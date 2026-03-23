Everything Monte Lee said after South Carolina's Sunday win over Arkansas

South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee spoke to the media following the team’s 9-4 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“What a day for us. I’m just so proud of our players and the way that we responded after such a tough day yesterday. Yesterday was a lot to take in from the beginning to the end. To be one out away from winning yesterday, we didn’t get it done, and everybody was down in the dumps after the game. But I’m just so proud of how resilient our guys were today. We came out [with] tremendous attitudes, tremendous positivity and energy.

“What a great start by Brandon Stone. We were a little bit on the fence as far as what we were going to do yesterday after the game in regards to… We knew we were going to pitch Brandon today, we just didn’t know if we were going to start him or bring him out of the bullpen. Billy Anderson, our strength coach, says, ‘Hey, Brandon Stone wants to meet with you.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ He says, ‘Coach, give me the ball; I want to start.’

“I just love a player like Brandon taking the initiative and telling me that, ‘Hey, I want the baseball. I want to lead us to a victory tomorrow.’ We have used this kid in every role imaginable, and he’s always taken a ball and done exactly what we’ve asked of him as a coaching staff. And to go out and compete the way that he did today is why we won the game. He gave us a chance to swing the bats and threw the ball well. We played good defensively behind him, and he just did a fantastic job.

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“This guy to my right, Jake ‘The Snake’ [Randolph], my guy… I’m just so proud of him. Again, just a tremendous hitter waiting for the right opportunity. With a lefty [Arkansas’ Colin Fisher] starting against us today, just thought we need to get Jake’s bat in the game. And holy cow did he come through. Swung the bat super well today and hit a couple balls out of the ballpark. So I’m just super proud of Jake.

“And really proud of the offense today. I mean, just look at how balanced we were today one through nine in the lineup. I felt like everybody did something to help us win in the lineup, and we threw the ball well, played great defensively. We certainly were not perfect. There’s some things that we need to go over when we actually get an opportunity to practice. But, all in all, a great day for our program, and super proud of the kids.”

Tyler Bak had a pretty massive weekend — three hits today, six total on the weekend, and had that highlight catch yesterday. What did you like out of him?

“A lot. I’ll say this about Tyler; it was pretty apparent in the fall what type of player Tyler is and what Tyler can be. He was one of our best hitters all fall, all preseason, and it was just a matter of time for him to settle into his role and what we want out of him. He showed in the first weekend that he can step up in big moments and deliver, so I think he has that level of confidence. He’s had some some stretches of games where things didn’t go the way that he wanted them to, but I think what you’re seeing right now is what he can be.

“He’s a special player. Look, he can hit the ball to all fields, he’s got some pop, and he’s starting to figure out how to hit lefties. That’s been the thing that for me, in the last couple days, he’s done a great job of putting together great at-bats against left-handed pitching. He’s always been able to hit righties. He scuffled some at times versus lefties. But I’m so proud of him, watching him mature and grow in his at-bats and his approach versus the lefty.

“I got on him in his first at-bat in my own kind of way. I said, ‘Man, you got in a 3-1 count, and you hit a weak ground ball to shortstop off the lefty. Like, you’re better than that, aren’t you? You just trying to put the ball in play or trying to juice the ball in a 3-1 count?’ I think he got the message. But he is a great kid. He is a great player, and I’m just so happy for him.

“Actually, I wasn’t going to lead him off today. Pat Evans got nicked up a little bit. We have Pat up there, and I have Bak down in the order with the lefty starting. Just had to make the switch a little bit later in the day once Pat felt like he wasn’t quite ready to go. Certainly glad that Tyler stepped up the way that he did there in the leadoff spot and did a great job for us.”

How does it feel to have your name etched in the record books among South Carolina baseball coaches with a win?

“You know, I haven’t quite thought about that yet. Honestly, I was just so happy for our kids today. After the game, we went into the locker room and just celebrated together, just celebrated something good. I think that’s the thing that was just so much fun that I’ll never forget. They gave me a game ball and the dugout chart, but it was just an opportunity and a moment to celebrate something good together because there hasn’t been a lot to celebrate this year. So I was just so happy to be able to share that moment with them.

