Everything South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said during Monday's press conference

On Monday, new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles spoke to the media during his weekly press conference. Here’s everything he had to say.

How would you assess the progress LaNorris Sellers has made?

“It’s slowed down for him. You could really tell that from our last practice on Thursday. Just processing things at a lot quicker pace and playing with the higher tempo. We have a camera that’s on his helmet. You can see his eyes getting signals, giving calls. Making reads very fast. I’ve been very pleased with him.”

How does the process work when it comes to installing plays and moving forward with the offense?

“Obviously, you want to be really good at everything you’re trying to do, but there’s also a limited amount of time. The practice schedule that we have, as far as the situations that we’re trying to get to. What we’ve been able to do is go back and hit some of our earlier installs. That’s helped us. We pretty much got everything we need in, at this point. We’ve got one more install that we’ll do tomorrow, which is more situational, kind of game-type stuff. And we’ll be ready to roll.”

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How do you think LaNorris has progressed in his footwork?

“I think just more practice and more reps have helped him. I’ve seen him do a great job when he’s moving forward in the pocket and keeping plays alive that way. He processes things so much faster and cleaner. He’s able to go and play and be relaxed. I’m really pleased with where he’s out right now.”

What have you seen from the offensive line?

“They’ve been good, steadily getting better. Coach Clements has done a great job with them. We’ve moved them around a lot. We’re trying to figure out which guys are going to fit the right positions. You’re always battling a little bit of injuries every practice. I’ve been pleased with where they’re at. I think we’re executing at a pretty high level. We did it the last time we were out on the field. So we’ll see how it is this week. I’m pleased with what they’re doing right now.”

What have you seen out of Cutter Woods, and how does he fit into what you like to do?

“Cutter had a good day last time we were out. He had a good week. I think he’s continually gotten better. And it’s the same as LaNorris, Lucian (Anderson III), and (Landon) Duck(worth) and all those guys, just the more reps that they get, and the offense playing with tempo and having a process to get information quickly, and then able to go out there and execute it. So, Cutter is a really smart kid and a hard worker. Big guy, throws the ball well, and I like where he’s at.”

How would you assess the execution you saw from the (offensive) unit in the scrimmage last Saturday?

“It was up and down. Which is a lot, that’s good. The defense is going to make plays as well. The guys have been battling against each other. We did some good things, and we protected the football at a high level. So that’s been great.”

When you get a quarterback commitment, do you shut down the rest of your quarterback recruiting, or do you stay in contact with the others in the off chance the initial commitment might fall through?

“We continually recruit at all positions and continue to evaluate as well. There’s a lot of water under the bridge before signing day, so obviously, we’ve got to be ready.”

How do you feel about Stan Drayton’s grading philosophy with his running back group, and how do you feel like those guys have performed so far?

“Good, he needs to keep doing it. Those guys are playing well. We all grade our players. Usually, after every single practice, especially this time of year. So, those guys know that. We have high expectations of them.”

How do you feel like Landon Duckworth has progressed in his first practices?

“He’s been good. Fun guy to be around. The team loves him. A lot of charisma. He’s gotten better. He’s learning how to be a pro at this level. He was pretty raw as he got in here. He’s starting to process some things and ask good questions. He’s done a nice job. He had a good practice on the last Thursday. I’m excited about him. He’ll continue to get better.”

Outside of LaNorris, the goal for the quarterbacks this year is development. Does that change what they’re doing or how you assess them?

“It’s a little bit hard because they don’t get the reps that LaNorris is getting. So that part of it makes it tough. You’ve got to put a lot more work into individual drills and really asking them a lot more questions in meetings, and that type of thing, because they’re not actually getting the amount of reps. It’s hard for them to progress as quickly as you’d like. It’s at every position; at quarterback, it’s a little bit hard. They’re the one guy who’s running out there on the field. But I like that Duck has been very engaged. He learns through LaNorris’ reps and Cutter’s reps, and he’s done a nice job of taking mental reps on the field. You can see him behind the quarterbacks. He’s back there working his footwork and trying to work his reads as he goes through. And he’s just trying to steal reps that way.”

How much do you think about what you think will be your best aspects of the offense, and how does that evolve from now until Towson gets here?

“It’ll evolve. Obviously, you’re thinking about it, and you’re thinking about what guys do well. We need to put them in a position to make plays and all those types of things. They’ve got all summer to train, and then you get so many practices in fall camp as well. That’s when you really kind of mold your team and get good things going in the right direction. And how you want to attack people and what you feel like you’re good at.

“Things that you’re not good at, you try not to do them. We’ll continue to evaluate the guys. We’ve got three more practices this week, we’ll be with them for a couple of weeks, and then they’ll get in the summer. When you come in here in June, then we’ll be able to do some stuff with them as well. We’re with them a lot. Then we get into fall camp, and then we’ll start getting dialed in on everything.”