting some stops.”

You mentioned the aggression in your opening statement. Vanderbilt gives up a lot of free throws to their opponents. How much was that an emphasis in this game specifically, but also, when you do shoot 25% from three, how much do you kind of have to rely on starting to get to the free throw line a little more?

“We always want to get to the free-throw line. They fouled a lot. We obviously talked about that as a thing, you know. They foul when you drive, typically, or when you’re attacking, they attack you, when you’re attacking. And so we were discouraged by that. We were ultimately discouraged, so they don’t. Some teams are different in what type of pressure that they apply. Theirs is more, ‘Okay, we’re going to guard this way, there’ll be an opportunity, you think it’s an opportunity. You attack that opportunity, while you’re attacking that opportunity, we are going to attack you.’ And so, you, at some point, guys get discouraged.”

“So, yeah, I mean, there were times, there was a stretch where in the second half, we settled for, that’s why I mentioned. We settled for way too many threes, right? I’m all for a three, but you know, the type of three, you have to be willing to generate and able to generate points off the dribble or off of a post-up. We try to run some post-up plays. We weren’t able to deliver to guys when they posted up. So it wasn’t by design, I’ll say it that way. It wasn’t by design. I was. We had a whole time out, I talked about, I threw a couple of swear words in there. I mean, all we talked about was being aggressive and attacking the basket, and what kinds of moves I did a demonstration, didn’t pull a muscle, but we got to be aggressive. You’ve got to attack. It’s just the way to get goes. We’re shooting a high percentage from the free throw line also, so like, you know, my goal’s always been to make more free throws than the other team takes individually in each game, and certainly for the whole season. But yeah, we got discouraged. I think we got discouraged because as we tried, there were some roadblocks up as we tried to drive. We didn’t have some successes, and I think we got discouraged when we settled a little bit.”

Myles Stute has had double-digit points in the last three games now. He made the most threes out of any Gamecock tonight. What do you think has been different from him in the last three games to get a little more scoring consistency out of him, and how important is that going to be in the SEC games going forward?

“He’s played better, you know? He’s played better. I don’t want to ruin anyone’s stories that you have all concocted; he’s played better. I mean, I think he played better. I think he got some really good shots than earlier on in the season. And I think he’s been playing better that way offensively. But our team, honestly, he’s the barometer it appears as to what he does offensively and what the outcome ends up turning out for us. So it’s not that we have to have him play well in order to win, but when he does play well, we tend to win.”

“A lot of that is the type of player he is, you know? The vast majority of his shots come from a three-point line, which means he’s exploiting a matchup that they decided that they were going to do by switching a bigger guy onto him. It means he’s spreading the floor. It means that makes life easier for some of our guys that are attackers off-dribble. It just makes the defense make more decisions when he’s doing that. So he’s a key part. He’s played a bunch of games. It’ be great personally, even for me to see him go out with a bang in terms of the type of individual season that he wants to have, because he’s a great guy and a tremendously hard worker and an unbelievable teammate. Extremely coachable and down for the cause, period. So I would like that, but then also, it’s how our team plays well is when Myles also plays well.”

You are one of the best two-point shooting offenses in the country right now, and you are towards the bottom in three-point shooting. Does there come a point where you need to be a little bit more heavy-handed with the guys on trying to get the ball into the two-point field goal territory a little bit more, versus settling for some threes?

“I mean, again, as I say, they go hand in hand. I would say our two-point field goals are, in large part, a byproduct of the fact that we do shoot threes. The floor opens. Right? Some teams are built in a way [where] you go 1-11 and set of ball screen, and then it just gets figured out off up to the ball screen. It just gets figured out. Our team’s not built that way. Our team’s not built that way. And so our two-point field goals oftentimes are a byproduct of the fact that we do have multiple guys that can shoot threes.”

“We had eight guys and made a three in the last game, right? So it’s hard to say, and they’re in some ways similar, right? Part of what we were going to do, a couple of their bigs that hadn’t shot the ball great, we were going to guard in a way, and then they threw a couple of threes in. And that changes what you’re doing in that moment right now. You’re not going to stand here and let those guys make threes, so you’re gonna adjust to that immediately. And that’s been a part of what’s allowed us to play well at times. It doesn’t go that way when you don’t make the threes necessarily, but just the propensity to shoot them also makes people cover you a certain way. It does. Probably five shots in this game that I’d like to have back, and I think those guys would like to have them back too, and not because they didn’t go in, but because they decided to shoot that shot. It’s actually one of our lower, we shot 28 threes today. I mean, it’s also what our league is doing, not that we try to keep up with any Joneses, but it’s just what basketball is. There’s going to be a lot of threes shot for most teams. We’ve shown that we can make threes at a high level. So people’s DNA is their DNA.”

“Again, I think we were discouraged because they were physical and handsy as we tried to drive, and we were discouraged by it. So we did settle. I mean, there’s no being heavy-handed, I mean, we got a play in a way where we got the ball around the basket. We didn’t finish as much. I don’t know what our two-point field goal percentage was even today. But our moves weren’t aggressive and strong. So ultimately, I’m most worried about that as, what does it look like when we attack the basket and what are our shots look like?”

Vanderbilt had a double-digit lead down the stretch, you know, with three, two minutes left. Why did you guys wait until it was a little bit around a minute and a half left to start pressing?

“Y’all got basketball coaches in here. Yeah, because, well, we’re at the four-minute mark. It was 13 points, maybe, that we did that. We took a bad three at that point, and so we had moments until three, I’d say about the three-minute mark, that we had some things going. I mean, we had some things going. And we went zone, we got a couple of stops with that, and then they went bang, bang, and didn’t, but it just wasn’t our plan. We didn’t want to press them. We didn’t have to. I don’t think we had to press them. We needed to get stops. We had plenty of time. We just needed to get some stops. We didn’t get stops. We’re not necessarily pressing team. So when we needed to do it, we did it. I don’t know if we generated any steals out of it. It’s not. We had plenty of time. We had plenty of time.”

