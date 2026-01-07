Everything Lamont Paris said after South Carolina toppled the Tigers

Following the Gamecocks’ 78-68 victory against LSU on Tuesday, head coach Lamont Paris spoke to the media about USC’s first conference win of the year. Here is everything Paris said.

Opening Statement

“Just real proud of the guys and their effort. Fortunately, we got off to a really good start in the game because we needed it. As we came out to the second half, I told Meechie (Johnson), “Hey, they’re definitely going to make a run, so let’s get ready. When it happens, just calm your guys down and continue to play”. But I knew they were going to make three runs, all of which were good runs. So, we can’t use the timeouts that we needed to to calm the waters. And so I’m just really proud of the guys then, were able to regroup and make some good decisions and make a couple of plays when they needed to, and come out of a place, it’s gonna be really, really hard to win for teams to come in here. We were fortunate to come out here with a really good win.”

Nine of nine to start the game. Have you had many teams that started like that?

“It is rare. It is rare. You know, I didn’t even look up at the scoreboard just because I knew it was good, what we were doing. But I didn’t want to stop it by jinxing it by looking at the scoreboard. I thought we got off some good shots. I did. That doesn’t mean they go in, that’s for sure. But they did, and honestly, the one that we missed, the tenth one that we missed, was probably the highest percentage shot of all of them. So, yeah, it was good that we got off to a really good start that way. And our defense fed off of that because I think they both worked in conjunction at that time. We were playing well offensively, moving, and I thought we really created some really good opportunities for one another. But at the same time, that first half was our best half of defense all season. I don’t even know if one is close to that. Against a physical group of guys, you know, they pound the ball inside. I thought we fought, did a good job of fighting there, but anyway, certainly I say that just because those two things went together, and that’s why the league ended up being. I think either one of those starts allows you to have a lead. But the fact that both of those two things came together at the same time, offense and defense, was why early on we were able to build a big lead. And, obviously, we needed all that as we came down the stretch.”

Psychologically, players know that eventually some of the shots are not going to keep falling, but you will overcome that. How did you overcome that mental hurt?

“I think the one thing that was good was that because we made some threes, you know, a couple of things change. Some of their personnel changed, a couple of their coverages were a little bit, and the floor was open a little bit more. So we were able to generate offense around the basket some, once that started happening. If the only way you can generate offense is by way of three, it’s great when it’s going in, but then when it’s not, you start to get a little nervous about what the next one looks like. You start short-arming your shots. So I thought it was critical that we were able to generate some points; otherwise, particularly with Elijah Strong, which was really good around the basket and in some mid-range situations, but some other guys too. It’s been a strange group in terms of the shooting, right? Like, really good percentage today. That’s been all or nothing in most of our games. It’s like everybody makes something. We had eight guys two games ago, make a three, or other games we’ve had our challenges to make threes, but they’re a confident group. They know how to believe in their ability to make threes. And we run plays for threes, we run offense to generate a lot of different things, some of which are threes. It was good that we got off to a good start, once they starting coming back, reverting more back to the mean, then we looked at trying to go inside a little bit.”

Coach, you mentioned Elijah Strong Career-high 30 points today. In what ways was he different on the court than in previous games?

“Well, one he played more minutes. I don’t one hundred percent know this, but I think this is the most minutes he’s played in any one game. So that was part of it, but his natural gifts are as an offensive guy, as a scorer. He can score in a variety of ways. He’s pretty versatile, even how he helps generate offense. He’s got a good feel for what to do and when, typically. So that’s where his gifts are. We played him in a game. It’s funny, he was reluctant to play in this game because he had some knee issues happening, and I finally talked to him and said, Hey, just be ready for the game in case we need you. I won’t use you unless we need you. So I finally put him in the game, and he scored 22 points in 16 minutes. So this is kind of who he is as a player. We saw a lot of that in the summer, that he is very versatile, and he just has a way of getting shots without seeming like he’s forcing shots necessarily, he’s just a complete offensive guy. It all came together for him on the same day, which is really good because we needed it.”

