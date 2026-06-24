Everything Lamont Paris said during his summer press conference to discuss offseason

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the team’s offseason.

12 new players were added to the roster, several changes were made to the coaching staff and summer workouts just got underway.

Here’s everything he had to say.

Just, how do you feel you did about addressing positional needs or just experience, anything that you had on the checklist? How did you feel about addressing them?

“Yeah, I think there were a lot of things, I mean a lot of things that we wanted to address. I mean, one, I think as a, as a general group, I think we were trying to improve our overall talent of the group. That’s not to say that there weren’t talented players on last year’s team, but I do think, as a unit, that we needed to be more talented, and so that was one thing we wanted to address. Size, overall size, depth of size, physicality, rebounding … those are some of the basketball things. Generally speaking, though, experience, experience at winning programs, I think it says a lot about your mindset, honestly. If you’ve been somewhere and the expectation has been, and you’ve been a part of it, you look at (Camden) Heide and how many NCAA tournament games he’s played in as a player at multiple programs. Again, you look at (Aleksas) Bieliauskas, who’s been in the NCAA tournament and played, you look at a guy, even Jakub Nečas, as a freshman, went to the NCAA tournament at Duquesne, had a really good game and a win over BYU in that game, and so just, just more guys that have been … you look at guys like Davion Hannah, and what the expectation in that program has been, and just, you know, a variety of players that have been around, you look at the trajectory that George Mason was on, particularly before Kory Mincy had an injury to his shooting hand thumb, and what that team looked like before that happened, so I think that was a thing, that was a real thing.

“We’ve gotten some guys that are that have been coached by some guys that I’ve been familiar with in terms of what they’re about and what coaching looks like for them, and that was something that was important to me, not that they would be my buddies, but I know how they’ve been coached, some of these guys, so those were some of the things. Skill is always been a thing that I’ve been interested in, but those were some of the immediate things that we wanted to address, just in terms of experience, we got guys that have played on winning teams at this level, more guys. We got probably guys that we were involved in more dogfights to acquire their services. A lot of that had to do with Wendy’s conversations. The “market” is very fluid in the transfer portal, as you may or may not know, extremely fluid, and so as trajectories were ascending, we were able to be involved in significantly more battles in this round than we were a year ago. And that is even to say these battles were even, the numbers were even crazier this year, but we were still able to be in there, thanks to the support of our administration and all those around that we were able to be in there in some real battles. It was stressful, they were, you know, the sense of urgency that was involved in some of these battles that went from zero to 100 in terms of how immediate certain things had to be, had to happen.

“So while that was stressful, it was nice to be able to be in there, you know, sparring and and throwing blows and making adjustments and moves and ultimately coming out on the on the on the winning end of those, you know. Not to not to keep going too long, but I look at it, you know, this is what every agent says in 2026. It all starts off the same, the conversation always starts off with this obligatory statement, money, it’s not about the money. And then, as we continue to move on, I will say, I don’t know if there was one player that we were able to, one new player that we got to come here that we ended up the second highest payer. I don’t think that ever happened; we were always the highest payer. So, I mean, that’s just that’s where we are. It’s what it is. There’s still all these other things that go into it. You have to identify guys that fit systematically. You’ve got to identify and address needs that you want. You’ve got to have these pieces come together the right way, but you’re also doing it as you’re looking at overall a different level of group of players while you’re making those decisions than what we were a year ago.”

There’s a lot of international talent on this team, even some of the guys that are in college here are from other countries. What went into that approach this offseason with bringing in some of those guys, and what kind of difference do you anticipate that making for, you know, compared to past years?

“I’ll preface it with this: I’ve always been a big fan of international players. I’m no stranger to international flavor on my team, dating back even to, at my time in Chattanooga, we had Silvio De Sousa, who was from Angola. We had two different Nigerians that were on our team. We had a Serbian, we had a man from France, we had a Spaniard on our team. One of my favorite players of all time, by the way, Casey’s listening. But I think there are a couple of things. One, their perspective is different than general, I’m speaking in generalizations; their perspective in basketball for this opportunity is different than American-born players in terms of just what the opportunity means. Generally speaking, it’s a different perspective, and I like having some of that perspective on our team. You know, those guys have been shooting from the international three-point line their entire lives, versus going from high school, then when you get to college, you’re shooting from the college three-point line. Stylistically, there’s typically been a concentration earlier in their lives on some fundamentals, some fundamental things, and skill, and there’s just some differences that way. And so I’ve always valued that. I value diversity on our team, also.

