Everything Lamont Paris said after South Carolina's win over Mississippi State

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris spoke to local media after the Gamecocks first win in a month over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 97-89.

Here is everything he had to say after the win.

Opening Statement

“Well, I’d be lying if I didn’t say felt good to to be on the other side of the win and loss situation. So really happy for our guys that played well. We’ve been playing better. I’ve been saying this in these last couple of games on the road at the top two teams in standings, and I thought we did some really good things in those in those games at Alabama, at Florida, I think was one of our best defensive halves in terms of our first shot defense.”

“So we’ve been doing some things well, and then for it all to come together on a day that she also shot the ball well, I thought that was it was really good for the guys, just to enjoy that feeling and the rest of the season is the shortest part of the season, but it’s the most important part of the season for us. So we’ll approach every game like that and try to build on some of the things that have been brewing for a little bit. This is the first one that has culminated in a win in a little while. So but continuing to build on some of the things that we’ve really been working on.”

Can you talk about the defensive pressure you put on to Josh Hubbard?

“I don’t know if there’s anything he doesn’t expect at this time. This guy has been getting buckets I imagine his entire existence, but, this is what I will say. I’ll have to watch the game to confirm it, but it would surprise me if we ever rotated to him one time in the game, we always were on him with one man, and then we had another man who half of his responsibility was being close to him. So everything that he got, you know, here’s one of his threes was in a one on one on one situation. At the end of the game, we were trying to take away threes, oddly enough, but, but he popped back in a one on one situation. He got three. Most of the other ones weren’t, and we didn’t want him to score off of any actual action, so we showed a lot of attention to him.”

“I thought this was another game, two games in a row. If you go back to the Florida I talked about how I thought, how well I thought we played defensively. It was our our attention to the game plan was elite in this game as it was in that game. And so that doesn’t mean you always win. You know, we gave up a lot of second chance points in this game. We gave up a ton in that last game, and those can oftentimes affect the outcome of the game, but I’m going to give a lot of praise to our guys. I already have, and I will continue to for the discipline and their obedience in terms of what it was to follow a game plan that we had talked about for only the last couple of days, right? These preps are pretty quick, and so they get a lot, a lot, a lot a lot of credit for that. And how we guarded Hubbard was as part of that. And then there were some other changes that we needed to make in order to guard Hubbard like that on some other actions.”

Just seems like a lot of smart, calculated plays out there on the offensive end. How important is it to build those type of habits heading into the SEC tournament?

“Yeah, very important. I mean, that’s we’ve always wanted basketball to be our ally. And when I say basketball, I mean basketball decisions, basketball abilities, in terms of shooting, passing, dribbling. And then there’s another component of competitiveness, of athleticism, of size and mind. And while at times, some of those things may not be there for any particular player, if you get good enough at the basketball aspects of it, you give yourself a great chance.”

“And so, you know, Kobe in particular, is a guy that, when he first got here, he was really trying to work on at this level of attacking, getting into the paint and finishing. And you know, he wasn’t shot faking a lot or as much. His finishes were not quite as strong. And over this time, he’s been really fun to watch, grow, by the way, in all these different ways. But then to see him now making strong moves, you look at how many times he’s gotten to the free throw now relative to early in the season, also relative probably to any other time in his career, he’s flourishing that way as an individual.”

“But we got some other guys that are growing also, and so that’s a big part for us, is to try to make smart basketball decisions and then use our skills and abilities to finish plays off. This is the first game in a while we’ve done that in terms of making shots. This is, to be quite honest, this is how the entire summer and fall preseason exhibition games was like this. I mean, we were getting 20 some assists, and anytime we played, we were making we didn’t always shoot 50% for three, but we always, always were. We could always make threes. So hopefully there’s something in these guys that’ll that’ll remind them of who they’ve been as players and shooters, because we’ve had games, certainly, where we have struggled a lot this year, which has actually blown my mind as shooters, that we have struggled, but this was a good one to hopefully get the page turned, and hopefully water will continue to try to find its level.”

Did you say anything to Jordan Butler to push him to be more aggressive today and how important was that aggression?

“Well, yeah, I’ll answer the second part. First, I mean, so valuable. I mean, it’s honestly, I do think it changed where the complexion of the game was going, because we had gotten into a groove offensively and had taken the lead, and then they were really getting aggressive to rebound on some defensive reboundings and whatnot. And so we put Jordan in and instantaneously gets in there. He’s got a couple of tip shots or tipped rebounds, and he gets an offensive rebound, tips another one and gets hit, I think he blocked a shot, he challenged another one at the rim. He just was really active, really active. Moved his feet as he was guarding on the perimeter and used his length and so, so important, as crazy as it is, there was another timeline where that game gets really close, really early, and then you have to try to figure it out later.”

