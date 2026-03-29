Everything Monte Lee said after South Carolina's Saturday defeat to Georgia

South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee spoke to the media following the team’s 3-1 loss to Georgia on Saturday. Here’s everything he had to say.

How much did Georgia’s early pitching change shift the momentum?

“Obviously, we felt like that was a win early in the ball game. We got off to such a great start. We were very disciplined with our at-bats there in the beginning of the game and ran the starter [Georgia’s Dylan Vigue] out in the first [inning]. But you got to give them credit. They pitched really well after that. They spun a lot of breaking balls in the strike zone, mixed a ton, threw a ton of strikes. And we just couldn’t come up with a hit.

“I felt like, overall, our plans were pretty good. We had some opportunities — [Luke] Yuhasz hit a ball pretty good to center field with a runner in scoring position. But outside of that… We pitched incredibly well. Can’t ask for more out of our pitching staff. We just got to find a way to come up with some hits. I mean, it’s really that simple. We just got to swing the bats better. We’ve had opportunities with runners on base, just got to come up with a hit. We got to get it going. It’s as simple as I can put it.

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“Got off to a great start today, but just could not continue to build any sort of momentum or make the adjustments that we needed to make throughout the game, later in the game, to be able to support our pitching staff and score some runs for them. Keep pitching like that, we’re going to stay in every game, and our bats will get going. We’ll find a way to get it going.”

This is the third game you’ve had some base runners and haven’t been able to figure out how to get them in. Is the frustration level starting to creep in at all?

“No. Look, we’re all human — the kids are human, I’m human. We’re certainly disappointed. The kids are going to be frustrated, for sure. They want to have success; they want to score runs. So yeah, I’m sure that they’re disappointed and frustrated some.

“But ultimately, we just got to keep building. We got to keep trying to find ways to improve. And I don’t know if there’s necessarily a secret sauce outside of, ‘Look, let’s talk about the things we’re doing well. Let’s continue to work on the things we need to improve on.’ Keep encouraging guys, keep trying to make adjustments where we think we need to make adjustments. Just got to keep coaching. At the end of the day, that’s the bottom line: We got to keep coaching these kids and encouraging these kids.

“Hopefully, a couple of these guys will get it going a little bit. We got a couple guys that aren’t hitting at their best right now, and hopefully we can get a few guys hot and get it turned in the right direction.”

What are you seeing out of Will [Craddock]’s at-bats right now? It seems like he’s really struggling right now at the plate.

“Yeah, he is. Look, he’s a freshman, and he’s in his first year in the program. He’s trying to navigate his way through it.

“I think, ultimately, for Will, what we keep trying to encourage Will with is, when he was super, super successful right out of the gate, he was just really ambushing first-pitch fastballs. Like, when he would get a first-pitch fastball, he would annihilate it. Right now, I think, because as the season has progressed with him, we’re starting to spin him a lot more breaking balls. And I think he’s kind of caught mentally between fastballs and off-speed.

“He’s been taking some fastballs early in the count when he’s been getting them, and when he gets them, they’re just like in the first inning: He had the bases juiced and one out, took a first pitch fastball, and then we were unable to score another run. Not putting that on Will, but I think, ultimately, for his development, for him to get better, he’s just got to look at, ‘When I’m going good, what am I doing well?’ And if we can get him back to attacking the fastball when he gets it right out of the gate, and he runs into one, I think he’ll get it going again.

“But he’s just being a hair too passive on first pitches when he gets a good pitch to hit and falling behind in the count, and that’s allowing them to spin him a lot of breaking balls after that. It’s just making it challenging for him.”

Amp [Phillips] was really solid today, but those three runs basically came on two sliders. What did you see on those two pitches?

“I mean, I can’t ask for more out of Amp. What did I see with him? He probably just caught a little bit too much of the plate. But goodness, man, Amp gives you a chance to win. That’s all you can ask for out of your starting pitchers: Pound the strike zone, give us a chance to win. He pitched out of some jams, too. That’s the one thing about Amp: He gets runners on base, he bears down. He can pitch with runners on base about as good as anybody on his staff. So I don’t fault Amp whatsoever.

“Look, he’s trying to throw strikes over the plate. And sometimes, good hitters, when he throws them a strike, they hit it. So I don’t hold that against him at all.”

