Everything Monte Lee said after South Carolina's Friday loss to Georgia

South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee spoke to the media following the team’s 5-2 defeat to Georgia on Friday. Here’s everything he had to say.

That game ultimately was decided on one pitch, or is that unfair?

“Well, I felt so bad for [KJ Scobey]. We had two outs in the [second] inning. And look, we created the mess with the ‘free 90s.’ We had an opportunity to get off the field, and I just feel so bad. He had the sun in his eyes early in the ball game and just lost sight of the ball, which would have been the third out. Look, you got to give their guy [Georgia’s Daniel Jackson] credit. He’s a really good hitter. We hung a slider, and grand slam.

“But I’ll say this: I didn’t think we executed great until we got to [Alex] Philpott. Philpott was as good as I’ve seen him. But we found a way to battle and put up zeros as a pitching staff, even when we probably weren’t at our best. [Parker] Marlatt probably wasn’t at his best, but he battled. Zach Russell made some pitches. And then Philpott was just phenomenal. So I was really proud of how our pitching staff bounced back after the second. We didn’t give them anything else.

“Offensively, we had some good at bats. We had runners on base, if I’m not mistaken, in eight of the nine innings, but we just couldn’t come up with… You know, [Jake] Randolph had a big hit. We just couldn’t come up with that big hit to get us right back in the game. We were in the ball game, just couldn’t come up with that big hit.

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“But all in all, I thought everybody in the lineup did something solid today. We just got to find a way to kick that door in. And that’s what I told them during the game: ‘Somebody’s got to come up here and just kick the door in, and we’ll be in a good spot.’

“We were competitive for nine innings. Just that that one big inning… As I’ve said many times, oftentimes, the team that wins the game scores more runs in one inning than the other team does the whole game. And a lot of that’s due to ‘free 90s.’

“[Josh] Gunther, he battled. He couldn’t command his fastball great, but he mixed more. He tried to find a way to keep us in there. We just had some tough luck with the ground ball there in the second inning. But you got to give their guy credit. He came up with a big spot and delivered for them.”

Holding Georgia’s offense to four hits, how much confidence should that give the guys over the next two games?

“I’m really proud of our pitchers. I’m proud of our team, period. I mean, we competed our rear ends off. Again, we’ve got to find a way to get a big hit with runners on base. There’s no doubt about that. But boy, did we compete as hard as we could.

“We gave ourselves a shot at the end. We had the bases loaded, and Talmadge [LeCroy] smoked the ball to third base. But we gave ourselves some opportunities to get in there. I thought we competed pretty dang hard. The energy level was tremendous in the dugout. Everybody in the lineup did something tonight, but again, we just got to come up with that big hit with runners on base.

“I’m super proud of the pitching staff. I mean, you give up five early in the game, a lot of times, those games go sideways on you in a hurry. And it didn’t. Our guys didn’t flinch. ‘Hey, we’re down. Let’s find a way to keep us in the game.’ Just super proud of the pitching staff for finding a way to give us a chance to stay in the game and see what would happen for us.”

What did Scobey say to you about his error?

“I didn’t even ask him. I knew what happened. As soon as the ball was hit, you could see the shade line was basically right on the inside of the infield in front of him. The sun was right there in his face. When the ball was hit, it took a big bounce. And when it took a big bounce, he just lost sight of it. The ball was right in the sun. You could tell immediately, as soon as the ball bounced up, I said, ‘Oh’ — and I can’t say what I said [after that]. But I knew he lost it.

“I mean, there’s nothing you can do about it. But then again, you got to give their guy credit. They got to their best hitter in a big spot. We hung a slider, and he hammered it. But I didn’t say anything to him, because what am I going to say?”

LeCroy sliding into headfirst into first base, is that the right move? Is he supposed to run through the bag? What do you guys say there?

“That’s a great question. It’s something that we really haven’t went over, had an opportunity to go over. I’m not a big believer in sliding into first base unless you’re trying to avoid a tag. When you’re running through the base, if you see the first baseman come up off the bag, it’s okay to slide to avoid a tag. He’s just trying to be competitive and aggressive and trying to beat a play. So I don’t blame him for doing it. He’s just trying to beat out a ground ball to give us a chance.

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“But ultimately, you just want to just run right through the bag right there. A lot of times, you’re a little bit slower if you slide versus running. But in that moment, look, he’s just trying to be a freaking competitor, and he’s trying to do everything he can to get on base for us.”

Did you sense such a good outing coming from Philpott?

“Yeah, I did, just because I’ve seen it. When he got a chance to pitch in the inter-squads, that’s what we were looking at. So we knew it was coming. It was just a matter of time.

“It’s great to see him with the velocity. I think he was up to 95 [mph] and had all of his pitches working. He’s so competitive. He did an outstanding job. It just gives us another weapon to use out of the bullpen or start because he can do both. So super, super happy to see that, and looking forward to him continuing to get better and better and become a bigger and bigger part of the pitching staff.”

Was [Gavin] Braland sick or hurt?

“Yeah, he was sick. We’ve got him back and got him healthy. It’s good to have him back.”

Pat Evans was back at the third base. What have you been doing to integrate him there? Also, [Will] Craddock played third the other day.

“Yeah, [it’s been] a revolving door, a little bit of musical chairs, whatever you want to call it.

“Basically, when we took ground balls last night, I just thought Pat looked pretty good over there. I know that Will’s been at second base. And I wanted to get [Ethan] Lizama in the game. We need Ethan Lizama at his best. I thought the matchup was good for Lizama, so my thought process going into the game was, ‘We needed to get another left-handed hitter in there. Ethan, at times, has been good for us. We need to find a way to get him going.’

“I put him in left field tonight, put Pat at third just because I liked the way Pat was moving around during practice at third base, and put Will at second. Just felt like that was the right combination that the best nine to put out there to help us win the game tonight.”

Who cut Logan [Sutter]’s hair?

“I don’t know. .ook, I don’t think it looks that great when it’s just long, and it certainly doesn’t look that great with it shaved. So maybe in a couple weeks, we’ll get somewhere in between, and it’ll look halfway decent. But yeah, that was certainly an odd look. When I saw him, I had to take a little bit of a double take. I was like, ‘That’s Logan Sutter?’

Is that why Sutter wasn’t in the lineup tonight?

“No, that had nothing to do with it. I could care less if he wants to keep it long or wants to shave it or whatever he wants to do. That has nothing to do with my decisions.”

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