“I think the experience of these young men is enhanced by having people from different walks of life with different paths that have gotten here all coming together for one common goal. It turns out that a lot of them were forwards or centers, and so that’s I think really where those they focused on skilled, bigger guys earlier. If you look in the NBA, between the Greek Freak and between Jokic and between all these international, Porzingis, the list goes on and on and on and on of taller than average guys that are incredibly skilled, and so that’s one thing that has just been an emphasis in some of these countries outside of America, and so that’s why that’s that’s why I value the diversifying our team in that way. But also the markets a little different, and with getting some guys directly from another country, you know, with one of the additions to our staff, it’s like you have an idea of what international connections are, and then we added Bob Donewald to our staff, and this is a guy who’s been over there for a large portion of his career as a head coach in a variety of different countries, and then the connections that he has, you see what real international connections look like. International connections that move the needle, and I think probably above all else I was really impressed with the information, the real information that he was able to get in a very quick manner, versus oftentimes with some of the internationals you kind of get a stock answer, and you’re wondering, okay, is that really the root of what’s happening, or is this what they really mean, and, and Bob, in particular, was really able to get to the bottom of some of those things that allowed us to move very, very quickly in a time where you know seconds seem like hours, seem like days. But anyway, yeah, so we’ll have a good influx of international flavor on our team. I’ve spoken to a couple of them today, couple of them are playing with their national teams right now, and so won’t be on campus for a little while, but they’re very excited again, and incredibly appreciative of the opportunity that lies in front of them.”

You mentioned, obviously, not that many high schoolers, you brought in, Marcus (Johnson), being one of the big ones. What drew you to him, and I know the familiarity with Meechie, but what kind of impact do you expect from your one from Marcus?

“Yes, good question. You know, part of what went into the process of getting Marcus to come here involved a lot of different things. One, you know, his family, I’ve had a comfortability with them for years and years, so they understood in their minds what this opportunity would look like. Obviously, having Meechie be able to tell Marcus what practice was like every single day, who I am as a human being, how he’s going to be coached, what that looks like, the dissemination of information, and how that’s presented to a young player who’s trying to figure some things out. I think all those really helped, but also part of it in this, in our cell to Marcus was that we’ll have a real role for you, you know, and I think if you look around the landscape right now, there just aren’t. There are way less, I mean, maybe in football, probably has been like that longer, because it’s the physicality difference between an 18-year-old and football and a 22-year-old has probably always been like that. But in basketball, you can overcome some of that just because you’re such a good, talented basketball player, and so, what’s happening right now, as the average age of college basketball continues to get older, some of these high-level recruits aren’t playing a big role. It’s just not in the cards for them to play a good role, unless they have a crazy level of overachievement.

“Our sell to Marcus was that we’re bringing you in here for a role that’s a real role, and that’s part of the reason why you should come here. It doesn’t mean you have to put the whole team on your back or do anything that’s outside of the norms of the realms of what a freshman might do, but it also means that there’s going to be a real role for you, and so I think he’s really looking forward to that. He’s a really hard worker, he’s a competitor, he’s got, he’s got a good level of toughness, he’s got, you know, he’s got that burst, that explosive burst physically that we’ve gotten used to from the likes of Meechie Johnson, he’s really fast and explosive athletically, different games he’s got a different flare and shake, he moves differently than what a Meechie Johnson does, and but anyway, a big part of it was just that he’s got a real opportunity and a real role on a team, he’ll be surrounded with a lot of older guys. I think that’s a way to bring younger guys along. You look at Collin Murray-Boyles in his freshman year. It was Collin mixed in with some older guys that embraced Collin and Collin’s growth, and so, and Collin thrived under those circumstances.”

In this era of the transfer portal, what’s the key to getting these guys to put the bond together as a team, especially when it comes to trusting each other out on the court?

