Everything Monte Lee said after first game in charge of South Carolina

South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee spoke to the media following the team’s 3-2 loss to Arkansas on Saturday. It was his first game in charge of the Gamecocks after previous head coach Paul Mainieri stepped down from his position Saturday morning.

Here’s everything Lee had to say.

Opening statement

“Really proud of how hard our guys fought today. Couldn’t have asked for more out of Amp Phillips. He was absolutely tremendous. Momentum in the game of baseball is today’s starting pitcher, and he gave us everything he possibly could have given us today.

“We faced a really good arm today. [Arkansas’ Hunter] Dietz certainly gave us fits throughout the whole game. But really proud of Beau Hollins today. Beau did a great job down in the order. I know he’s been scuffling some this year, but he’s been swinging a bat better here lately. Came up with some huge hits for us. Tyler Bak came up with a big-hit RBI there later in the ball game.

“It’s just unfortunate. We had the lead there with two outs in the ninth, and we didn’t make a play to tie the ball game. And then, went in extras and just couldn’t come up with a hit, couldn’t get runners on base and find a way to win the game. We got to do a better job, just as a program and as a team, of being able to move on. We don’t make a play there at the end of the game, and I felt like it was a gut punch — which it was — but teams that are tough…

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“You know, we’ve got to find that toughness in being able to move on. We had the last at-bat in the ninth. We had the opportunity to find a way to win that game late. But we’ve got to be able to move on. That’s something that, as the head coach, I’ve got to find a way to develop that toughness within the team.

“I know the boys are disappointed, and they fought as hard as they could today, but when we didn’t make that play there at the end of the game… We just got to be able to flush it and move on and find a way to win anyway. That’s the bottom line.”

What was your message to the guys before the game as you’re giving them the talk for the first time in the guy in the head coach’s chair?

“Well, the first thing that I told them is, ‘Look, guys. We can do one of two things. We can either give up or give it everything we got.’

“And that’s the bottom line. We’re going to give this thing everything we got. They’re going to get my very best every single day. They’re going to get this staff’s best every single day. And I’m going to encourage these guys. I’m going to build their confidence. We’ll be as positive as we can. We’re going to coach them hard. We’re going to be honest with them. The biggest keys for us right now is, we just got to coach these guys as hard as we can and teach them after the games, go over things that we need to improve on daily and work on to improve. We’re going to give it everything we got to get it going in the right direction.”

You are just one play away from winning that game right there. This team, obviously, has a lot of talent. Results haven’t really reflected that this year. Now that you’re the guy here, how close do you feel like this team is to turning a corner, eventually getting over that hump?

“Well, like I just said, it’s very simple to me. I’ve been in the game for 26 years, and I’ve seen this game happen a number of times, okay? And if we’re going to get over that bump and win a game like this, again, mental toughness by definition: your ability to handle adversity and remain calm and move on. That’s what true mental toughness is in an athlete — when something does not go our way, we have to be able to flush it and move on and still have that confidence and belief that we’re going to win this game. We’re going to find a way to win this game. And that was the message that I gave the team after the game.

“I was super proud of how we competed. I mean, we played as hard as we could. We played a really good baseball game. Are there some things that we needed to do a better job of? Absolutely. But when adversity hits us, we just have to be able to move on. That was my biggest message for the guys, is we just got to find a way to win anyway.

“And we’ll get there. We’ll certainly get there. It’s just a process. It’s not something that’s going to change overnight. But my message to them after the game was, absolutely, ‘I will not tolerate guys being down in the dumps, poor body language after something doesn’t go our way. We got to carry ourselves like winners.’ Great players, they act differently than they feel. When things aren’t going your way, you still got to carry yourself like I’m a good player, even though you may be torn up inside about something that just happened. It’s just winning behaviors that we have to find in these guys.