“It’s certainly a win that I’ll never forget, and it’s going to be special because, again, just how resilient the kids were today coming off the day that they had yesterday. They showed me that they’re capable of being able to bounce back through adversity and tough times and come out and play great baseball. and That was the thing that I was most proud of — not necessarily that we just won the game, but how we won the game considering what happened yesterday.

“Just so proud of the kids. This was certainly a special day for us.”

What was, if any, the biggest difference in the plate approach today? It just seemed like you guys were a bit more selective, waiting for the right pitches, working the count. So if there is any change, what was it with the plate approach?

“This is going to sound pretty basic and simple, but I’ll tell you what I think. I told the kids yesterday, and I told the kids again today, that it is absolutely a non-negotiable for me that they’ve got to come out here every day and love every minute of it and compete with joy, with no fear of failure whatsoever and no pressure whatsoever. They cannot show frustration. No negativity; I will not allow it.

“The non-negotiable is they got to come out here and have fun competing together for nine innings of baseball. And I think, when your mindset is, ‘You know what, I’m just going to go out and compete and have fun and take that pressure of failure off the plate for them,’ then they can begin to say, ‘Okay, we know that Monte wants us to stay in the strike zone, to shrink the strike zone, to battle, to take our walks, to hit the ball to all fields, to sell out the one pitch in one spot and eliminate everything else’ — like, keep things very, very simple. When you take the fear of failure out of the equation, they’re not up there just swinging at everything.

“I think that was the difference today. Our guys immediately saw, ‘Hey, look, the starter can’t land his breaking ball. We can sell out to the heater because he cannot land a breaking ball.’ It just made the approach so much easier for our guys to shrink the strike zone and only hunt one pitch, and that’s what happened.

“Then, we started hitting some off-speed pitches up in the zone because we’re hunting the fastball. We knew he was having a hard time throwing the breaking ball in the zone. I mean, heck, KJ Scobey walked today. If he’s laying off the off-speed, I’m like, ‘Man, it’s going to be a good day for the Gamecocks.’ Because usually he’s up there, and he’s trying to swing at everything. So I was proud of KJ. You know, he actually walked twice today.

“But I think that’s it. When you take the pressure of coming through — you know, the ‘We have to come up big here’ — out of it, the kids can play a little bit more free and loose. ‘Hey, just see the ball up, attack the ball up. And if it’s not there, we’re going to take it. And if you take a borderline strike down, it’s okay.’ For me, that’s a big deal. It’s just being able to compete one pitch at a time with no fear of failure whatsoever, sell out to your plan, sell out to what we’re telling you to do. And the kids did a great job of that.

“Like Jake said, offense is contagious. One guy has a great at-bat, then the next guy feels a little bit more confident. Then, you can see the wheels turning. And next thing you know, everybody in that lineup’s playing free and easy and sticking to their plan. We had a lot of great at-bats today.”

Logan Prisco came in in a pretty big spot and got out of it. And then, Parker [Marlatt] at the end of the game, five runs isn’t a nail-biter, but he got some big outs in a big spot. Talk a little about their performances.

“I thought the bullpen did a great job. Number one, I just love Prisco’s intensity. He came in spitting nails, throwing the fastball as firm as he could over the plate. He gave up a run, gave up some hits, but I loved his intensity and his aggressiveness out of the bullpen. Just pounded the strike zone.

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“Zach Russell gave up the hit, and we felt like, at that point, we needed to get [Alex] Philpott in the game. We thought Alex did a good job. But once we had the leadoff hit, and we obviously discussed it with Terry [Rooney] and Chris [Gordon], we felt like we needed to play matchup a little bit there because they were staggering the lineup with righties and lefties. We wanted [Cooper] Parks to go with the righties, and then we were going to bring Marlatt in once they got to the lefties. Quite honestly, I just said, ‘We got to go to Marlatt.’

“Some people don’t remember Marlatt has pitched in some high-leverage games for the Gamecocks. I remember Marlatt, in the 2024 SEC Tournament, throwing 60-plus pitches against Kentucky, and we won that game. Like, this kid can pitch in the clutch. He’s been in the big moment before, and I was going to give him the ball in that moment. He was the guy that I wanted to go to, and that’s why we went with him. And he did a great job.

