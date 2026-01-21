Everything Lamont Paris said after South Carolina win over Oklahoma

South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Lamont Paris spoke to local media following an 85-76 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here’s everything he had to say.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Opening Statement

“Well, good to get back in the win column. And thought I saw some really, really good things from our guys, just in terms of real growth. I mean, we had some real good attacks at the rim, particularly Kobe [Knox] and Meechie [Johnson] both. But some other guys, too. I thought that represented some growth, execution of some stuff, some plays, even a couple of fresh plays that we had just put in a couple of days ago. Really, really crisp execution of that stuff. You know, so, just some things that represent growth.”

“So I was happy for the guys. They were really excited to get a good conference win. All of them are good wins against a talented team. And, yeah, just build some confidence for those guys as they move forward, some good performances. Kobe had 18, Meechie makes 13 free throws, Elijah [Strong] came out hot as lava, you know. So they need those things. I mean, everyone needs confidence. And these young people, they really thrive when they have confidence, and their confidence is attached to, you know, how they play, particularly offensively. So a good win for us, and just really excited for the guys.”



You mentioned Kobe, is it to the point now where you’re encouraging him, maybe demanding him to call for the ball and say that downhill drive is really your strength?

“Yeah, you know, I pulled him aside before the last game, and I told him, because he’d been really not only driving, but he had been cutting. Really good cutter, really good cutter, which, which sounds pretty basic, but knowing when to do it and where to go, and that the ball could see you. He’s done a really good job of that, but some of his drives, even, like in the Arkansas game, he wasn’t as strong with his drives. The ball got knocked out of his hand a few times, and today was the opposite, just really strong drives.”

“But yeah, a couple of games ago, I did, I had mentioned to him that he’d been getting to the free throw line. I think he had 12 free throw attempts in two games, or something like that. And so it’s a real way that he can help us. Most of the time, we’ve got at least four guys that are going to play around a perimeter out there, and so at some point, you need someone to be around the basket, and that can be by way of drive, that can be by way of a post-up, that can be by way of a cut. And he’s done the cutting and the driving to get into those positions pretty well, and today he did a really good job of imposing his will physically as he was really determined to get to some spots in terms of driving.”

You mentioned after the Arkansas game just how disappointing the fight you guys showed was in that second half. Over these last two games, have you noticed any sort of difference, any adjustment that you guys have made, or is this just who you guys are in responding?‘

“Well, you know, I hope that this is who we are in terms of response, I did. I challenged the guys after that Arkansas game, and going into the Auburn game, I told them it was, and I never say this to the guys, that this was such an important game. I mean, the most important game that we would play all year was Auburn, and not in terms of winning or losing, not in terms of who shot the ball well or played well, but just in terms of who we were going to be as a team. Were we as the group that was going to respond and compete and play in a way that we expected to play well to win, or were we going to just be fair-weather guys, that when the shots are falling, we play good, and when the shots are not falling, we play poorly?”

“And so I thought we answered, I thought we did a really good job in that Auburn game of responding in those ways. You know, we still only shot 32% from three. But if you go to a place like that, it’s difficult to win. They’ve just beaten Arkansas by 100 or whatever it was. And then you go in there with a mediocre shooting day down the stretch, you’re right there with a chance. So I thought that response was incredibly important for our team. So, to answer your question, I hope that that’s who we are as competitors. I just don’t think that’s the thing that you turn on and turn off. I mentioned that once before, I said, you know, I can see, you get 100 or so practices like, not me personally, I would die for a couple of practices as a player, but I could see a couple of practices you’re not that motivated to do it. You were doing a bunch of drills.”

“But on game day, game day, you’re not competing the way that you need to compete to win in the SEC on game day, mind-blowing, mind-blowing. And so we did not do that in the Arkansas game, and it was, it was good to see that in these last couple of games, that’s exactly what we’ve done. Doesn’t mean you’re going to be guaranteed to win, but it does give you a chance.”

Kobe Knox had a season-high 18 points and a team-high seven boards. What are some of the ways you’ve seen him, I guess, impact the game, both on and off the stat sheet?

“I’d say cutting has been really good. We’ve got a team again that tends to be perimeter-oriented, not that your shots have to come from there. Our two-point field goal percentages have been pretty good. But that’s kind of how it starts. And at some point, you have to breach that perimeter with a cut or drive or, you know, sometimes you get in there on an offensive rebound, or however you get the ball in there, you have to put pressure on the rim. And I think he’s that’s been one way that that doesn’t really always show up on the stat sheet. It does a lot because he gets fouled when he gets in there, but also just the fact that he’ll drive in there and put pressure on the rim, I’d say that’s one thing that in the stat sheet may not show up, that he’s done a good job of.”

