Everything Monte Lee said after South Carolina's midweek defeat to North Carolina

South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee spoke to the media following the team’s 9-1 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday. Here’s everything he had to say.

It was a tough night for you offensively. What were you seeing in the at-bats?

“You know, North Carolina’s got a great pitching staff. If you just look at their numbers, they do an outstanding job of pounding the strike zone. They minimize the ‘free 90’; they really don’t give you very much. They’re a very athletic team, very good defensive ball club, incredibly disciplined at the plate. So we knew going into the game, ‘Look, we’re going to have to hit them.’

“I know that we struck out a decent amount tonight. We got some guys on base early in the ball game. If you look through the first four innings, we had multiple runners on base, I believe, in three of the first four innings. We just couldn’t come up with that big hit. Tyler Bak hit a ball hard into a double play. Shoot, Luke Yuhasz, we had a couple guys on base, had two strikes on him and hammered a ball to left field that got caught. So we took some good swings and did some good things.

“I thought we were very competitive through six innings of the game. It was a 3-1 ball game, and then the ‘free 90’ kicked us in the rear end the fourth time through the order. If you look at the first three times through the order, we pitched pretty dang good. But the fourth time through the order, I think we had five ‘free 90s,’ and then we gave up some two-strike hits. I think eight out of nine at-bats the fourth time through the order were quality at-bats, and five of those were via the ‘free 90.’ So that’s what got us.

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“We were pretty much 20 pitches or under every inning except for, I believe, the eighth; it was like 40-something pitches. And that’s what gets you in this ball game. When it’s a back-and-forth ball game, low-scoring game, it really boils down to your ability to pitch and defend the field for nine innings. We had the one inning where we just didn’t do a good job of that. And when you play a team like North Carolina that has a disciplined lineup like that, they’re not going to chase out of the zone. You got throw it over plate, and we were unable to do that.

“We were unable to support our pitching staff early in the ball game when we had some opportunities. I thought Logan Prisco was outstanding. I mean, he just keeps getting better and better and better. And we had some good at-bats mixed in there. But ultimately, we needed to find a way to come up with a big hit and get some momentum in our dugout earlier in the ball game.

“I was proud of the kids through six. I mean, six innings, we were really competitive. We were right there. And unfortunately for us, we struggled to throw the ball over plate, and they ran away with it there — I believe it was in the seventh inning.”

Why did you pitch [Cullen] Horowicz in that situation, and what did you see out of him? Where is he in the rehab/recovery process from his injury?

“I hate to say it. He was one pitch away, and then we had the passed ball, right? Like, he’s one pitch away there with the batter. I think he had two strikes on him, and I think he just tried to overthrow a breaking ball. If he makes a quality pitch right there and gets a swing and miss, the outing probably would have been a little bit different for him.

“But look, the stuff is elite. I mean, he’s up to 96 [mph on his fastball]; he’s got a good slider. We just got to get him in the strike zone more. We feel like he has the talent and the ability to be an effective arm for us out of the ‘pen, but he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities yet because he was coming off of injury. So we just got to keep trying to find the right opportunities to bring him in there and let him continue to develop. Hopefully, he’ll throw the ball over the plate more consistently and wind up being a guy that can potentially help us more.”

You didn’t put the ball in play very much tonight — 14 strikeouts, no extra-base hits. What did you see with the approach from your hitters?

“Honestly, the one thing that probably jumped out to me is North Carolina gave us a lot of different looks. You look at the starter [Boston Flannery], the starter had a really good fastball that has some carry to it. He was pitching up in the zone and throwing a lot of fastballs. And they brought in [Walker] McDuffie. McDuffie’s kind of a different guy altogether. I mean, he spins it, spins it, spins it. Then, he’ll throw a sinker; then, he’ll throw the fastball up in the zone. He can really pitch, and he’s been very, very effective.

“And they don’t give you anything. They don’t walk batters. They throw the ball over the plate. I mean, you look at their numbers statistically as a pitching staff, they have thrown the ball really, really well all year.

“We knew going into the game we’re going to have to earn everything that we got. We certainly punched out a little bit too much. I thought we were a little bit late on some fastballs. We need to do a better job when we get in advantage counts of getting to the fastball a little bit more. We fouled some fastballs off. Ultimately, I think we’ll get there. But the name of the game for them was they just really, really pitched it well, and they did such a good job of having disciplined at-bats. They took advantage of our inability there in the one inning to throw the ball over the plate.

“Besides that, through six innings, we competed pretty dang good with them. But a lot of times in baseball, the team that scores more runs in one inning than the other team does the whole ball game. If you look at it, it happens an awful lot. We just struggled there in the one inning, and we didn’t support our pitching staff earlier in the ball game offensively. If we’d have came up with a big hit with runners on base, the game could have potentially been different there.”

In terms of the larger flow of the week, you had a pretty hectic weekend. Were you able yesterday to not exactly slow down, but get some things in order while having a little bit of a break?

“I wouldn’t call it a break. I mean, a lot happened between Saturday and Monday. Monday was really an opportunity for me to try to get some things in order. And we haven’t had an opportunity to practice yet, so I’m really looking forward to tomorrow just being able to work with the guys and install some things and go over some things that I think are important. I’m looking forward to having a good practice.

“And again, we were right there. I know the score probably doesn’t indicate that, but we were right there tonight outside of, again, the one inning. If we can minimize the ‘free 90s’ and pound the strike zone on the pitching staff side, play good defense behind the pitching staff and find a way to come up with a big hit early in the ball game with runners on base, the game could have been a little bit different. But it wasn’t. That’s what happens when you play really good teams like North Carolina, so you have to give them credit.”