Phillips has worked really hard to add a third pitch — that changeup — and get his repertoire to the level that a starter needs to have. What have you seen from him in terms of his development as a starter this year?

“Well, I think he’s been really good all year. We went into the season thinking he’s one of our three best starters right now. He’s arguably our best starter. But the things that I see with him is, his fastball’s got a lot of carry to it. So when he throws his fastball, he can pitch away with the heater, and he can throw the heater up, too. He spins the breaking ball enough to keep you off the fastball, and then he can go right back to it. He’s got a tough fastball to square up. It’s really that simple. We could see that all fall and into preseason. We had a hard time hitting him, too.

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“He’s just a bulldog competitor. I just love his mound presence. And, again, just the ability to pitch out of jams, there’s nobody better on the staff than Amp. He’s tough, man.”

You had Brandon [Stone] warming up a few times today. Does that essentially mean that, since he didn’t pitch yesterday or today, he’s starting tomorrow probably?

“Yeah, we’re going to start him tomorrow. Honestly, if we could have kept it tied late with about nine outs to go, we were going to go to him just to see if we could give ourselves a shot. But when we gave up a couple runs there in the sixth, we shut him down and went to [Logan] Prisco.”

Who do you see as the guys right now that are close to coming around offensively with some of the swings you’ve seen this weekend?

“It’s been good. Pat [Evans] had a really good day yesterday. [KJ] Scobey hitting a double down the line today, hopefully that’ll get him going. What I’m seeing right now is, we’ve got some guys in the lineup, they’ll have a great day, and then the next day, they’ll have an 0-for-4. I don’t know if there’s necessarily an answer to it. I think part of it’s just baseball, but we’ve got to find a way to get some guys just a little more consistent, day in and day out. And we’ve got to get somebody hot. Right now, we don’t have anybody that you can’t throw them anything over the plate because they’re just going to hammer it.

“I like what I’m seeing out of everybody. We need to get Will in a little better place, but again, that’s part of the growing pains of playing in the best league in college baseball as a true freshman. We’ve asked a lot out of him, and we just got to be patient with him and keep helping him. If we can find a way to help him a little bit, that’d be great.

“We need Scobey. I think, ultimately, not to put any pressure on KJ, but if KJ’s good, we’re pretty good. We need KJ to be a good bat for us, and if we can find a way to get him squaring some balls up with runners on base, it’s only going to make our offense better.”

Is there a sense of guys trying to do too much, given how good the pitching has been?

“I mean, it’s always a combination, right? When you’re not scoring runs, you’re either too passive, or you’re too aggressive. Just think about it. You’re striking out too much. Why are you striking out too much? Well, you’re striking out too much because you’re taking too many pitches early in the count, you’re getting to two-strike counts. Or you’re chasing too many pitches early in the count, you’re getting in two strike counts. It’s one or the other typically, right? The key is finding the in-between. Before two strikes, it’s attacking good pitches to hit. And when you get two strikes, it’s finding a way to battle. It’s finding a way to let the ball travel a little bit more, use the other side of the field.

“Pat Evans, even though he hit into a double play early in the game, that was a two-strike count. He smoked the ball the other way. That was actually a really good swing in a two-strike count on a breaking ball. Talmadge [LeCroy] hit a ball hard, lined out to first base in a two-strike count. Then he got a base hit where he got jammed and he hit it the other way. That’s two-strike hitting. And if we can get more guys through the lineup just packing the ball up a little bit more, using the other side of the field more with two strikes, then we’re going to be okay. But we got to attack good pitches to hit early in the count, and then, with two strikes, we just got to battle.

“I thought for the most part this season, we’ve probably been overly aggressive. I thought today, we tried to be more disciplined. It certainly worked early in the game, but then when you get that guy in there that can throw strikes over and over and over again, you got to make the adjustments, and you got to hit them. We just fell short of that today.

“But our guys are competing. They are competing as hard as they can. The guys in the dugout, the enthusiasm, being on pitches, all of that — I couldn’t ask for anything more out of guys. We will get there. We just got to keep fighting.”

Do you have a guess of how many changeups Phillips threw today?

“I really don’t know. I wouldn’t know that just because when the game’s going on, when we’re on defense, I don’t necessarily ask what we’re throwing. I just trust that those two guys [Phillips and LeCroy] know what they’re doing, and I let them call pitches. So I couldn’t tell you how many changeups he threw, to be honest with you.”

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