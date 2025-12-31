Everything Lamont Paris said after South Carolina's final non-conference game against UAlbany

South Carolina closed non-conference play with a 96-67 win over the UAlbany Great Danes. The Gamecocks open conference play on Jan. 3 against No. 11 Vanderbilt.

Here’s everything Lamont Paris said after Tuesday night’s win.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Opening Statement

“Thought was a really good performance overall by our guys, you know, especially on the offensive end, I think you could see that we made some shots and we were moving the ball, we had a lot of assists. Probably how I would like offense to look, not just the shot making, but that they come by way of assists, and we’re aggressive in doing that stuff.”

“But really, honestly, I think the real growth for us, minus the offensive rebounds, was on the defensive side. I thought we did some really good things defensively, some real growth. Some mistakes were still made, but just some things that we’ve been trying to get guys to do; they’ve really worked hard over the Christmas break to try to improve at some of those things, to commit to doing some of those things that make them uncomfortable. And so that was what I was really happy to see. But just a good way to end the non-conference with a good performance that everybody contributes to. And you know, the guys will have a day off tomorrow. We’ll get back and prepare for Vanderbilt.”

You mentioned that defense early on. It seemed like Albany was really succeeding at the rim. Get a lot of dunks, a lot of easy looks. How did you guys adjust at halftime to try to take that away?

“Well, I mean, this is going to sound silly, but I mean, we played better. We played our rules better. More attention to detail in some pretty straightforward situations. So it’s not that they’re easy situations, but the decision in that moment is pretty straightforward. And so you know, our ball screen coverage in particular, I think we got loose on some of the backside guys. We didn’t rotate as quickly as what we needed to. We didn’t impact the ball at the point of attack. You know, just some things that we’ve talked about ad nauseam, and we’ve done them sporadically, and we were able to get back, you know, focused, on being able to do those, those things a little bit better in the second half.”

From a defensive standpoint, you talked about getting guys to do some things that they’re maybe uncomfortable doing. What were some of the things that you’re working on defensively during the break that you wanted to see improvement?

“Just a lot of different situations. Like, some dribble hand-offs. Depending on the personnel, sometimes we’ll switch that. Other times we play it in a little different way. And so it was almost like flipping a coin sometimes as to which one, sometimes we do it right. It’s like, did we just throw a dart? And this was the right one in this particular situation. But there was more recognition of who was involved in this action.

“Communication. That’s been a thing that we’ve been really spending time on and and we’re saying meaningful things to one another, which is different than just saying things. Just to say them really meaningful things, so that your message gets absorbed by that person, and that person can use that information to alter their behavior. And as simple as that may sound, it’s a challenge. And so I think that was another thing, some physicality, things like fighting through a screen, making decisions that extend the possession versus making decisions that end the possession. You know, when we get fatigued, oftentimes there’s a shortcut, and if on one side of that shortcut, it’s a slim chance, is a steal for me, on the other side of that shortcut is a surefire, two points or three points for the other person. But either way that possession ends, if I choose this path, it’s over, and then we’ll get to something different.”

“And so making the decision as mundane and uncomfortable as it might be to extend that possession and make them have 1,2,3, more actions in order to get points. And so I think those are the things that, as I look, we’re just doing a better job. There’s more of those things are happening. There are less breakdowns. The breakdowns that are happening are easily identifiable. I think that’s always been a staple for us, is that there aren’t three guys that think they did it wrong on a breakdown. Pretty quickly, when they huddle, they know who, where the breakdown was right, and therefore they can communicate that to one another, and then make an adjustment without me having to, you know, turn red.”

It seemed like a lot of times early guys would get caught chasing Amir Lindsay. How did the defense kind of adjust to him? When you’re guarding a guard that small, and they can get to the room. How difficult is that to scheme?

“I mean, chasing is a part of what we do defensively. We need guys that are good chasers, that are committed to chasing. Because the only alternative, not the only alternative, but one alternative is to be first to the screening action. Well, then you get back doored all the time. Oftentimes, two guys end up open. So we do a lot of chasing on good players. That’s part of the reason why, if you look at our overall three-point field goal numbers, they’re good in both terms of percentages that we allow and the volume that we allow because we do chase. We chase. If a guy can shoot, you don’t go under screens. So chasing is a critical part of what we do.”

“In the NBA, they happen to chase a lot too, right? You’re going to go on their screen, on Steph Curry, or guys like that. So we do a lot of chasing. It’s it’s not a fun job. There’s no credit that’s given to it. You guys probably don’t even notice it. You only notice when the guy makes the shot. That’s your job. But we’ve had some good chasing.

“But with Lindsay, you know, like we had one, this one actually wasn’t Lindsey, but Grant Polk had the best chase of his whole existence on an out-of-bounds under, and it just, I was so upset that the shot went in because he probably needed that to go in his scrapbook to inspire him to do it more often. But Lindsay is a good player. He’s a good player. He’s aggressive. He can shoot, he can get to the basket. He’s got mid-range floaters. He’s been that size his whole life. I mean, relative to other people in the basketball world. So, like, you don’t block his shot very often. He knows how to throw it up really high; it comes down, and it barely even hits the net when it goes in. He’s a good player, talented player, and so we were just trying to get bodies in front of him as much as we possibly could. We did that to with varying degrees of success, but generally speaking, I felt okay with what we did. I was really evaluating us as a unit, as a defensive unit, where help needed to happen when we did get beat. Those are the things that I think ultimately, as we move forward, will determine how good a group we are defensively.”