“I can tell you this; we’re going to get it out of them. And I certainly believe that we’ve got great players in this program. We’ve got great kids in this program. We just got to keep coaching them, encouraging them, making them believe in each other every single day, pointing out the good things — and there were a lot of good things in this game today — and working on the things we need to improve on.”

Today was a pretty whirlwind day for you. Can you take us through when you learned there’d be a change and that you would be taking over this baseball program?

“I got in this morning and, quite honestly, was here for quite some time and didn’t really know what was about to happen. I was preparing for the game, just like I normally would: looking at video of the starter, putting together the batting practice routine and the cage routine for the guys — kind of normal game-day things that I would do. And then, we were called into the office, and Paul shared with us the news. We didn’t have a lot of time, really, to think about it. The guys were coming in for their pregame meal and all their pregame work, so we had a very short amount of time to be able to make the adjustments that we needed to make to get ready for the game.

“Just did the very best that I could. I talked to the staff as quickly as I could about what I expected out of them today and moving forward. I talked to the team, again, briefly. And, then we went to work. So yeah, it was an absolute whirlwind. But look, I’ve been through plenty of situations in my life where you got to make adjustments, and you got to lead. And that’s the bottom line. It’s my responsibility to lead this team and to lead this program, no matter what the circumstances are. I can assure you, I’m going to be 100% accountable for everything that goes on with this team. And I’ll do everything in my power to get this team ready to play tomorrow and get this team better.”

You talked about how you’ve been in this coaching business for 20-plus years. Have you experienced a day like today? And what does it look like from the top down, you and your coaching staff, to lead with the ‘move on’ mentality and ‘Don’t feel bad for yourself, but we got to go compete?’ What does that look like for the coaching staff?

“The first thing that you have to do as a leader of a program is, you got to walk the walk and talk the talk yourself. I think the first step in all of it is, you want the players to be confident, and I have to carry myself with confidence. If we want them to have great body language when things don’t go well, I have to do the same thing. I have to model the type of behaviors that I want out of the team. And I also have to show them that, whatever situations happen, good or bad, that I’m ready for them and that I can handle them, just like they need to be. So I think that’s the first key. It’s just accountability for everything that I do as the coach and that we do as the players.

“I got in this business many, many years ago with one simple rule, and that’s to live a life of servitude for the players. I’ve said that many, many times. My responsibility and my role as a baseball coach is to serve the players, and I’m going to do that to the very best of my ability and make sure that they know that the priority in this program is the players. It’s not anything staff-wise or anything else; it’s the players. We’ve got to serve the players and make sure the players are in a good position to go out and play their best baseball. That’s what we’re going to do as a staff.”

Focusing a little more on the game itself, the errors with KJ [Scobey] have probably come as a surprise. Is there anything that you’ve noticed, maybe even with the move to shortstop, that’s led to him having as many errors as he’s had?

“Well, number one, is there a difference between playing third base and shortstop? Absolutely. You certainly have more range to cover at shortstop. Third base is a very reactionary position.

“But look, KJ is our guy. My message to him after the game — and I tried to pump him up in front of the team — is, ‘Look, dude. You’re our guy.’ Was it tough when it happened? Yeah, you got two outs in the ninth with a lead; they tie the ball game. Is that tough to absorb, as a coach and as a player? A hundred percent. But my thoughts immediately turned to, ‘I want to see how we respond now, and we have to make sure that we’re able to turn the page.’ And he’s got to turn the page. He’s just got to stay confident; he’s got to stay aggressive. He can’t have any apprehension whatsoever in how he plays defense. And I think that’s the key.

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“I think it’s also, we don’t need to make a thing a thing. If we make a thing a thing, sometimes, it doesn’t get better. He’s our guy, and I expect him to just go out there and play aggressively and do what he does.”

Mainieri mentioned at the start of the season that Talmadge [LeCroy] was calling pitches. Is that something that’s going to continue, or is that something that you’ll change later? How are you going to handle that?