“He’s improved as a defender. There’s still room for growth. I still think he should be, or could be, one of the best on-ball defenders in the conference. I honestly do believe that just with his length, his athleticism, he’s sneaky athletic. It’s just a smooth, effortless athleticism, but he’s really athletic, and those things should bode well for him as an elite defender. He’s a good defender, but I do think there’s another level of defender that he could strive to achieve. But you know, those are the main things, and rebounding, he’s done a good job of that. Early on, he wasn’t; his defensive rebounding numbers were not particularly good, and so he has done a better job of rebounding, too. But you get with that frame, and he’s got good instincts on identifying where the ball is. He should be a good rebounder. And today was a really good example of that.”

You mentioned Kobe’s cutting looks like tonight. You guys are a lot better as a team in terms of moving without the ball. How does this evolution of off-ball movement allow you, in a night like tonight, to be a little more selective with three-point shooting and maybe not settle on a lot of those possessions?

“Yeah. One, you’re in, generally in fewer late clock situations, generally speaking, you have more space to attack because you’re moving. When you’re stagnant, especially these teams that switch a lot of things. So you come down, and you run, let’s say, one action that they would get into on their own. We have some other things that we, most people, would call plays. They’re not really plays, but they’re kind of forced movements that get two or three actions to happen, and then it empties out into good spacing. I don’t like calling those all the time. It’s the flow of the game, doesn’t I’d rather them just do it organically, but what happens in a team is switching, and you come down, and you make one action that would normally incite more movement, and then they switch it. So there’s no real advantage to be had. And then guys tend to get stagnant.”

“And so really it’s like your defense almost turns into a zone if you’re switching defense, just because there’s just a lack of movement, and then because there’s a lack of movement, guys are in gaps. So then when you try to drive it, you drive it, you got two, three sets of eyes on you as you’re driving. So just moving is such a big part of what we, I mean, not just us. I think you have to move an offense unless you’re going to do a lot of one-four stuff or straight ball screen. If you’re running offense, whether it’s flex, whether it’s swing, whether it’s what we do that we call 40, whatever it is, you have to have movement. And today we had really good movement. We got fatigued towards the end of the first half, I told the guys, I can tell when you start to get tired. Your mouth says you’re not tired, but your body stays in the same place, so I know you’re getting fatigued. And so that was, we freshened up a little bit. And then we got back to moving.”

Coach, how valuable was that fast start to that sort of fight you’re looking for out of your group, and how has Elijah Strong carried the team in those ways to that point in this season?

“Yeah, getting off to a fast start is always preferable. It’s not a necessity. But if you have your druthers, I’d always choose to get off to a fast start rather than a slow start. It puts you in a position to weather a couple of storms and still have a cushion, handle a couple of things that may not go your way. So, but I will say, sometimes it can be difficult, more difficult, to play with a lead, particularly a lead that’s not 30. I mean, it’s hard to mess a 30-point lead up. But, 13, fans, spectators are going to say, ‘Ah, up 13 should win anyway.’ There’s so many more possessions and so many more points being scored in a college basketball game right now. 13 in a blink is gone. I mean, one or two plays and it’s gone and so, but Elijah, specifically, that’s his gift, is scoring the ball, and he generally does it in a way where he doesn’t seem like he’s forcing the action or the issue. He just, you know, some guys can get shots off pretty easily. Some guys don’t, you need both of those guys, but when he feels good and really gets it going, like he did today, obviously got it to a fast start from the three-point line. You know, they were double-teaming the posts after he made some good moves around the basket.”

“It’s hard, from a mismatch standpoint, it’s hard to find who’s going to match up with him. I think he challenges your ball screen coverages when he shoots like that. Whatever you said you were going to do, it looks great when he doesn’t make them. If you’re going to commit to that ball screen coverage and it’s going to yield open shots for him, you’re going to be forced to decide if you’re going to stay in that, and so that’s the that’s why I always like to have bigs that are skilled on a perimeter. I just think it opens it up for everything else, but it’s great when he gets going like that. And then, you know, heat check. We always like, to me, there’s no such thing as a heat check when a guy gets going like that. I’m not the smartest guy in the world, but I don’t think I’m a dummy also. So when, like, when a guy gets going, I’m going to get some stuff to where he’s got some looks coming. And so I think it’s a good feeling as a player to know that that’s going to happen, because you don’t have to try to squeeze it out of your hands the next time you got it just because you made the last two shots, and I think our team understands that too, and on a particular day, it’s somebody different. But today, for the second time, it was Elijah.”

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

Seven guys played real minutes tonight. Is that just a function of this game, or does the bench shorten in SEC play?