You had your best three-point shooting night of the season. Was that guys just finally knocking down shots? Or did you think it was the ball movement setting that up, and guys were getting open looks?

“I think our shot quality, I mean, you literally have no clue how much I have evaluated our shot quality this year, just because we’ve struggled to shoot the ball relative to what I think we should do. And I’ve watched; we have had good shots. We have. Now, there were a couple that were different, like Jordan Butler makes a great play for Meechie and just puts it on a platter. It shot fakes. And this is a seven-footer shot, fakes on a perimeter, drives middle. It draws two guys and kicks it back. And it’s a naked three. I mean, naked, naked.”

“And so I don’t know what to attribute making the threes to, necessarily. We have spent a lot of time over the Christmas break. I will say that just like we’ve broken it down. We’ve done, you know, one-hour sessions in the morning before we come back and do our real full practice. And we’ve spent some time just getting shots up. We’ve played some games that lead to wide open shots, outnumbered situations intentionally so that guys were going to get great looks, and you have to shoot it. There’s a 15-second shot clock in some of these drills. So we did a lot of things that plays into their aggression, aggressiveness, to shoot the ball, and to their confidence, all that kind of thing.”

“So we’ll continue to try to do some of that stuff. But you know, it remains to be seen if it just was a hot day, or are some of those things working. We’ve gotten a lot more shots up. We’ve gotten a lot more shots up as a group, but our quality of shot was really good today. But I think they’ve been pretty good all season for the most part. But today, I think was, was was really high quality shot overall.”

Lamont, you got 18 games in the SEC coming up, and up. And I know you tell your guys you can’t play all 18 at the time. That said, you know, as the coach, about NET rankings and all that. How do you kind of keep yourself from thinking, Okay, we’ve got to hit this number to feel good about March. And, you know, just how do you kind of go through these next 18 games?

“I always, again, not to again, not to be cliche, but you got to take them one at a time. I use a golf analogy with the guys all the time, that there are 18 holes, right, and so, you know, you can bogey a hole, but you can’t let what you did on the last hole affect what you do on the next hole. You just can’t, because if you do, you’ll stand up on the next tee and you’ll hit the ball in the water. I may hit it in the water anyway, but you at least have a clear mind and a plan of what you want to do specifically on that single independent hole. And then if you can put enough of those together, then you’ll end up having a pretty good round. And like for me, there are some bogeys built into a pretty good round of golf. For me, they’re built in there. So that’s why I don’t overreact. You know, when I Bogey, I just don’t. We’re playing good teams, and so if you lose the game, you have to get on to the next one. Again, they’re each independent of one another, and then at some point, they will have a cumulative effect, and it’s only then that you have the luxury to look back and say, ‘Hey, this is what we did. I think we put ourselves in a good position.'”

“So we’re focused on improving. And we know we left some out there, some games out there, all those, most of those games. The schedule did for us what I thought we wanted to do. Both of those games were quad ones in West Virginia at the time that we played them. Clemson is clearly a quad one. So we had some opportunities for quad one wins. We weren’t able to get those. And so now we go into the league. We’ve had some pretty good performances against mid-majors also, and we’re confident we’ll go into the league confident, knowing that every team is going to be a really good team, well-coached team, and they’re going to play really, really hard. So, you know, we just take them one at a time. Like I said, I use the golf analogy all the time, but that’s probably the one these guys, I don’t even know if they’ve ever played, understand what birdie versus bogey is sometimes, but I use it and use the analogy anyway.”

All around, most efficient game of the season, best shooting night. Where do you feel that kind of puts this team in being prepared for that first conference game next week?

“Well, I mean, I think the preparation is, is its own thing. I think what it does do is put you in a good mind state as you go in there, being this game, as well as a lot of games, is about confidence. Performing is about confidence. Execution really doesn’t have as much to do with confidence. I don’t think, I think those are discipline, concentration, repetition, a lot of things. And so you can, I talk about playing well and then performing well all the time. I mean, you can do all those things, play well, and then you don’t perform well. We performed well today. We played well, too, like we got the things done that we wanted to get done. But ultimately, when the shots went up, they went in more times than not. So we performed well today.”

“So I think how that translates and carries over to the next game, is just from a confidence standpoint for guys to say, Okay, now maybe this is so if you can tack one or two of those in a row together, then you know confidence, it’s such a critical part of anybody performing well, I think, but for young people especially, so hopefully just a performance like this from not only the three point line, but our two point field goal percentage was high, and then Our free throw percentage was high. Again, you don’t accidentally shoot the ball as well as we have from the free-throw line. And so there’s something in there that says these are shooters that go and do this, that at this level as a group from the free throw line. So you know, confidence, I would say, would be the biggest part of what this means as we move forward to the next game.”