“Yeah, I think some of it happens, some of it you try to get done just in the recruiting process, in terms of trying to vet players in non-basketball ways, is the best that you can. Now that’s more difficult because the window is smaller, the recruiting window is smaller, and that’s what you’re alluding to, but I think a big part of it too, then is is is playing, you know. This was our first week of workouts. We pushed it back a little bit because of some of these aforementioned international guys that will be arriving to campus later. We didn’t want to get too far down the road before they got here, so we bumped everything back a couple of weeks. So next week we’ll start actually playing, and I think that’s a big part is just playing, getting them comfortable with one another, constantly preaching and understanding, and you do some of this during the recruiting. I don’t, like I said, Marcus will have a role. We recruited in a way that there’s a real role for a lot of these guys, so it won’t be one guy trying to outshine another guy and prove that he’s better than another guy.

“I think there’s a level of competition in that that may not be healthy for a team sport, and so I think playing a lot will be one thing, the other thing that should pay huge dividends for us is that we’re taking the international trip now that the rule change that you can do it more often, because we normally would have only been eligible next year, but just the amount of time that the guys give, you get 10 practices that lead up into that. So, rather than doing these one-hour workouts, you’ll be able to have some full practices. The amount of time that these guys are going to spend together on these trips, you know, they think it’s about the X’s and O’s and playing, but really it’s more about, like, you mentioned the word trust, that’s a big part of it. It’s a big part of it. They have to trust when they give the ball up that it’s going to come back eventually, or if it’s hard enough. It’s hard to look good if you never touch the ball. They have to trust they’re going to touch the ball, they have to trust that they have a valued role, that they’re a valuable piece of what’s happening, and so I hate to keep referencing two full seasons ago with that group, but you look at guys like a Stephen Clark, right, who was probably relatively unheralded in the world of transfers at that time, who played a pivotal role. He was an experienced guy, he knew what the role was, and he was able to go out there and touch the ball and move the ball and be a part of what we did, and had a great experience because of that, but I think playing is a big part of it.

“We do some other things off the court, you know, we went over to one of our assistant coaches’ houses and cooked out, I grilled up some burgers, dogs, and brats, and so nobody got sick from any of those yet, but that was a success. You know, it’s funny to watch them grow, you know. One guy gets into the swimming pool, all of a sudden everybody’s in the swimming pool. So it just says those kinds of things really work to kind of break down some walls, and everybody’s in the same boat, and they can start to trust one another, because that’s what the name of the game ultimately is.”

Last season’s group, you know, been an older team, kind of shot more threes, group before that, maybe a little bit younger, kind of got to the rim. Just when you’re building a roster from scratch this year, kind of, what are some things you were able to take from both of those groups into this group?

“Yeah, good question. I mean, I used the peanut butter and jelly sandwich analogy before, and I still think that holds true, you know. I think the strength of our team last season was was on the perimeter, and you know, I don’t think it was any secret that there were some deficiencies in the front court at times, whether that was due to physicality, the ability to rebound, perimeter shooting, whatever that was, and then a year before that, our strength was, you know, with Collin and Nick (Pringle), was our front court, and so I think we’ve done a good job of, in the diversification process of getting some front court and back court combinations that I think can be really good together, but so I think that’s a big thing to learn from, you know, you also learn that, in that year with with Collin and Nick… I don’t, I don’t know whether to say one year ago or two years ago now, but so in the 2024-25 season, you know, if you look at, we had an ability to rebound the ball, and our interior defense was good, and those guys played a physical brand of basketball. And because of that, in the year that was the best year on record, these are not my words – In the history of college basketball, any league ever, and dating back to any time in college basketball, the SEC was the best ever, and we had seven games that were four points or less, because we were able to do some of those things. Now we didn’t make shots the way we needed to it in crunch time. We maybe turned the ball over.

“You look at Florida, who was national champs that year, and they had to, we had a double-figure lead, they had to press us, and at the end we coughed it up some, and that’s how they ended up winning the game on a buzzer beater. Auburn was another game that was like that. So, with the physicality and the ability to rebound that we had in a game, and with a team like that, that team was a good team. It was unfortunate that we ran into what we ran into that particular year in the conference, but that was a good team; that team had a chance to win a lot of games, honestly. And so I think we’ve addressed some of those things to where rebounding will be a priority for us, you know, the possession doesn’t end until but a couple of ways, you would turn the ball over, the other team scores, or you rebound a miss. It’s the only way that you get the ball back, and so we need to be able to rebound misses better. And so I think we’ve addressed that with some of the guys that we got coming in, just some guys that are naturally better rebounders and more aggressive to rebound, and historically they have, they have rebounded the ball.”