What have you seen from Riley Goodman? Because so much was expected of him, and he just hasn’t had it so far.

“Well, we just got to get him back in the strike zone again. He’s scuffled a little bit. I think he just needs confidence. Look, like a lot of players in the game of baseball, they got to see the ball go through the hoop again. I think that’s the name of the game for Riley right now.

“He’s ultra-talented. Heck, he was our game one starter going into the season. In the fall, and in the preseason, he was our best pitcher. It’s there. I mean, it’s certainly in there. And that’s why I pitched him tonight. Just trying to find ways to get him in the game, hoping that the ball will go through the hoop, so to speak, and he can have some success and start to believe again.

“I think a lot of times, too, guys try too hard. He gave up some two-strike hits instead of executing a pitch, whatever the pitch was, versus overthrowing it and maybe trying to make things happen too much. I think a lot of times in baseball, whether it’s a hitter or a pitcher, when you got a really good player that’s scuffling, a lot of times it’s because they’re trying too hard and just trying to do too much.

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“We believe in Riley. I believe in Riley. I think Riley is going to find a way to be good for us; I truly believe that. We just got to keep finding ways to get him into the ball game until the ball goes through the hoop for him and we can get him going in the right direction again.

That seventh inning with Talmadge [LeCroy] — a couple of wild pitches, a couple of passed balls, a couple of things you probably want caught that are wild pitches. He’s been catching every day. Would you like to be able to get him a break, first of all, and do you have to chat with him and pick him up after an inning like that?

“Well, that’s a very broad question. I’ll try to answer every bit of it.

“I think, first of all, Gavin Braland is out right now, so we’re down to two catchers. And Jake Randolph I DHed tonight. So to bring Jake in a game, you’re going to burn the DH, which means every time that spot comes up, you got to pinch-hit and bring in another pitcher. So we’re limited right now in regards to what we can do behind the plate until we get Gavin back. Once we get Gavin back, it can help alleviate some of that workload, potentially for Talmadge. Talmadge is, we feel like, our best guy, and we got to catch him.

“There were certainly some pitches that were tough to get a glove on. But I think, also, Talmadge has high expectations for himself behind the plate. I haven’t obviously had a chance to see where some of those pitches were on video, but it felt like to me — and probably to him, too — that he probably should have got a glove those balls, and maybe he had the opportunity to catch them.

“I don’t know just because I haven’t had chance to talk to him about it, and I haven’t had a chance to see the video, but I know he was frustrated by it a little bit. The main thing with Talmadge is we just got to keep him calm, cool and collected, and just playing one pitch at a time. And if something like that happens, just don’t let it frustrate him behind the plate a little bit.

“The guy is shouldering a ton of workload back there. He’s catching; he’s the leader of our team. He competes his rear end off in the batter’s box. I mean, he fights about as hard as anybody, so I can’t ask any more out of Talmadge LeCroy. I’m so proud of him and how much he’s matured as a young man in the years that I’ve been here with him. I love him. He’s like my little brother. I have such a special relationship with him, so it’s hard for me to say that he needs to do a better job. He’s doing everything he can.

“But I think he would tell you that he would have liked to have been able to maybe get a couple of those pitches that that he got a glove on and got to the backstop. But again, it’s hard for me to say he could have caught them, or should have caught them, until I actually see it and let him see it.

You have had guys sit every weekend since Opening Weekend. Is there something you can do [about their playing time]?

“Look, I’m not an excuse maker. I will never make excuses whatsoever; we’ll always be 100% accountable. We’re down to, like, 13 position players. I mean, we had a few guys not come because they’re sick. We started out the season with, I think, 17 position players; had 13 on the trip day. So between some injuries and guys getting sick, it’s been a rough spring, and it’s just been cycling through the team.

“So are there things that we can do? What they are, I really don’t know. But it certainly has ran rampant through this roster over the course of the spring so far. Hopefully, we’ll get on the back end of it here within the next week or so, and some of those guys will be back for the weekend because we certainly need everybody healthy and ready to go going into Georgia.”

After the roller coaster weekend and this game, what’s the message moving forward to the team?

“I mean, it’s a non-negotiable for me: We’re going to go out here, and we’re going to compete as hard as we can. We’re going to stay positive; we’re going to keep playing. We’re going to keep working.

“But I got to model that behavior, too. I’m disappointed in how the game turned out tonight because I saw a team fighting and competing as hard as it could, and then things just got away from us. So I was disappointed that it turned out the way it did.

“We also got to look at those things as learning opportunities and ways to, you know, ‘How do we get better; how do we work on some of those things to get better? How do we make better decisions; how do we adjust? All those things, it’s just part of it. We have to deal with it. We got to be accountable for it, and that’s what we’re going to do.

“Look, the tougher the situation is, the better we like it. That’s the mantra right now with our guys, and that’s the way it’s got to be. We’re in a tough situation; we all know it. But the tougher it is, the more adversity we face right now, the better we got to like the challenge. We’ve got to run to the challenge. We can’t run away from it. You don’t solve your problems in life by running from them. You got to run to them.

“So whatever issues we’ve got on this team, we’re going to deal with them. We’re going to keep trying to fight and find ways to get better and put the best guys out there that can win games and pitch the best guys that can go out there and win games for us. And that’s just the way it’s going to be. We’re going to have a great practice tomorrow, and we’ll do everything we can to get ready for the Bulldogs this weekend.”

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