“Parker’s got tremendous makeup. He gets hit sometimes, but guys that throw the ball over the plate, sometimes, they get hit. But I’m so proud of Parker being able to step up right there and pound the zone and get huge outs at the end of the game.”

You mentioned earlier the ‘no negativity.’ Where does that — plus the having fun, the celebrations in the dugout, being into the game — fall in terms of what it takes to win baseball games?

“Well, that’s what I want them to do. There’s no guarantees in anything that you do as a baseball coach, right? And I try to live in the guarantees because I know that, sometimes, things happen in the game that are just simply out of your control.

“I want the guys to go out there and have fun every day. You don’t get to play the game forever. That’s the thing; one of these days, these kids are going to have to look in the mirror when their career is over, and they’re going to have to say to themselves, ‘Did I do everything while I had an opportunity to play the game, to make myself the best player I could, to play as hard for my program as I could, to help us win? Like, you got to look at the man in the mirror at some point. So while you’re playing the game, you better enjoy it and love every minute of it and just make it about the team.

“Those are the things that I keep trying to tell the guys day in and day out. I’m not going to allow you to have bad body language. Body language screams, it never whispers. So if you got bad body language, everybody in the dugout’s going to know it, everybody on the field’s going to know it. We’re not going to have any of that; we’re going to stay positive and energetic. It’s a non-negotiable. It’s going to show up every day.

“We’re going to keep doing that, regardless of what’s going on, because we can’t focus so much on the results. We got to focus on the process of playing good baseball. Great teams play loose, they have fun, and they play for each other. That’s what we got to do. We did that today, and we got to build on it. The key is just continuing to build on a day like today, and hopefully, get some good momentum going moving forward.”

Are there any plans to get anything like a “traveling fish” or a spirit stick?

“No, I don’t think so. And if the guys want to come up with something along those lines, I’ll let them do that. Those are certainly not in my bag of tricks. But if the kids come up with stuff like that, I’m all for that kind of stuff.

“Look, anything that gets to the kids believing in something, I’m all for it. Look, we hit some home runs today, and the guys were celebrating in front of the dugout. We need to celebrate a little bit more like. Again, we need to celebrate success and have a little bit of fun. I just think these kids need that. And the more we can do that, I really believe, the better baseball we’ll play.”

You said after the game last night you tried to pump Scobey up a little bit in front of his teammates. Did you talk with him anymore today before the game, and how did you feel like he responded after yesterday?

“I called him last night, was unable to connect with him. He called me, and I was on the other line. I was on the phone a good bit last night, but we were able to text back and forth. When he came in today, he was in great spirits. I was going to observe him today when he came into the ballpark, when we got into the cages for early cage work. I just wanted to watch his body language and see how he was carrying himself — and just to see had he let it go. And I could tell that he had moved on from it. He was in a good spot between the ears, and he played great today.”

Have you thought about a pitcher for Tuesday?

“I haven’t quite yet. Again, I’m sure we’ll circle up tomorrow and discuss the options that we have and go from there. But no, we haven’t gotten here quite yet.”

Erik [Parker] had a little bit of a tough day at the plate — trying to get some bunts down, strikes out three times. But he gets into the lineup because Evans was out today, and he seemingly played a lot better defensively today. What did you see from him?

“He played great. I told Erik during the game today, ‘Look, I put you in the absolute toughest positions that I could have put anybody in the lineup in today.’ Number one, I don’t know how many times he’s actually sacrifice bunted in a game in his life. And sacrifice bunting, guy’s throwing 95-plus, is really hard. It’s a lot harder than people realize.

“I asked him to do it twice. I know he did not get the job done in those situations, but I also told him, ‘Hey, I put you in some tough spots.’ We expect him to be able to get the job done and get bunts down. Whatever we ask him to do, we certainly expect him to be able to do it. But I also asked an awful lot out of him today in those situations.

“The great thing about Erik is he didn’t take the at-bats on the field with him today. We needed great defense out of him, and he made some really nice plays at third base. So I was really proud of Erik and how he played today.”

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