With Juan (Fernandez) and Hugo (Lopez), obviously those guys are helping that rebounding perspective that you mentioned. Just when you’re watching them, identifying them, what stood out about them, they would then get in maybe a little bit later, does them having that older kind of experience are going to help them be able to just kind of hit the ground running?

“Yeah, good question. Yeah, certainly, their physicality and experience, you know, Hugo is a very physical, hard playing guy, and in our league, the value in that has really turned to be at a premium, and so he won’t be afraid to be physical and do it with good size, effort, and energy and physicality, so and then Juan with just with his length and size, and he’s been around the block, so he’s seen really physical players, he’s seen really athletic players, he’s seen a lot, and so he’s learned how to manipulate the game to where it suits him, and so those were things. He’s just an experienced guy that he’s just, he knows how to manipulate the game. That’s probably one of the best compliments that I can give him. If it’s being played this way, if he’s being officiated that way, he knows how to manipulate the game to where he can be a very effective player in the game, doesn’t get frazzled too often.

“And so those are things, but I do think that the fact that those guys are older, it’ll help them get acclimated a little bit earlier. We’ll also, again, because these will be 10 practices, full practices that we’ll have, we’ll look at running it a little bit more like an NBA, an NBA preseason combine type situation, where maybe in the morning we’re doing a lot of learning and some skill work, and then we come back later in the afternoon with some short effective two-a-days to do a lot of playing at that time, and, but we’ve done that before, you know. Silvio De Sousa, who I mentioned, transferred to us at Chattanooga, didn’t get there until August when the school year started, and as an experienced guy, he was able to catch on pretty quickly, and you know, I think having the vast majority of guys here, those guys would be quick learners, hopefully, and just with their experience and maturity, I don’t anticipate that that part of it will be too much of a setback to not be there, and they’re also playing, you know, again, Juan is playing for his national team in Argentina, so he’s playing against really good competition, he’s working out a couple of times a day, he’s not just laying on a couch doing nothing on vacation, so he’s working hard.”

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You talked a lot about the market for guys in the transfer portal. Do you feel like you guys had to pay maybe a tax for the struggles of the last two years?

“Well, you know, I don’t know that there’s a direct correlation for that. I think rather than a tax, I think there probably are some programs that would get a perceived discount. I probably would say that. There’s some guys that are like, okay, here’s what the market number is, we’ll come in just under that. Now if you want to come here, you either want to come here or you don’t want to come here. We can’t say that. That’s not us, that’s not the majority of teams, honestly, but that’s that’s certainly not us. And so, rather than being a tax for us based upon that, I do think there’s a discount that, that’s out there for certain programs, and so I mean, I think the wins and losses, that’s a normal recruiting thing that you have to overcome. It always has been, you know. It was in year two. We lost a lot of games in year one, and we came back with a team in year two that was able to win the most games regular season ever.

“So that’s part of coaching and recruiting. I love recruiting, but when you get into those conversations and your number is lower, those conversations are very short conversations. We had some long conversations, we were able to alleviate some of those concerns for people. So I think we were competitive in the market. I think we also then won some of those battles for a variety of reasons, familiarity with our program. If you look at the case of like a Marcus Johnson, opportunity that’s out there, if you look at a guy like Davion Hannah, and then sometimes we just, we out recruited some people, but we did it within the framework of what the market value was for these guys. We were able to be competitive. I want to stress that. I can’t stress that enough, and again, I can’t, no one going into 2026-27 would be more grateful for what this, our administration has has been able to do to recognize where we were, what was happening, and where we need to go to recruit in a way that you can address needs with players that have had experience at this level on winning teams that kind of do the things that you want them to do.”

I’ll ask to expand on that a little bit, you know, just beyond the financial resources, you’ve added an extra assistant coach to the staff, you’ve got David Duquette come in. It seems like resources beyond just financially, player-wise, have been upped. Was that a big part of the conversation between you and Jeremiah (Donati)? And how does that change things for you guys as a program, in terms of, you know, being able to be competitive?