“So he really catapulted us into another level of energy, and the fans appreciate it, we got such smart fans that way. But our fans really appreciate it, because you could hear them celebrating his activity. You know, it’s just consistency. I’ve said that word so many times that we’re after consistency. I think as humans, we’re always trying to get that to improve in our lives, all of us, but at this age and in this game, it’s hard to come by sometimes. And so there’s it’s no lack of ability or talent on behalf of Jordan Butler, and I said this, I remember a long time ago, months ago, and I said, when Jordan Butler is active, he ends up making positive things happen. That’s the only thing. You know, there’s some physicality at times here or there, but usually, even when he’s active, he can, he can override the lack of physicality relative to some of the guys that he ends up going against. He just can when he’s active. And so he’s really active. I thought it was really good. I told him at halftime. I pulled him back in as we broke and came in. I said, ready to go when we were again, when we were when we put you in the game, just be ready to go.”

20 assists on your 31 field goals made. Is that more due to patience, trust in the game plan and your teammates?

“Um, yeah. I mean, it doesn’t happen if you have selfish guys, it’s hard to accidentally fall into that unless a team playing some sort of wacky defense where every single thing that you generate comes, let’s say, off of a ball screen, and they’re committed. Let’s say Hubbard, for example, was in 100 ball screens, and we were committed to not letting him score, which we were in those scenarios, and in every single time he threw it to a short roller that shot a floater from the elbow. And he did that 30 times, that would be us dictating that. That’s why there were so many assists. But ours is more predicated upon we do. We have unselfish guys offensively. We try to move and get into and cut off of guys and screen guys into open positions, and then make good decisions once we do attack, we try to run a little offense until we get an advantage.”

“It’s hard to run into a brick wall with no advantage. We try to run a little offense till we get an advantage. Attack the advantage and then respond based on what the defense does. They recover early. We spray it to someone else. If they don’t recover or recover late, we try to finish at the rim. And so this, this is not the first game in a while that we’ve had a lot of that. Maybe we had more of that in terms of the spraying the ball around in the shots that we generated. This is the first game in a while that we got paid off by making it. So now we’re going to. to look and we have more assists, right? And speaking of that, like you look at Meechie Johnson and what he’s doing, and he’s second in the conference in assist rate, and this is without us making a whole lot of shots. I mean, if we were shooting the ball the way that I have always believed we’re capable of, he would be far and away the leader in this conference in assist rate so but I just think systematically and also from a personality standpoint, we do have unselfish guys, and that gives a lot of opportunities to other guys.”

For you as a coach and as a person, when you go 32 days without getting a win, what is that like? Just, I guess, in the mental, day to day thought process when you’re when you’re experiencing that?

“Yeah, I mean, that’s a good question. It sounds so different when you say 32 days. I wasn’t counting, but it does sound different when you say 32 days. But you know there’s challenges. And so I try to my own personal anything always comes so far down the list as it is. And so when I know that I have any challenges, I know that the guys have perceived to have more difficult challenges, and probably are less equipped to handle those challenges.

“But, honestly, for me personally, one of my strengths is that, you know, I always say by the next morning, like, sometimes, you know, a couple times I don’t sleep the way I should and whatever. But usually by the next morning, by the time 10 o’clock rolls around, I got my mojo back. So we practice, usually 10 in the afternoon. And there’s never a day I don’t go in there with tremendous energy, and sometimes that’s dialed up in some other areas, like when we don’t rebound, it comes across as aggressive. But there’s not a day that I don’t have tremendous energy when I when I go in there.

“And I love what I do. I love the opportunity to be around these young people and help them navigate this path and improve and have opportunities and all those things. And so you have to take time to think about that when you have because it’s challenging. It’s challenging. I mean, I look at my track record as an assistant coach, as a head coach. I mean, call it luck. I’ve been really lucky. I’ve had a lot of winning go on. And so then when you have a stretch like this, it’s unfamiliar territory, right? We had, this is a similar last year. These are just foreign, completely foreign places for me to ever be. And so there is a level of you have to meet that head on and acknowledge that and then work your way through. But like I said, I got pretty, pretty positive guy when it’s all said and done, I believe in my guy. So it’s not very long for me to turn the page from frustration to when I look at why I’m frustrated and what we should and could be doing to motivated. And that happens.”

What’s it like having a basketball legend like Alex English representing the university on the board of trustees, and how often is he also throwing basketball related thoughts your way?

“Yeah. Alex has been great. He’s been around a lot. I haven’t seen him quite as much this season. I know he stays busy, but Alex, it’s never uncommon to see Alex around, and it’s always welcome to see Alex around. And you know, I think it’s always good for him too, to come into the gym and get a little bit of the energy that’s in there from young guys competing at basketball.”

“And so our team, I know our team, really, for young people, it’s hard to go to think that far back what that was even like, but they do, and I don’t say that because it’s him, that’s me and my age. They don’t even recognize what 1996 was, which is when I graduated college, but anyway, they are aware of Alex, Alex’s contributions, who Alex was as a player. Of course, I always think the current players are better than the old players, but, but Alex’s commitment to this is also very unique. And it says a lot about this city, state and university, that you have so many people, Carey Rich being another one that has has done that, and some other people that we have talked about. But Alex is from here. Alex played here. Alex sits on the board. Alex’s is garnet and black through and through and it doesn’t take you very long to be around him to understand that. And so his impact on on what we do has been tremendous, and it’s always nice to see him in the gym. So Alex is listening. It’s been a little while. We’ll get him in the gym here sometime soon.”

