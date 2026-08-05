Everything Lamont Paris said ahead of South Carolina men's basketball's trip to The Bahamas

South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Lamont Paris spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is everything he had to say.

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Three years ago, you guys took this kind of trip and a lot of guys credited that for the season you had in 2023-24.

“Yeah, this is the fourth one of these I’ve been on in my career, and so the track record has been pretty good on those so far. Obviously, our trip here we had a really good season after that. I think one year in Wisconsin in 2015, we went on a trip. We ended up going to the national championship game, and then my last year in Chattanooga in 2022, we did the Bahamas, also won the league and won the league championship in the conference tournament in that one.

“So I just think it allows these guys just more time to get to know one another, and you know you get these 10 practices that lead up into the trip. To the players, the juice is in the games. To the coaches, the juice is in everything outside of the games. The games are just really carrot to hang out there so that you know guys enjoy themselves and have fun. But there’s a lot of room for bonding and growth as a unit. This is a team game still, so I think these things are always really important when you have the opportunity to do it.

“So we’re extremely grateful to our administration and all the people and boosters around that we’re able to help us get the opportunity to be down here, especially with so many faces; it’s exaggerated even more how important it is to be able to do this.”

Is everyone here for summer practices?

“Yeah, everybody is here.”



What is the main thing you’ve learned in these summer practices?

“You know, I’m still just learning. I’m taking it all in and just trying to put guys in positions to challenge themselves and to learn from one another. So, you know, we’re still just taking it all in ourselves, but a lot of it was just we did a lot of playing, did a lot of five-on-five stuff, a couple basic principles that we got in terms of how we want to play offensively and defensively, and then just let them and let the guys play.

“So that was the biggest thing. There’s no depth chart. There’s no, you know, we really don’t get into it that way. We just want guys to familiarize themselves with one another, and then with some basic generalities in terms of what we want to try to get done on either side of the ball.”

What have you seen from the international guys since their arrival?

“Yeah, it’s been good. Most of the international guys have been here a shorter amount of time. A couple of them played with their national team over the summer, which I always think is an important thing if they’re selected to do that. And so a couple of those guys did that, so they got here a little bit later. So they’ve had a smaller window. In fact, three of them have only practiced in these 10 practices. A couple of them were here taking classes and were able to do some of the individual workouts.

“But again, just getting acclimated to a new country for some of the ones that have never been here. We’ve got two international guys that have been here in the States for college before. We have three international guys that have never been here for for any extended period of time since it’s their first experience of that, so just getting them acclimated to to what it is to be in this country long term, and then on top of that, they’re trying to get used to a whole new teammates, and you know some of them playing college basketball for the first time, so you know I think that’s why the value in this time is is extremely valuable time for for us.”

Any team activities to help build chemistry, or do you let it happen naturally?

“Some of it will happen naturally. It’s just a different world. So we did this trip before. We had one day where they had nothing to do, that they had no responsibilities. We’ll have another day like that down there where they’ll have no responsibilities with us, but there’s these other things hooked into it now, just with some of the other things that are going on. But they’ll have plenty of time down there to just hang out and be young people doing things that they do, enjoying and having fun with one another. Hopefully not too much of that is spent at the blackjack tables, as oftentimes that’s what the guys end up doing.”

What will be the main priority for you guys in the Bahamas trip aside from building chemistry?

“Honestly, for me, that’ll be it. I don’t really. I mean, the main priority will be to go out there, compete, have fun, share the ball and don’t get hurt. If all those things happen, it’ll be an unbelievable success. I won’t be looking at the score. We might win by 100, might lose by 10. I don’t know, but it’ll be compete with one another as a unit. Share the ball, have fun, enjoy whatever it is that you’re doing together. Cheer for your guys. Relish in the successes that any one particular guy has.

“I think those things would be the most important thing for us. And then you know, we spent the summer learning to do a couple of things basketball-wise. I hope when we play, we don’t do the opposite of those things, right? But sharing the ball is one of them. You know, creating something for our teammate.

“Again, rejoicing in another guy’s successes; those are just things that we’ve tried to instill in that. So, if we do those things, you know, play hard on defense, compete with your man in a one-on-one man-to-man situation. We’ll play all man-to-man while we’re down there. So, what does that look like to have these one-on-one individual matchups? So, those will be the things I look at. Really, honestly, for me, you know, not to tell them, but basketball is just, you know, it’s a byproduct of what we want to, as coaches, really get out of what’s going on down there. I want them to jell as a group, get some time with one another, and then these practices are very important.”

Is everything good with Marcus Johnson from a health standpoint?

“Yeah, Marcus, he’s tweaked a groin muscle, so he’s getting some treatment with that. So, but other than that, he’s had a good summer. He’s had a really good summer. All you guys have had a really good summer, but Marcus has had a tremendous summer.”

Do you think you have that guy on the roster that can be a true point guard?

“Yeah, I think we’ve got a couple guys. I mean, Kory Mincy has done that his whole life. Marcus Johnson’s been a point guard his whole life, and those are two guys that only played the point guard. I don’t know if you’re asking if they’re good enough, but they’ve played the point guard their entire lives. Both of those guys have played the point guard their entire lives.”

What have you seen from Kory Mincy? What stood out from him when recruiting? I know you got to see him a couple years ago when he played here.