Yeah, I mean, I can’t give Jeremiah enough credit, because you know, some of these things were his ideas, you know, in terms of just, ‘Hey, where are we from a staffing standpoint, and what are any other needs that might be out there? What would help you?’ And I’ve normally just been throughout my career, you have to understand where I came from and how I got here. It’s just roll sleeves up and do it all. I mean, all of us. And so, but there is real value, and particularly as you’re talking about a time when money matters more, you know. 10 years ago, it was.. I don’t know if your practice facility was nicer, I guess. Maybe you can talk your way out of an inferior practice facility or game arena, but it’s hard to talk your way out of money, a difference in money, and so, in that, with that in mind, it’s also then maybe harder to say, ‘Hey, let’s add another staff member, or do we want to try to add another player?’ One of those guys is going to be more impactful on game day than the other, and it’s the player, and so for Jeremiah, and in the administrative team, but a lot of this was him to say, ‘Hey, let’s do this, let’s be competitive in the in the market space, and let’s not do it at the extent or to the extent that we’re hurting ourselves from a staffing standpoint, too.’

“So we were able to do both of those, and we’ve, you know, again, we have an extra staff member, we had David Duquette that was in here, I mean, he has since taken an NBA job, as it turns out, and so, but which is to say, we had the right guy in here for that, but I just think our commitment in general to all that stuff has been really good, and so you’re able to, you know, we’ll have more manpower in terms of trying to help develop some of these guys, we just will have an extra human being that will be really focused on addressing some of these needs that we’ve identified with some of these players, and so just, you know… Garth Glissman, I was at the SEC meetings, and he said, ‘You know, the head coaches today,’ he said he was … and Garth was in the NBA for a long time, and he was like, ‘You’re actually, you’re doing the job in the NBA of the head coach of the assistant general manager,’ and there was one other title that he did. He said, ‘I’m not saying that just to say that, that’s just what your job has turned into.’ And so, just, there’s a, there’s a world where you are benefiting, you know? I think the old law of diminishing returns? Yeah, surely, at some point, I guess you would, but there’s real value in having more human resources at your disposal in this climate than there probably ever has been.”

You’ll get into preseason, and you know the national guys will start talking to Philly airways, all that kind of thing. But they might mention the term hot seat in relation to this year. What do you think about that? How do you deal with that throughout the season?

“We have a job to do. We’ve worked really hard to recruit the players that we.. that we want that can help us win, and so that’s where our focus will be. I just, you know, I’ve never really been big on most of that, and that’s probably also why when we won again the most regular season games in school history, I also wasn’t around putting a lot of things on social media. ‘We did that!’ We didn’t, you know, I have a job to do, and so I stay laser focused on what that job is, laser focused on what that job is, in and how we can do that to the best of our abilities. And a big part of us doing that to the best of our abilities, the biggest part of us doing that to the best of our abilities is the ability to attract players that do things out on the court, that’s our biggest, that’s the biggest role in our biggest ability to have the best chance. I just don’t remember a really good team that didn’t have players that people thought were good at one point or another. I just, you know, again that year we had Ta’Lon (Cooper) and Meechie, ended up both on the all-conference team. Michigan won the national championship last year. They had three guys that went in the lottery.”

About Kory (Mincy) specifically, what gives you confidence in him at the point, and then more broadly, like just from a ball handling standpoint in general, seems like you’ve got a variety of guys who who can do that with variety different skill sets. How good do you feel about just the ball handling situation in general?

“Kory is a very, very competitive young man, really competitive. I think that serves any, any athlete well. But certainly that will, that will serve him well. He’s very experienced, he’s done it, he’s come up through the ranks, he’s done it at every level, he’s done it everywhere that he’s been. Again, I look back to what their team was doing before he got hurt, and they still had a good year. I mean, they were in the NIT, they advanced in the NIT, like they still had a good year, but their trajectory was certainly an NCAA tournament team, and his trajectory was potentially player to year in that conference before he got hurt, and he fought through. He’s tough. He fought all the way through, and still played clearly not at 100% in terms of his ability to perform the way that he wanted to. So that gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve seen him, I’ve played against him again. I know who he’s been coached by, particularly, when he was at (Presbyterian College), I mean, I’ve always been really impressed with that coach, and I tell him every time we play him, but I feel really good about him, his ability, his feel, you know, we’ve done some things, some drills already, you could just see he’s been around the block, he knows some things, and has seen some things.

