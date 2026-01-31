Everything Lamont Paris said after South Carolina's overtime loss to LSU

Following a 92-87 loss in overtime to LSU on Saturday, South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris spoke with the media about the game. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Tough game. Felt bad for the guys. Grueling. I mean, two teams fought really hard, and both really wanted and needed to win, and just weren’t able to do it at the end. Made a move at the end of the first half that allowed us to close the gap and get it right back to where we wanted it to be. And then we had opportunities in the second half. We attacked the rim at times pretty strong and got to free throw line. Didn’t make a lot of as many free throws as what we normally do. But if you look at the real waning moments of the game, we didn’t make some plays, and combined with some free throw shooting, oftentimes, that’s the difference in these close games.”

In the first half, it seemed you guys were making a concerted effort to get the ball inside, maybe lay off some of the three pointers to try to get the line. Was that the strategy?

“Yeah, they were switching a lot of stuff. We’ve been up and down in terms of our ability to take advantage of a switch in those situations and keep a smaller guy on our back. It’s not the easiest thing. They’re quick. They have an advantage that way around there, but so we did that some. There was one stretch in particular that was what we were doing. And then in the second half, honestly, that’s the way we wanted to try to start. The very first play that we ran was in order to set a back screen, knowing that they would switch it, Eli (Ellis) came off of it. I said, ‘Hey, if he’s wide open for a layup, throw it to Eli. But he probably won’t be, because they’re switching. And then when they switch, Elijah, you roll back with a small guy on you.’ And so we threw it to Eli, who didn’t have a layup at that point. But sometimes, as a coach, that will discourage you, whereas if you do it exactly the way that you want, and he gets it in there and gets fouled or gets a bucket, and you’re like, that’s right, that’s exactly what we’re doing the whole rest of the half. And so sometimes that’s what goes into some of your decisions. But yeah, I did want to get the ball in there when they were switching. A lot of people in our league do that. Typically, I like to throw the ball inside. We had varying success in terms of finishing, but we did draw some fouls in there, and so ultimately, we got it in there, some, but probably not enough.”

It seemed like, defensively, you guys weren’t trying to foul with LSU up by one with about 30 seconds left in overtime. Can you take us through that sequence where you guys weren’t trying to foul, and then Max Mackinnon hits that three-pointer to put LSU ahead by four?

“Yeah, I think there was a delta of nine seconds between the game clock and the shot clock. Down one, every team is different. Every team has a different DNA, and I’ve had some teams where I wouldn’t consider not just playing it out there. Nine makes it a little tricky. If it’s 12 or 13, you’re definitely going to play it out. If it’s five or six, you’re definitely not going to play it out. Usually, some people do, but I’m probably not going to play it out. But it was right at nine in that questionable range for this particular team. So they were getting stuff. They had gotten a couple of lobs off the ball screen. We didn’t have our most stellar defensive day. So what I wanted to do was, in the backcourt, trap the ball. In the backcourt, try to get a steal, but they’re going to be pretty conservative once they get the ball past half court. So once it came across half court, we were going to run, whoever was guarding (Pablo) Tamba, was going to run at the ball, double team the ball, and then we’d go into scramble mode.

“And what that incites is a quicker shot. So if they do score and you’re down by three, the delta is no longer nine seconds. The delta is 25 seconds, maybe 20 as it turns out, I think it was once he made that shot. But the concept also is to then, once you get in, to that trap, not get split out of the trap. When the ball comes out of the trap, you can rotate, and then if it got around the basket, a couple of their poor free-throw shooters, we were just going to make sure that they didn’t get a layup, and they had to earn their two points at the free-throw line. Again, if they make both you down three, 20-25 seconds, and then you’re committed to playing the possession game at that point.

“So that’s the decision that we made. We got in the backcourt. We got it into the frontcourt. We didn’t track with the with, it’s hard now, just saying this, all this stuff is coming at guys. Some of these guys have never been in a situation. There’s a lot of information coming at these guys in a highly intense scenario, but the wrong guy came in to double-team the ball, and then, instead of the ball coming out by way of pass, the ball was split. We gambled, and then the trap was split. So when that happens, everyone floods to the ball. Just naturally, you’re going to flood to the ball, and then they sprayed it out to the perimeter for three, so it’s down four instead of down three or less. But I wanted to take the game back into having more say so and what that looked like in those 39 seconds that if over the next 15 seconds, let’s say we could be aggressive, maybe get something to happen and then get them to do something that they weren’t planning on doing, which is probably something completely different than what that ended up being.”