“Well, I mean, I think if you looked at the numbers across the country, I think it trends that way for most teams. But I will say with this team in particular, I think now you know, Eli [Ellis has] played 28 minutes a game. So he’s going to be in the mix, for sure. It was great that Grant [Polk] was available on the same day that Eli was no longer available. So that worked out. Grant played 20-some minutes in the last game, but consistency is what we’ve been striving for. I mean, I think any team is, but we’ve been really searching for consistency. And we’ve had three or four guys that are in a group that all net a similar level. They all do different things well. They all have different shortcomings, none of which is better or worse than the other.”

“So it’s kind of like you’re looking on this particular day, is it this guy? And then in one game, you end up playing a lot of guys, so you get three possessions, and then you have three terrible possessions. So it’s kind of not your day to go to the next guy. He’s kind of sort of okay for 3,4,5,6, possessions, he’s not and then you’re going to another guy. Well, next thing you know, you’ve had 12 possessions to figure out the guy that’s going to be hot that day. And so, you know, I think, as we talk about EJ, in particular, he’s flown under the radar with some things that aren’t stat stuffing. They’re not the sexiest thing necessarily, but they’re valuable, and they’re reliable. They’re reliable, and so we gave him more opportunity, not to mention he stepped in the last game, took a charge, huge play, momentum play, made a couple of threes. That’s icing on the cake for any player, to me, so we gave him more opportunity, and he’s done a good job in those minutes, but I do, I think some of it happens naturally, but also in search for more consistency. I think that was part of it, too.”

You already talked about, you know, the fight being a lot better in the last two games, and obviously, it turned into a win tonight. Moving forward, how do you prevent, coming off a win, maybe not getting complacent, but thinking everything’s back on track, and we can kind of go business as usual, but try to maintain that level of fight even with the win?

“I don’t know. I have a lot of jobs. I wear a lot of hats. Motivation to compete, I don’t know. I mean, I’m not saying motivation is not part of my thing. I mean, I do it a lot of different ways. I tell jokes that I think are funny. I get on guys. I make funny faces. I inspire them. There’s a lot of ways that motivation happens, and they need motivation. They need motivation to do things that they don’t want to do. They need a motivation to fight through a screen. They need motivation to continue working at something that’s not really working out yet, but we’ll have big dividends when it’s all said and done. They need motivation, encouragement, discipline. They need all these things.

“But to inspire someone to play hard. That is not my job. That is not my job. They have a good job. I would, I would take their job over my job. That is the God’s truth. If someone could make it to where I could do their job. It’s a great job. My job is not to motivate them to compete and to play hard. That’s either who you are, or it’s hard to call yourself a winner if you don’t compete at that level, because that’s where it starts.”

“Now, the technicalities of what is in the game? Okay, here’s a more physical block out, encouraging a more aggressive recovery to a close out, encouraging, like that’s different. You know, they’re playing hard. But here’s a little urgency in this situation. And I’d have to hit this button or that button to get that to happen with any particular guy. That’s not what I’m talking about. That’s not motivation to play hard. And so hopefully we have a group that that was a one-off in terms of competing. It wasn’t even the playing hard; it was just the competing, right?

You’re here (Places water bottle behind his Diet Coke bottle). This guy’s (The Diet Coke bottle) there. You would like to get to here (Moves water bottle in front of Diet Coke bottle). He’s trying to stop you from getting to there. It’s only competitive spirit that allows you to get there. It’s only competitive spirit that allows you to get there. And so we’ve been significantly better in the last two games in terms of our competitive spirit.”

Oklahoma missed its last 10 threes. Was that a product of your defense, or were they just did you see them rushing? What did you guys do out there to kind of throw them off the game?

“We put the hex on them, and today it worked. No, but I will say this. I think, I think one thing that we did that helped with the three-point defense was what we were doing in the ball screen coverage. And so you’re constantly going to be moving your coverage around. I don’t know that many coaches have one ball screen coverage teams groove on it and you have to go to something different. Well, in the first half, we were guarding the ball screen a different way, and their bigs made some really good passes out of short rolls. A lot of times. Bigs don’t do that well, but they did that really well. So we changed it, and we were switching a lot of the ball screens in that second half. So we were man on a man, and their personnel is better at shooting threes when they’re flying off the screens, when there’s not man on a man.”

“When you switch the ball screens, you end up with a man-on-man, versus getting into rotations and getting into your coverage, and then through rotations, you end up getting better looks. Honestly, that’s how [Tae] Davis got two of his threes in the corner. Wasn’t like we said, we’re just going to lead you wide open, but we were in rotations. We had decided that he would be a guy that we were going to rotate off of just playing the numbers, and he made us pay by hitting those two. He’d only made four in the season, but good on him for that. But I thought a lot of it had to do with we were not in rotations based on ball screen coverage, and that allowed us to be more of a man or man, so shots just were not as comfortable.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!