“We got a lot of other guys that can handle the ball too. You get a young guy like Marcus, who’s played the point guard his entire life. That’s what he’s done, that’s always what he’s done. He’s a high level young guy, he’s a young guy, nonetheless, but again, a young guy surrounded by veteran guys, experienced guys, older guys are going to help bring him along. Some of our other guys have been the secondary ball handler in plenty of situations, which in this league I think your secondary ball handler is very important. I think your tertiary ball handler is an important role, right? You look at us again, two years ago, when we had Ta’Lon and Meechie, but we also had some other guys that could, that could do it when people tried to take those guys out of the game or double team those guys. So I think having a few, a variety of guys that are competent and capable to handle the ball against some of the athletes and some of the pressure that we go against, but I think we did a good job of addressing that and have a variety of guys that are that are comfortable and confident with their ability to handle the ball.”

Talk about the recruitment of the international guys, how, how much tougher is it? I mean, you high school guys in the round, you can go to all these different stops, and is it more doing Zoom calls, and that, or do you go overseas? And how much was Coach Donewald involved in process?

“Yeah, I didn’t go overseas. Now, I mean, if you looked as we progressed through the portal, and and you saw a lot of these big targets coming off of the board, you saw more head coaches going overseas to see some of these guys, because it’s one thing to take a flyer on some of these guys, but when you need them to be a main, your main, main guy, some of these guys, you needed to see some of these guys, and so some of those guys did that. Coach Donewald did travel abroad. A lot of this was after the portal, though. You’re making quick decisions in the portal, you’re moving fast. A couple of our international guys as already mentioned, played college basketball here in the states already, and then, and then a couple of them are guys that are maybe in a little … their role is going to be a little bit different, potentially, and then one of them was a guy that you know we had a really good source that has been around a lot of really good players, we knew guys that played in that league that had played against him. I had one of my former players called me, and, you know, compared him to, compared him extremely favorably in his estimation to a couple high level college guys that have also been over there that are from that country, so we were pretty confident and pretty sure about, about the likes of Juan, for example, just we had done a lot of research on him when his name came to the table. We were in pretty early with that, and then again, we acquired some information. It was funny how that went, but we acquired some information in the 11th hour that allowed us to get it over the finish line, and so those are the kind of the nooks and crannies when you’re dealing with some of the international guys that you have to be in the shadows and find this piece of information out, or this is the main thing that’s important with this, or they’re saying that it’s this, but it’s really that. There’s some challenges to it, and so having some getting real intel was extremely valuable for us in winning some of those recruiting battles.”

Honestly, it’s still early getting into practice and all that, but with Sam Dekker, how can you see him making impact already?

“Yeah, Sam’s been great. His energy is tremendous, tremendous energy. He wants to conquer the world right away, which I love, but the number of these guys that are here on campus that have already asked to do extra work with Coach Dekker, which I always make sure I try to call him, you know, Coach Dekker versus Sam. It’s just second nature to me, but in my attempt to help him progress in this, I think that’s also important. He’s not their buddy, but he can connect with some of these guys in a way, you know, every guy that we have on our team probably watched the draft last night, right, and so I just think Sam’s perspective — there’s no one on our staff that can explain some of the things that he’s been through that our guys want to go through, the way that Sam can do that. He has tremendous energy, he has a really, really, really good feel for the game, he … I’ll tell you what he’s done for a guy that this is his first coaching experience, is he’s done a good job early on of of taking what his workout would look like as a guy who’s trying to compete at the at the highest, highest level, you know, he was in the NBA for five or six years, and then, and then adjusting it in a way that it can be digested from college-aged players. That’s not easy, that’s not easy for anyone to do, you know, if you look at college basketball coaches, college coaches in general, it’s not like it was the Kobe Bryants of the world don’t always make the best coaches. Sometimes those guys just don’t have it within them to explain things that they understand and have the patience to do that in a way again that these guys can digest it, and Sam’s done that really well early on, and so really happy with him, and where he’s been, and he’s just eager, and the guys can see that, and it’s just his interaction with the guys has been amazing, and their response to him has been tremendous.”