“Talmadge did not call pitches today. So to answer your question, that was one of the first changes that we made. I felt like Terry [Rooney] and Gordo [Chris Gordon] are in the dugout together, and I wanted them to tag-team the pitch-calling today. I wanted to take that off of his plate. It’s a lot to ask out of Talmadge to call pitches, to hit, to do all the things that he has to do and provide leadership for the team.

“One of the first things that I did was I told Talmdge this morning after everything happened that, ‘Hey, I don’t want you calling pitches. I just want you to focus on catching and competing in the batter’s box and being a great leader.’ So Terry and Chris tag-teamed the pitch-calling for the day, and they will do that moving forward.”

You mentioned that in the lead-up to the game, there were adjustments that you made. Telling LeCroy that was one of them. But what other adjustments did you have with your new responsibilities?

“Basic adjustments. Just our batting practice routine, just went to what I’ve done in the past — put on my offensive signs. Really just implementing the things that they need to be aware of that I believe in. Nothing crazy. It was more about the routine — the pregame routines — just how we do defensive work, how we do batting practice, and then, the offensive signs.”

Going back to Gordon and Rooney, how much will you be leaning on the other guys on the staff? How is it going to work with the balancing of everything as the interim here?

“Well, I’ve been a head coach for 14 years, so I have plenty of experience with staffs. I also have been blessed to work, even as an assistant coach, with some amazing head coaches, and seen how they’ve done it. I’m going to have a say in everything, and I’m going to be involved in everything. It’s all about communication.

“But I also think you have to empower your assistant coaches and people on your staff to do their job. I’ve got to give them the confidence that they’re in charge of the pitching, or John [Hendry]’s in charge of the catching, coaching third base. I’m not going to second guess them; I’m not going to come down on them. I’m just going to ask them good questions, make sure we’re on the same page about how we’re going to pitch a guy, who are we bringing in out of the bullpen if we have a lead, who do we want to bring in if we’re down — just making sure we’re on the same page and that I agree with their thoughts in regards to today’s game and how we’re going to manage the pitching staff.

“They were great today. I met with those guys after the news broke about today’s game and how we’re going to manage the game. Quite honestly, it worked out exactly the way that we wanted it to. We brought Alex [Valentin] in, we felt like, at the right time. Amp had thrown 88 pitches. Amp came out, and it was a very emotional at-bat, his last out of the game. So we felt like, based on the emotions of the moment for Amp, that was the right time to move to Alex with six outs to go. And it just didn’t work out for us.

“But yeah, just a lot of communication with the staff, just making sure that we’re all on the same page moving forward, day in and day out.”

You’re from the Midlands, and you’ve been tied to this program for so long. What were the emotions like for you today, as you found out that you’re going to be on the top step?



“My first college baseball game was at Sarge Frye Field. My first football game that I ever attended was at Williams-Brice [Stadium] in 1984. When I was a kid, we were season ticket holders. I grew up going to the football games; I grew up coming to the baseball games at Sarge Frye.

“It was a dream come true when Ray Tanner gave me the opportunity to be a part of this staff in the fall of 2002. I was a school teacher who was a volunteer coach at a junior college when he gave me an opportunity to be a part of this staff. So it’s a dream come true, to be honest with you, to be to be able to be a part of this staff, to coach here at the University of South Carolina. I’ve had some wonderful times here. Been through some really tough times, as well, but I’m grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for the good and all the tough times, too, and I’m grateful to be here today. So it means a lot to me.”

“I’ve coached in the state of South Carolina my whole life. I’ve lived here my whole life. Nobody, I think, loves baseball in this state more than I do. So to be given this opportunity, I’m grateful for it.

“It was a really tough day considering how it started. I feel so bad for Coach Mainieri and how it ended — you know, a man that’s a Hall of Famer, was the most active winning coach in college baseball. But I’m very grateful, again, to be a part of this program and to be leading this team. Just got to make the most of it, right now, for these kids. Got to put these kids first and not worry about anything else. Got to put the team first, the players first, move forward and get ready for tomorrow.”

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