“Yeah, I think that’s where it started. You have an up close and personal [view]. You see things that you don’t see when you’re watching tape. You see how competitive a guy is. Like, this guy is a competitive, confident person, and I think you only see that when you see it up close and personal. So I think that’s where it started with us when he was available in the portal. I also knew what his skill set was.

“This is a guy who’s grown throughout his career. His role has continued to expand. His team at George Mason last year was on track to have an incredible year. They had a good year, but they were on track to have an incredible year. He was an all-league guy. The Atlantic Ten was, out of 32 conferences, the sixth best league in the entire country last year, and he was a second-team all-conference guy with a busted thumb at the end of it, which he fought through and played through for the benefit of his team. So he’s a winner. He’s a winning guy. He cares about winning. He cares about his team.

“He’s a good player. I don’t want to kid ourselves. He’s a really talented player, but above that, he’s a tremendous competitor. I think at this level, it has to start with that, and he’s got all those things. So really excited about it.”

Is there anyone early on you’ve seen step up as a leader of this team?

“We got a lot of older guys, so, and you know, in a lot of different ways, it’s been a lot of different guys, but you know, certainly Kory just has- he’s a vocal guy. He’s got the ball in his hands a lot. He’s been around, so he’s very confident in helping someone else with something different, which is maybe different than a guy like let’s say Marcus Johnson, who’s also confident, who also has the ball in his hands a lot, but hasn’t been around the block, so maybe he’s not as comfortable telling an older guy, ‘Hey, when this happens, you should try that.

“So certainly Kory, that’s been something right out of the gates. But we got some other older guys that have had a really good voice, and I think that’s been a strength of ours. We’ve had a lot of guys that have, you know, Cam Heide again’s been in 13 NCAA Tournament games. He’s a guy that’s been around. He’s been in high-level basketball for a long time. So, I think communication in general is a strength of ours. Both the willingness to say something, but more importantly, the willingness to have a teammate say something constructive to you. I think that’s been a real strength of ours. That’s probably been the best.”

I apologize for not knowing names, but the signing from Argentina that’s dealing with the knee. Is he going to be able to play?

“I think he came here with the idea he wouldn’t play this year. I mean, he will get to a point where he would be able to play this year. I think just the timing when the surgery happened and when the injury happened, he would be available to play this year, but he didn’t come here to play this year. Came here to rehab it and get strong, and then, you know, in a year from now he’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

Are there plans to add anybody new to the roster following the new injunction?

“That’s not in the plans right now. We’ve had some conversations about stuff, but we recruited the team that we, you know, as things change, this is max flexibility. You’ve got to roll with the punches as they happen. We built this team to be this team. We were glad. I mean, I think there are probably some, if you had significant holes or a miss, a real miss that you thought was a miss, this would be a time to be able to clean that up.

“We brought guys in here to do the thing that we anticipate them doing. I think it’s hard to bring a guy in right now and then tell a guy you had a role for that you’re going to have a diminished role, and then you know something happens at this injunction, and then it’s overturned. That then you’re going to go back to that guy and say, ‘Hey, by the way, we need you again.’ I think that’s hard.

“Now I think if you missed, I think if you, I think if you had a role that you weren’t sure that this guy was going to be able to do what you want. Maybe you’re a little more likely to do that, or you know. But to each its own. I coach one team. I can only coach one team, and there’ll be some opportunities for guys. But that’s not in our plans right now. Injuries. I think that’d be another reason why somebody might do it. One guy gets hurt, or maybe we’re banking on a freshman to play a large role, and then at this point through the summer, you see he may not be ready for that role. Those are reasons. I mean, there’s reasons that it would happen.

“Depth, maybe you could do it for depth, and we’ve talked about that. Maybe just doing it in a break glass in case of emergency type situation, and I think we see that now with Marcus being out for a couple of days, that you know, hey, we did have one more guy, maybe. So it’s out there. We’ve obviously had conversations and some meetings about it, but it’s not in our immediate plans.”

But your roster’s full, right? Would you have to show someone the door to get someone new?

“No, we would not.”

Are you not at 15 players?

“We are at 15, but there’s a loophole that would allow us to take one more guy in theory.”

I see Coach Dekker running up and down the floor with the new guys. Have you seen him connect with the international guys?

“He’s been unbelievable. It’s been a great addition to our staff, and we’ve had some good additions to the staff. But Sam’s been tremendous, and in so many ways, all the ways that I thought. He’s connected to all these guys. I mean, they respect instantly who he was as a player, both at the collegiate level and at the professional level, and with so many international guys, they know what he’s done on an international level as a player that way.

“But he, at 32 years old and a really high maturity level, has the ability to make the transition and translate what he’s done as a player in a language to players that coaches would like to say in a way that coaches can’t say this is this is what it is. I mean, I remember when I first started coaching, I was 22, and my coach asked me how he should approach the locker room because I had the closest feel for what the players were probably feeling. That’s what it is, and so there’s some real, real distinct benefits that Sam’s been able to have, and the fact that he can play with us still too is an added bonus.

“But he’s been tremendous with his impact on the guys and what he’s been able to do, and how he communicates to them, and from an inspirational standpoint, he still knows how to hold them accountable. It’s not an easy transition to make when you were just playing. He’s handled it extremely well.”