You mentioned there are going to be some guys that aren’t here right now. I think you mentioned Juan specifically, as one is playing with his international team. Who are the other guys that aren’t here right now? And do you have, like, an approximate, like, timeline for when they will be here?

“Juan, Jakub Nečas is another one, he’s playing with his team. He’s from the Czech Republic. He’s playing with his national team. I spoke with him today. So they just started with their practices again. These guys, it’s different, so they’re playing with their national team. He told me he was about to go back into the gym for his second session today, so you don’t have as much worry about what they’re doing while they’re over there, and that they’ll be a little bit late to the party, but they’ll be up to speed in terms of what their individual game looks like, and it’ll be just about consuming and learning what we’ve learned here. So those are two of them, Hugo is not here yet also Some of it with some of them also, the visa situations have been, there have been some challenges, I think, worldwide right now with getting visas, and so some, some of that will be that, but, but those two in particular, Jakub and Juan, theirs was already baked into being here later due to their participation with their national team, which I think is an important thing, the same way it is with the young guys right now that are on their way to Turkey, the young Americans that are representing the United States on their way to Turkey. I think it’s so valuable and very important to them. So, I didn’t want to bring those guys all the way back here to report here on June 7, be here for two weeks, have to go back to their home countries on June 22 or first, do all that, come back here again, and then there’s another thing later that they have to do too, so I just pushed it all back. They’re older guys, more mature guys, they appreciated the fact that I did that, and the vast majority of our guys will be here, and then we’ll be joined from those guys a little bit later.”

Going back to the Bahamas trip. Just, how did that, how did that all come together once? I guess you learned that you could do it earlier than previously, and what’s kind of the excitement between, I guess, you and the team?

“Yeah, well, first of all, let me say this again, we’re talking about these commitments that that we have made, and Jeremiah has been the leader in that being eligible to go to one of these things does not mean that you’re resourced and funded to go to one of these things. There’s a difference in the two, and so we made the commitment to do that, you know, because I think he also sees the real value in this day and age, where you have so many new faces, and what the benefits of doing that are, and the practices that lead up to it, and all those things.

“But a tremendous amount of excitement. I did it in Canada once before, and I actually liked it there, particularly Toronto. I’d never been to Toronto. I was ignorant to Canada. I thought Canada was Windsor. I’m from Northwest Ohio. Windsor is the closest part of Canada. There’s another whole Canada’s different than just Windsor. Sorry if anybody’s from Windsor and takes that personally. But anyway, I thought about going back to Toronto, particularly with Collin being up there, and that, but for us, the Bahamas is so close. I normally base it off with the GI. I’m in it for what the benefits of the thing are. You know, some people like to do it because you can go to Europe. But then you go to Europe, I think you got to be there for 10 days. I think it’s so we do it based on what’s the closest in the Bahamas, is you know, it’s a 90-minute flight from here, and so, but, but there’s a tremendous amount … that makes the guys more excited when you tell them that you’re going to go to Ottawa. We told them before we were going to Ottawa, this is when I was at Wisconsin, we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to Ottawa, we’re going to Toronto.’ ‘Yeah?’ Niagara Falls. Now, when we got there, we had the greatest time ever. Sam was on that trip. You have to ask him. We had an unbelievable time.

“But much more excited these guys would be to tell them that we’re going to go to the Bahamas, and so they are. It’s in their minds, it’s viewed as a treat at the end of the summer. We work really hard while we’re here, we’d go down there, we play some games again, for them it’s all in the games for me, it’s all in everything outside of the games. Honestly, in the games, I want to have everyone get involved, I want them to have fun, and I want to have no injuries. Those are my real takeaways from the actual games. These practices leading up to the games extremely valuable, the time with one another in unfamiliar circumstances, extremely important for the growth of your group. So, that’s what, but they’re really excited. We’re really excited. It’s a great opportunity again. I thank our administrative team for the support to do that, and so we’re really looking forward to all the things that come up, and getting those other guys back here on campus, and having them be involved with those 10 practices as we get ready to go down there and spend some good time in the Bahamas.”